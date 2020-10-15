Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/10/2020 11:44:22 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Hungarian Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam

15/10/2020    11:41 GMT+7

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó will pay an official visit to Vietnam on October 16, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

Hungarian Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam hinh anh 1

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó (L) during Vietnam visit in 2016 (Photo: VNA)

The minister is scheduled to hold talks with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh, pay a courtesy call to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, discuss with Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism Nguyen Ngoc Thien about a cultural cooperation programme. Both sides will also discuss the building of a Hungarian cultural centre in Vietnam.

Hungarian Ambassador to Vietnam Ory Csaba said Szijjártó will also attend a ceremony to inaugurate a ceramic road partly funded by the Hungarian embassy.

Szijjártó’s Vietnam visit is part of Hungary’s plan to boost its “Look East” policy amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Szijjártó, the role of “the East” in the global economy has significantly improved in recent years and balanced bilateral ties with Eastern countries will bring benefits to Hungarian enterprises. The COVID-19 pandemic is shaping a new global economic order in which Hungary wants to be one of the winners.

 

The upcoming visit also proves Hungary’s appreciation for Vietnam’s role and position in its “Look East” policy.

Due to COVID-19 that led to disruptions in the global supply chain, Hungarian enterprises tend to diversify potential markets, including the movement of their manufacturing operations to Vietnam. As Hungary lies in the centre of Europe, the Vietnamese firms will have a chance to learn about nearby markets, contributing to popularising Vietnamese trademarks in Europe in the near future.

Despite the pandemic, trade between the two nations still hiked in the first half of this year, amounting to 456.76 million USD, up 43.11 percent year-on-year. Vietnam’s exports to the European nation were mostly electronics and spare parts, transportation equipment, footwear and apparel while importing machinery and pharmaceuticals.

The two countries are facing difficulties in the disbursement of a 500 million EUR preferential credit package funded by the Hungarian Government. Only 60 million EUR of which have been disbursed for the construction of Can Tho Cancer Hospital.

Additionally, tens of thousands of workers lost jobs in Hungary due to the pandemic. Around 2,700 Vietnamese guest workers are in the European nation./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Top leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s 10th session
Top leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s 10th session
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, together with other National Assembly (NA) deputies of Hanoi, met with voters from Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, and Tay Ho districts on October 14.

Japanese Deputy FM expresses concerns over recent developments in East Sea
Japanese Deputy FM expresses concerns over recent developments in East Sea
POLITICSicon  11 giờ trước 

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of SOM ASEAN of Viet Nam Nguyen Quoc Dung and Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Takeo Mori co-chaired the 35th ASEAN-Japan Forum, which was held virtually on October 14.

COVID-19, economic development and corruption voters' biggest concerns
COVID-19, economic development and corruption voters' biggest concerns
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The coronavirus pandemic, Vietnam’s socio-economic performance, and corruption issues were the top of voters’ concerns at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hai Phong City on Tuesday.

Vietnam, Indonesia call for int’l support for Great Lakes Region
Vietnam, Indonesia call for int’l support for Great Lakes Region
POLITICSicon  14/10/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia have emphasised the need to give priority to promoting intra-regional cooperation in the Great Lakes Region in Africa on the basis of peace and stability goals, 

USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity
USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity
POLITICSicon  14/10/2020 

USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity

Japanese PM confirms to visit Vietnam, Indonesia in mid-October
Japanese PM confirms to visit Vietnam, Indonesia in mid-October
POLITICSicon  14/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office on September 16, has confirmed his destinations for the first overseas trip will be Vietnam and Indonesia.

Vuong Dinh Hue re-elected Hanoi Party Committee Secretary
Vuong Dinh Hue re-elected Hanoi Party Committee Secretary
POLITICSicon  13/10/2020 

Politburo member and Secretary of the 16th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue was elected Secretary of this committee for the 17th tenure with 100 percent of the vote on October 13 morning.

“Locking power in the cage of mechanisms” and 13th National Party Congress personnel work
“Locking power in the cage of mechanisms” and 13th National Party Congress personnel work
FEATUREicon  13/10/2020 

"Locking power in the cage of mechanisms" is an issue that has been repeated in many speeches by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

HCM City’s 11th Party Congress to officially open on Oct 15 morning
HCM City’s 11th Party Congress to officially open on Oct 15 morning
POLITICSicon  13/10/2020 

The 11th Party Congress of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2020-2025 tenure is scheduled to take place from October 14 to 18, with the opening session slated for October 15 morning.

PM Phuc invites Japanese counterpart to visit Vietnam soon
PM Phuc invites Japanese counterpart to visit Vietnam soon
POLITICSicon  13/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc invited his Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide to visit Vietnam at a convenient time during their phone talks on October 12.

Dutch Ambassador impressed with Hanoi’s COVID-19 fight
Dutch Ambassador impressed with Hanoi’s COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  13/10/2020 

Dutch ambassador to Vietnam Elsbeth Akkerman expressed her impression of Hanoi's efforts to ensure sustainability and inclusivity in plans to get people's life on track when COVID-19 is basically under control.

Party General Secretary attends Hanoi Party Congress
Party General Secretary attends Hanoi Party Congress
POLITICSicon  13/10/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong attended and delivered a key speech at the 17th Party Congress of Hanoi which opened on October 12.

Vietnam has 110 deputy ministers, 201 provincial vice chairs
Vietnam has 110 deputy ministers, 201 provincial vice chairs
POLITICSicon  12/10/2020 

According to the government’s latest report, there are 110 deputy ministers and deputy heads of ministerial-level agencies. 

Nguyen Van Nen recommended as HCM City Party Secretary
Nguyen Van Nen recommended as HCM City Party Secretary
POLITICSicon  12/10/2020 

The Politburo has selected Nguyen Van Nen, 63, head of the Party Central Committee Office as a candidate for the post of HCMC Party Committee Secretary in the 2020-2025 tenure.

Aspiration 2045
Aspiration 2045
FEATUREicon  12/10/2020 

For many years, the Vietnamese Government has always focused on setting the goal of annual GDP growth because high growth can help the country narrow the development gap with neighboring countries and the rest of the world.

17th Party Congress of Hanoi kicks off
17th Party Congress of Hanoi kicks off
POLITICSicon  12/10/2020 

The 17th Congress of Hanoi’s Party organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure opened on October 12 morning, with the participation of 497 official delegates representing over 450,000 Party members across the capital city.

Seventh Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation opens
Seventh Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation opens
POLITICSicon  12/10/2020 

The seventh Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure opened in Hanoi on October 12 morning, with the attendance of Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Spain, Vietnam face new era with stronger ties
Spain, Vietnam face new era with stronger ties
POLITICSicon  12/10/2020 

Spanish Ambassador Pilar Méndez Jiménez sends a message on Spain's National Day.

Total number of civil servants in 2021 to fall by 3,867
Total number of civil servants in 2021 to fall by 3,867
POLITICSicon  12/10/2020 

The number of civil servants in 2021 will be 249,650, a decrease of 3,867 people compared to 2020, according to Decision 1499 signed by PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

Many more local leaders elected
Many more local leaders elected
POLITICSicon  12/10/2020 

Some provinces have elected new chairs and Party secretaries.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 