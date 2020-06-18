Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
18/06/2020 17:08:02 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Indonesia secures seat on UN Economic and Social Council

 
 
18/06/2020    15:55 GMT+7

Indonesia has secured a seat at the United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) for the 2021 to 2023 term, according to the country’s Foreign Ministry.

The country gained 186 out of the 190 votes as a representative from the Asia-Pacific region during a closed-door voting session at the UN headquarters in New York on June 17, the ministry said in a statement.

It will be the 12th time Indonesia has held non-permanent membership on the council. The country has been appointed as the council’s president twice in 1970 and 2000.

The other Asia-Pacific countries elected to the council were Japan with 185 votes and Solomon Islands with 187.

 

Indonesia will double down on efforts to utilise its role to address strategic issues, especially under ECOSOC’s bodies, such as the Food and Agricultural Organization (FAO), World Health Organization (WHO), International Maritime Organization (IMO), International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), the statement read.

The ECOSOC is one of the six principal organs of the UN and is responsible for coordinating the economic and social fields of the organization, specifically in regard to the 15 specialised agencies, eight functional commissions and five regional commissions under its jurisdiction.

It consists of 54 member states, elected annually for overlapping three-year terms./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Galwan Valley: India rebuts China's land ownership claim
Galwan Valley: India rebuts China's land ownership claim
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Galwan Valley, where China and India fought a deadly brawl, is known for its harsh climate and terrain.

John Bolton: Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election
John Bolton: Trump sought Xi's help to win re-election
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

US President Donald Trump sought help from Chinese President Xi Jinping to win re-election, ex-National Security Adviser John Bolton's new book says.

Russia to actively support Vietnam to play role as ASEAN Chair: FM
Russia to actively support Vietnam to play role as ASEAN Chair: FM
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Russia will actively support Vietnam to play its role as the Chair of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in 2020, 

ASEAN, Russia foreign ministers work on virus response
ASEAN, Russia foreign ministers work on virus response
POLITICSicon  4 giờ trước 

ASEAN foreign ministers and their Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov pledged to further cooperation in response to  COVID-19 on Wednesday as they held a special online meeting on the pandemic.

NA excludes household businesses from Enterprise Law
NA excludes household businesses from Enterprise Law
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) approved the revised Enterprise Law at its ongoing ninth sitting this morning, June 17, which excludes household businesses.

Vietnam attends int’l webinar on impacts of new world order on Asia-Pacific
Vietnam attends int’l webinar on impacts of new world order on Asia-Pacific
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

An international webinar on prospects for a new bipolar world order and its impacts on Asia-Pacific took place on June 16, gathering leading scholars from Russia, China, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Singapore and Vietnam.

Vietnam boosts defence cooperation with Canada, Australia
Vietnam boosts defence cooperation with Canada, Australia
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, on June 16, engaged in two online talks with Jody Thomas, Deputy Minister of Canada’s Department of National Defence, and 

John Bolton: Trump administration sues to block book
John Bolton: Trump administration sues to block book
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

The US Department of Justice has filed a lawsuit to prevent former National Security Adviser John Bolton from publishing a new book about his time at the White House.

NA deputies pass laws on mediation and youths
NA deputies pass laws on mediation and youths
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

Legislators voted to pass a law on mediation and dialogue at courts during the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on Tuesday.

S Korea unification minister offers to resign over tensions with North
S Korea unification minister offers to resign over tensions with North
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

On Tuesday, North Korea blew up an office that was designed to improve communication with the South.

Vietnam calls for more humanitarian support for Syria
Vietnam calls for more humanitarian support for Syria
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, has shared the concern of UNSC members over security and terrorism challenges in Syria and called for more humanitarian support for the country.

Ensuring safety for Vietnamese peacekeepers top priority amid COVID-19: Deputy Defence Minister
Ensuring safety for Vietnamese peacekeepers top priority amid COVID-19: Deputy Defence Minister
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

Ensuring safety for Vietnamese staff working at UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic is the first and the most important task amid the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic

PM lauds media for contributions to COVID-19 fight
PM lauds media for contributions to COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has lauded the media for its important contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it has produced practical works to mark the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

NA deputies say new border guard law necessary for Vietnam
NA deputies say new border guard law necessary for Vietnam
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

The promulgation of the Vietnam Border Guard Law is very necessary and would recognise the legal status of the border guard force in the country, a National Assembly (NA) deputy has said.

Tourism minister urges people to travel within Vietnam
Tourism minister urges people to travel within Vietnam
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

Tourism and culture minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien encourages people to go on travelling within the country as a key means to boost the ailing sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a “foundation” to economic recovery. 

India-China clash: Two sides blames each other for deadly fighting
India-China clash: Two sides blames each other for deadly fighting
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

At least 20 Indian soldiers died in the worst border incident in decades between the two countries.

HCM City Party chief calls for announcing ‘end’ of Vietnam pandemic, reviving economy
HCM City Party chief calls for announcing ‘end’ of Vietnam pandemic, reviving economy
POLITICSicon  17/06/2020 

Vietnam should announce “the end” of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and “develop a roadmap to gradually resume trade relations with 17 partners,” HCM City Party Committee secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan has said.

Vietnamese peacekeepers report on COVID-19 prevention
Vietnamese peacekeepers report on COVID-19 prevention
POLITICSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnamese forces engaged in UN peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic and South Sudan reported on the COVID-19 situation in their areas via a video conference in Hanoi on Monday.

Vietnam welcomes UNITAD's investigation of terrorist crimes
Vietnam welcomes UNITAD's investigation of terrorist crimes
POLITICSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam welcomed the results that the UN Investigative Team to promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by the self-claimed Islamic State (IS) group (UNITAD) has achieved in its investigations and collection of evidence of the IS’s crimes, 

Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 43rd session
Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 43rd session
POLITICSicon  16/06/2020 

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on June 15.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 