Inspection Commission decides disciplinary measures on ranking officials

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued an announcement on July 20 about the outcomes of its 46th session from July 15-17 under the chair of Secretary of the Party Central Committee and its head Tran Cam Tu.

Head of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission Tran Cam Tu at the session

Considering the nature, level, and consequences of violations as concluded at the Inspection Commission’s 44th session, as well as the Party regulations on conducting disciplinary actions against Party organisations and members, the commission decided to expel the Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Expressway Corporation (VEC) from the Party, give warnings to the Secretary of the Party Committee and the Chairman of the Board of Members of VEC and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and General Director of VEC Tran Van Tam.

It reprimanded former Secretary of VEC’s Party Committee and former Chairman of the Board of Members Tran Quoc Viet and Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and Deputy General Director Nguyen Van Nhi.

After considering the proposed discipline by the standing board of the Central Military Commission, the Inspection Commission decided to give warnings to Major General Nguyen Hoang, former Vice Secretary of the Party Committee and former Commander of Corps 4; and reprimand Major General Pham Lam Hong, former Vice Chief of the Staff of Military Zone 2.

The Commission also suggested the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat consider disciplining Lieutenant General Duong Duc Hoa, former member of the Party Central Committee and former Commander of Military Zone 2.

These officials were found to have violated the principles of democratic centralism, working regulations, and laws on land use and management.

The Commission proposed that the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat consider expelling several officials from the Party, including former member of the standing board of the Party Committee and former Vice Chairman of the HCM City People’s Committee Nguyen Huu Tin.

It also maintained the decision to expel Lt. Col. Bui Tien Loi from the Party as, in his capacity as Dean of the Socialism Faculty at the Military Engineering College, he wrote articles on social media against the Party and State guidelines, and showed serious degradation in political thought and behaviour of “self-evolution”, “self-transformation”, making it easier for hostile forces to sabotage the Party and State.

At the session, the Commission also considered several complaints about Party discipline on several cases, and decided on other important issues./. VNA