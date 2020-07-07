Japan thanks Vietnam for assisting military aircraft in trouble

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, on behalf of the Japanese Government, expressed gratitude to Vietnam for its assistance in repairing and refueling a P-3C plane from the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force in the past two months.

The P-3C aircraft and its crew at Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC in June 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam)

The Japan Joint Staff (JJS) of the Japan Self-Defence Forces on July 3 also thanked the Vietnamese Government for helping the anti-submarine patrol aircraft.

"We sincerely appreciate your kindness to offer help when we were facing difficulties. We will never forget our strong ties. Thank you, Vietnam," the JJS said in a Twitter video.

The aircraft, with 19 crew members, was on its way home following an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden in the Middle East and in need of refueling to help complete its 10,000km journey.

While no country let them enter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam had agreed to receive the P-3C at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City for refueling.

On June 29, the aircraft returned to Japan safely./.VNA