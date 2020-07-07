Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
07/07/2020 12:35:58 (GMT +7)
Japan thanks Vietnam for assisting military aircraft in trouble

07/07/2020    11:20 GMT+7

The Japanese Embassy in Vietnam, on behalf of the Japanese Government, expressed gratitude to Vietnam for its assistance in repairing and refueling a P-3C plane from the Japan Maritime Self-Defence Force in the past two months.

Japan thanks Vietnam for assisting military aircraft in trouble hinh anh 1

The P-3C aircraft and its crew at Tan Son Nhat Airport in HCMC in June 2020. (Photo courtesy of the Japanese Embassy in Vietnam)

The Japan Joint Staff (JJS) of the Japan Self-Defence Forces on July 3 also thanked the Vietnamese Government for helping the anti-submarine patrol aircraft.

"We sincerely appreciate your kindness to offer help when we were facing difficulties. We will never forget our strong ties. Thank you, Vietnam," the JJS said in a Twitter video.

 

The aircraft, with 19 crew members, was on its way home following an anti-piracy mission in the Gulf of Aden in the Middle East and in need of refueling to help complete its 10,000km journey.

While no country let them enter due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam had agreed to receive the P-3C at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City for refueling.

On June 29, the aircraft returned to Japan safely./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam joins UNSC’s discussion on Central Asia’s centre for preventive diplomacy
Vietnam joins UNSC’s discussion on Central Asia’s centre for preventive diplomacy
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy on July 6 expressed his expectation that the UN Regional Centre for Preventive Diplomacy for Central Asia (UNRCCA) will further assist the regional states in responding to the COVID-19 and combating terrorism.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold talks with Lao counterpart
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hold talks with Lao counterpart
POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Lao Prime Minister Thongloun Sisoulith started a visit to Vietnam on July 5 at the invitation of the host PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc

Cambodia postpones ASEM 13 to mid-2021 due to COVID-19
Cambodia postpones ASEM 13 to mid-2021 due to COVID-19
POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Cambodia, the host of the 13th Asia-Europe Meeting Summit (ASEM 13), has decided to postpone the meeting, initially scheduled for November 16 – 17 in Phnom Penh, to mid-2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Coronavirus in Singapore: Election campaigning without the handshakes
Coronavirus in Singapore: Election campaigning without the handshakes
POLITICSicon  06/07/2020 

Wooing the public typically involves lots of physical interaction, but this vote's a little different.

Vietnam undertakes Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Bern
Vietnam undertakes Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Bern
POLITICSicon  05/07/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to Switzerland Le Linh Lan assumed the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB) during an online meeting in Bern on July 2, the first of the committee since the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in Switzerland on February 25.

Vietnam, Russia boost bilateral defence cooperation
Vietnam, Russia boost bilateral defence cooperation
POLITICSicon  05/07/2020 

Deputy Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh had an online discussion on July 3 with his Russian counterpart Sen. Lieut. Gen. A.V. Fomin, 

Lifetime employment for public employees in VN abolished from July 1
Lifetime employment for public employees in VN abolished from July 1
POLITICSicon  04/07/2020 

The amended and supplemented Law on Cadres and Civil Servants and the revised Law on Public Employees took effect from July 1, with the lifetime employment policy for State employees eliminated.

US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
US Defence Department voices concern about China’s military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

The US Department of Defence on July 2 voiced its concern about China’s decision to conduct military exercises around the Hoang Sa (Paracel) Archipelago in the East Sea on July 1-5.

Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
Philippines criticises Chinese military drills in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  04/07/2020 

Philippine Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana has raised alarm over China's holding of military exercises in the East Sea, saying the move could create tension in the region and impact Beijing’s relationship with its neighbours.

US Ambassador hails Vietnam-US cooperation over 25 years of relations
US Ambassador hails Vietnam-US cooperation over 25 years of relations
POLITICSicon  04/07/2020 

US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink has highlighted the two countries’ cooperation, as the 25th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations (July 12) is just around the corner.

Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa
Vietnam objects to China’s military drills in Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam has issued a note to China to protest an illegal military drill conducted on islands that rightfully belong to Vietnam.

Three horses to pull nation's economic growth: PM Phuc
Three horses to pull nation's economic growth: PM Phuc
POLITICSicon  03/07/2020 

Vietnam will deploy any measure to boost its investment, export and consumption sectors to achieve growth as high as possible, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Thursday, 

Vietnam attends UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security
Vietnam attends UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security
POLITICSicon  03/07/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister To Anh Dung attended the UN Security Council’s Open Debate on Pandemics and Security on July 2, during which he said that intensifying international solidarity and multilateralism is a solution to current challenges.

Vietnam fulfills mission as UNSC non-permanent member in H1
Vietnam fulfills mission as UNSC non-permanent member in H1
POLITICSicon  03/07/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister Le Hoai Trung affirmed that Vietnam has well performed tasks in the capacity as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council (UNSC), 

Vietnam enhances its role thanks to joining UNSC activities
Vietnam enhances its role thanks to joining UNSC activities
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

Given the complicated political-security and socio-economic situation in the world and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has made a lot of contributions as a non-permanent member of the United National Security Council (UNSC), 

Major legal policies come into effect this month
Major legal policies come into effect this month
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

People with an income of at least VNĐ11 million (US$476) per month will have to pay personal income tax as of Wednesday (July 1), increasing from the previous level of VNĐ9 million ($389).

Vietnam, US intensify exchange of experience in peacekeeping activities
Vietnam, US intensify exchange of experience in peacekeeping activities
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

Following the phone talks with partners to continue implementing activities for the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 and the non-permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council in the 2020-2021 term

Russian Ambassador optimistic about constitutional amendments
Russian Ambassador optimistic about constitutional amendments
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

The Russian embassy in Vietnam opened its door on Wednesday from 8am to 8pm to welcome Russian nationals coming to vote on proposed amendments to the Consitution, the same day with voting day in Russia.

PM approves plan for execution of Hague Convention on Taking of Evidence Abroad
PM approves plan for execution of Hague Convention on Taking of Evidence Abroad
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

The Prime Minister has approved a plan for the execution of the 1970 Hague Convention on the Taking of Evidence Abroad in Civil and Commercial Matters in Vietnam.

ASEAN, Chinese senior officials meet online
ASEAN, Chinese senior officials meet online
POLITICSicon  02/07/2020 

The 26th ASEAN-China Senior Officials' Consultation (ACSOC) was held in the form of video conference on July 1.

More News
. Latest news

