Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured

 
 
26/03/2020    15:15 GMT+7

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh presented the Friendship Order to Japanese outgoing ambassador Umeda Kunio during a ceremony in Hanoi on March 25.

Japanese outgoing ambassador honoured hinh anh 1

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (R) presents Friendship Order to Japanese outgoing ambassador Umeda Kunio 

At a reception earlier, Minh lauded the diplomat’s active contributions to the strengthening of the Vietnam – Japan extensive strategic partnership.

He stressed that during the ambassador’s tenure in Vietnam, the bilateral ties have been developed substantially in various areas, with regular high-level visits which helped strengthen bilateral political trust.

On economic cooperation, Japan remained among the top investors, trade and tourism partners of Vietnam, Minh highlighted, thanking and hailing Japan for its continued supply of official development assistance to Vietnam, thus making active and effective contributions to the country’s socio-economic development.

For his part, the Japanese envoy thanked Minh and the Foreign Ministry for helping him fulfill assigned tasks.

According to him, Vietnam has become a top important and trustworthy partner of Japan in the fields of politics, security, economy and human resources training.

He heralded drastic measures undertaken by the Vietnamese Government in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

The diplomat also pledged to continue contributing to bilateral ties in any position upon returning home.

 
Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh (first right) presents the Friendship Order to outgoing Japanese ambassador Umeda Kunio during a ceremony in Hanoi 

Japanese embassador Umeda Kunio thanks Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and the Foreign Ministry for helping him fulfill assigned tasks 

According to the ambassador, Vietnam has become a top important and trustworthy partner of Japan in the fields of politics, security, economy and human resources training 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and outgoing Japanese ambassador Umeda Kunio at the ceremony 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh presents the Friendship Order to outgoing Japanese ambassador Umeda Kunio 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh presents the Friendship Order to outgoing  Japanese ambassador Umeda Kunio 

VNA

 
 

Latest news

