Japanese PM goes jogging in downtown Hanoi

Many early birds around Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake were astonished when seeing Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide jogging there on early October 20 morning.
|Locals are astonished when seeing Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide jogging around Hoan Kiem Lake in downtown Hanoi on October 20 morning. Photo: Vietnam+
VNA
