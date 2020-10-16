Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
16/10/2020 16:23:30 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Japanese Prime Minister's official visit to Vietnam to start this Sunday

16/10/2020    16:21 GMT+7

The Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has released a statement saying that Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide’s official visit to Vietnam is going to start on October 18.

Thủ tướng Nhật Bản bắt đầu thăm Việt Nam từ chủ nhật tuần này

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide. Photo: Reuters

At the invitation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse, Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and his spouse will visit Vietnam on October 18 - 20.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on October 15 said that this was the second time in a row that a Japanese Prime Minister chose Vietnam as the first country to visit after taking office.

In 2013, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe also chose Vietnam as the first point on his trip right after taking office. The spokesperson said Mr. Suga's choice is a clear testament to the good, strong and substantive development in many areas of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The Japanese Prime Minister's visit aims to strengthening relations with Vietnam, to exchanging measures to promote cooperation in all fields and to exchanging views on regional and international issues of mutual interest. Mr. Suga is scheduled to hold talks with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and pay courtesy to Vietnam's senior leaders.

Mr. Suga's visit took place in the context of thriving Vietnam-Japan relationships, and Japan continues to be Vietnam's leading economic partner. Japan is the leading ODA provider to Vietnam, the second largest investor and the fourth largest trading partner of Vietnam.

 

Regarding trade, the total import and export turnover in the first 9 months of 2020 reached $28.6 billion, with imports of $14.6 billion (up 3.1% over the same period of 2019) and exports $14 billion.

Japan has 4,595 valid FDI projects in Vietnam with a total registered investment capital of $59.87 billion, ranking 2nd among 136 countries and territories investing in Vietnam.

In 2019, the number of Japanese tourists to Vietnam reached 951,962 people, ranked third, up 15.2% over the same period last year.

Since the beginning of 2020, the Covid-19 epidemic has affected the extensive strategic partnership between Vietnam and Japan in many fields. However, the two countries still maintain exchanges of high-level and various levels in many forms.

Thanh Nam

Foreign ministry confirms visit by Japanese PM

Foreign ministry confirms visit by Japanese PM

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide will pay an official visit to Vietnam in the very near future at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed on October 15.

 
 

Other News

.
Provinces convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
Provinces convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

The Party Committees of many provinces across the country convened their congresses for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 15 in the presence of senior Party and State leaders.

Top leaders of many provinces named
Top leaders of many provinces named
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Many provinces and cities have organized Party Congresses to elect their top leaders.

Foreign ministry confirms visit by Japanese PM
Foreign ministry confirms visit by Japanese PM
POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide will pay an official visit to Vietnam in the very near future at the invitation of his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed on October 15.

37th ASEAN Summit slated for mid-November
37th ASEAN Summit slated for mid-November
POLITICSicon  8 giờ trước 

The 37th ASEAN Summit is expected to take place in mid-November, and as ASEAN Chair this year, Vietnam is joining other member countries to actively prepare for this important event, according to Spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang.

SBV governor to lead Party Central Committee Office
SBV governor to lead Party Central Committee Office
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

The Politburo has picked Le Minh Hung, governor of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV), head of the Party Central Committee Office, replacing Nguyen Van Nen.

Vietnam orders COVID-19 vaccines from foreign partners: Spokeswoman
Vietnam orders COVID-19 vaccines from foreign partners: Spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam has ordered COVID-19 vaccines from some partners, including in Russia and the UK, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang told a regular press conference on October 15.

Vietnam protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
Vietnam protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called Sansha city in Phu Lam Island in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago and related activities as they seriously violate Vietnam’s sovereignty, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said.

11th Congress of Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation opens
11th Congress of Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation opens
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

The 11th Congress of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 tenure opened on October 15, with 444 delegates taking part.

Vietnam, Indonesia call for dialogues to establish peace in Colombia
Vietnam, Indonesia call for dialogues to establish peace in Colombia
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia, the two ASEAN member states at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), laid stress on the need to enhance dialogues and carry out peace commitments in Colombia.

Hungarian Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam
Hungarian Foreign Minister to visit Vietnam
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Hungarian Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Peter Szijjártó will pay an official visit to Vietnam on October 16, on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the two countries’ diplomatic ties.

Top leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s 10th session
Top leader meets Hanoi voters ahead of NA’s 10th session
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong, together with other National Assembly (NA) deputies of Hanoi, met with voters from Ba Dinh, Hoan Kiem, and Tay Ho districts on October 14.

Japanese Deputy FM expresses concerns over recent developments in East Sea
Japanese Deputy FM expresses concerns over recent developments in East Sea
POLITICSicon  15/10/2020 

Deputy Foreign Minister and head of SOM ASEAN of Viet Nam Nguyen Quoc Dung and Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Takeo Mori co-chaired the 35th ASEAN-Japan Forum, which was held virtually on October 14.

COVID-19, economic development and corruption voters' biggest concerns
COVID-19, economic development and corruption voters' biggest concerns
POLITICSicon  14/10/2020 

The coronavirus pandemic, Vietnam’s socio-economic performance, and corruption issues were the top of voters’ concerns at a meeting chaired by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc in Hai Phong City on Tuesday.

Vietnam, Indonesia call for int’l support for Great Lakes Region
Vietnam, Indonesia call for int’l support for Great Lakes Region
POLITICSicon  14/10/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia have emphasised the need to give priority to promoting intra-regional cooperation in the Great Lakes Region in Africa on the basis of peace and stability goals, 

USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity
USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity
POLITICSicon  14/10/2020 

USAID helps Vietnam strengthen e-Government capacity

Japanese PM confirms to visit Vietnam, Indonesia in mid-October
Japanese PM confirms to visit Vietnam, Indonesia in mid-October
POLITICSicon  14/10/2020 

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga, who took office on September 16, has confirmed his destinations for the first overseas trip will be Vietnam and Indonesia.

Vuong Dinh Hue re-elected Hanoi Party Committee Secretary
Vuong Dinh Hue re-elected Hanoi Party Committee Secretary
POLITICSicon  13/10/2020 

Politburo member and Secretary of the 16th-tenure Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue was elected Secretary of this committee for the 17th tenure with 100 percent of the vote on October 13 morning.

“Locking power in the cage of mechanisms” and 13th National Party Congress personnel work
“Locking power in the cage of mechanisms” and 13th National Party Congress personnel work
FEATUREicon  13/10/2020 

"Locking power in the cage of mechanisms" is an issue that has been repeated in many speeches by Party Secretary General and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

HCM City’s 11th Party Congress to officially open on Oct 15 morning
HCM City’s 11th Party Congress to officially open on Oct 15 morning
POLITICSicon  13/10/2020 

The 11th Party Congress of Ho Chi Minh City for the 2020-2025 tenure is scheduled to take place from October 14 to 18, with the opening session slated for October 15 morning.

PM Phuc invites Japanese counterpart to visit Vietnam soon
PM Phuc invites Japanese counterpart to visit Vietnam soon
POLITICSicon  13/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc invited his Japanese counterpart Suga Yoshihide to visit Vietnam at a convenient time during their phone talks on October 12.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 