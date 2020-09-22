Le Thi Thuy reelected as Secretary of Ha Nam Party’s Committee

Le Thi Thuy, Secretary of the 19th Ha Nam Party Committee in the 2015-2020 tenure, was reelected for the post at the first session of the new provincial Party Committee for the 2020-2025 tenure, held on September 21 afternoon.

Born on January 7 in 1964 in the central province of Nghe An, Thuy is also a member of the 12th Party Central Committee.

The session elected 14 members of the standing board.

Earlier the same day, the provincial Party organisation’s congress was started, the first among the 63 provinces and cities nationwide. The event gathered former Party and State leaders, leaders of the central and provincial authorities, and 322 delegates representing over 50,600 members of the Party organisation.

According to a draft political report for the 2015 – 2020 tenure presented at the congress, the local Party building work has achieved positive progress, particularly in streamlining apparatus.

The local average annual socio-economic development was 10.1 percent, ranking the 2nd in the Red River Delta and the 4th nationwide. Its agricultural and industrial production value during the period were estimated at over 39 trillion VND and 470 trillion VND (1.67 billion USD and 20.24 billion USD), which meant annual average increases of 1.12 and 14.4 percent, respectively.

To date, 100 percent of local communes, districts, city and town have met the criteria for and completed their new-style rural building.

In the past five years, the province has established 3,020 new enterprises, with their registered capital amounting to 45 trillion VND.

Budget collection was a highlight of the period, topping 38.33 quadrillion VND for 2016 - 2020, 2.8 times higher than that of the 2011 - 2015 period.

The local rate of health insurance coverage reached 90 percent of its population, while 70 percent of its workforce was trained. The rate of poverty households decreased by 0.75 percent on an average annual basis to stay at 2.2 percent in 2020.

Speaking at the function, head of the Party Central Committee’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai urged the Party organisation to boost its Party building work in terms of ideology, politics, ethic, apparatus, and human resources.

She also requested the province to increase the sustainable level of its socio-economic development and ensure security and defence.

For the 2020 – 2025 period, Ha Nam has set a goal to secure a 10-percent gross regional domestic product (GRDP) growth and have a per capita GRDP higher than the national average./.VNA