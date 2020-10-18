Major milestones in Vietnam – Japan relations

Relations between Vietnam and Japan have stood the test of time over the years and are considered an exemplary model in an ever-changing world.
VOV
Japanese Prime Minister concludes Vietnam visit
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide and his spouse on October 20 wrapped up their official visit to Vietnam as guests of PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his wife.
Japanese PM goes jogging in downtown Hanoi
Many early birds around Hoan Kiem (Sword) Lake were astonished when seeing Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide jogging there on early October 20 morning.
OR QUICK LOGIN
Forgot Password?
Confirmation Code