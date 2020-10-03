Many more local leaders elected

Some provinces have elected new chairs and Party secretaries.

In the northern province of Yen Bai, Mr. Tran Huy Tuan, Deputy Party Secretary, has been elected as the new chairman, replacing Mr. Do Duc Duy, who had been elected the provincial Party Secretary.

Tuan, 46, is an ethnic Tay, a native of Yen Bai province. He is a bachelor of political economy, an engineer of irrigation, a master degree holder in natural resource economics and environment.

Tuan was previously an officer and official of the Irrigation Department of Yen Bai Province in the 2000s. From April 2010 to August 2011, he was Deputy Director of the Yen Bai Department of Agriculture and Rural Development. He was then worked as Deputy Chief of the Office, Chief of Office of the People's Committee of Yen Bai province until September 2015.

Binh Phuoc province's Party Secretary Nguyen Van Loi

After that, he worked as Secretary of the Van Yen District Party Committee, Chairman of Van Yen District People's Council in 2015-2020, member of the Provincial Party Committee, and a deputy of the YenBai Provincial People's Council until September 2019.

From October 2019 to September 2020, he was a member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Head of the Organization Committee of the Provincial Party Committee.

At the 19th Provincial Party Congress, Tuan was re-elected to the Provincial Party Committee. At the 1st meeting of the 19th Provincial Party Committee, he was elected as Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the term 2020 - 2025.

In the southern province of Binh Duong, Mr. Nguyen Hoang Thao was elected Chairman of Binh Duong Provincial People's Committee.

Thao was born in 1963, a native of Binh Duong. He holds a doctorate degree in criminal investigation and used to be the director of the Binh Duong Police Agency from 2015 to 2019.

On March 8, 2019, the Party Central Committee's Secretariat approved Thao as Deputy Permanent Secretary of Binh Duong Provincial Party Committee for the term 2015-2020.

In Binh Phuoc province, Mr. Nguyen Van Loi was re-elected as the Party Secretary for the term 2020-2025. Ms. Huynh Thi Hang and Ms. Tran Tue Hien - Chair of Binh Phuoc Provincial People's Committee - were re-elected Deputy Secretaries for the new term.

Binh Duong Province's Chairman Nguyen Hoang Thao

Loi was born in 1961 in Ho Chi Minh City. He holds a master's degree in public administration. Before being elected the Secretary of the Party Committee of Binh Phuoc Province, he held many positions such as Head of the Propaganda Department of the Binh Phuoc Provincial Party Committee, Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of Dong Xoai town, Head of the Party Organization Committee, Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, and Deputy Party Secretary of Binh Phuoc province. He is a member of the National Assembly.

In the northern province of Hoa Binh, Mr. Ngo Van Tuan was elected Secretary of the Hoa Binh Provincial Party Committee.

Tuan was born in 1971 in Bac Ninh province. He holds a master degree in economics. Before 2017, he assumed different positions at the Ministry of Finance. In January 2017, he was appointed Vice head of the Central Economic Committee. In June 2019, he became Vice Secretary of the Party Committee of Hoa Binh province. In October 2020, he was elected the Party Secretary of Hoa Binh Province for the term 2020-2025.

In related news, Ms. Pham Thi Thanh Tra has been appointed Vice Minister of Home Affairs and Mr. Tran Duy Dong was appointed Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment.

Dong was born in 1979 in Thanh Hoa province. He has been working at the Ministry of Planning and Investment for over 18 years. He holds a Master degree of Public Policy, a BA degree in investment economics and a BA degree in English.

The Ministry of Planning and Investment currently has 4 Deputy Ministers: Nguyen Van Trung, Vo Thanh Thong, Tran Quoc Phuong and Tran Duy Dong.

Yen Bai Province's Chairman Tran Huy Tuan.

The Prime Minister has also appointed the new Deputy Chairman of the Government Office and the Deputy Minister of Construction.

Accordingly, Mr. Tran Van Son, Secretary of the Dien Bien Provincial Party Committee, Head of the National Assembly delegation of Dien Bien province has been appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Government Office.

Son was born in 1961 in Nam Dinh province. He is an engineer of construction economics. He used to be the chairman of the Board of Directors, General Director of Bach Dang Construction Corporation (Ministry of Construction) and Deputy Minister of Construction. In March 2014, Son was appointed by the Politburo to be the Deputy Secretary of the Dien Bien Provincial Party Committee. In October 2015, he was elected as Secretary of the Dien Bien Provincial Party Committee for the term 2015-2020.

Photo: Deputy Chairman of the Government Office Tran Van Son (left) and Deputy Minister of Construction Nguyen Thanh Nghi (right).

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Nghi, Secretary of the Kien Giang Provincial Party Committee, Head of Kien Giang province’s National Assembly delegation has been appointed Deputy Minister of Construction.

Hoa Binh Province's Party Secretary Ngo Van Tuan.

Nghi was born in 1976 in Ca Mau province. He is a PhD in Construction Engineering. Nghi used to hold various positions: Vice Rector of HCM City University of Architecture and Deputy Minister of Construction before being assigned as Deputy Secretary of Kien Giang Provincial Party Committee for the term 2010-2015. In October 2015, Nghi was elected as Secretary of the Party Committee of Kien Giang province for the term 2015-2020.

The Prime Minister also appointed Mr. Hoang Minh Son, Chairman of the Hanoi Polytechnic University Council, as Deputy Minister of Education and Training. Son was born in 1969. He used to hold the following positions: Head of Training Department of Hanoi University of Technology; Vice Rector, Rector of Hanoi University of Technology; Chairman of the Council of Hanoi University of Technology.

Thanh Nam – Thu Hang - Xuan An