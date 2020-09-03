Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
04/09/2020 09:42:32 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Many provinces have new leaders

04/09/2020    08:35 GMT+7

A number of provinces have elected new chairs for the 2015-2020 term.

Many provinces have new leaders

Mr. Le Quan, Chairman of Ca Mau Province.

The People's Council of Ca Mau province elected Mr. Le Quan as the province’s chairman at its 13th meeting early this week. The former chair, Mr. Nguyen Tien Hai, was assigned by the Politburo as the province’s Party Secretary for the 2015-2020 term.

Ca Mau’s new chairman was born in 1974 in the central province of Quang Ngai. He has a doctoral degree in management science of the University of Toulon (France). He was appointed Associate Professor in 2009 and recognized as Professor of Economics in 2018.

He used to hold the following positions: Head of Human Resource Management Faculty at the University of Commerce; Director of Center for International Training and Education at the University of Economics, Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU Hanoi); Head of Personnel and Organization Department at VNU Hanoi; Deputy Director of VNU Hanoi since 2014. In September 2017, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.

The Party Central Committee has just issued a decision to approve Mr. Le Tien Chau, Vice Party Secretary and Chairman of Hau Giang province to hold the position of the province’s Party Secretary for the term 2015-2020.

Hau Giang’s former Party Chief Lu Van Hunghas been appointed Party Secretary of the southern province of Bac Lieu.

Hau Giang’s new chairman Le Tien Chau was born in 1969 in the southern province of Tay Ninh. He is a doctor of law, who worked at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Law for 15 years (1994 - 2009). He then held the following positions: Director, Head of the Southern Representative Agency at the Ministry of Justice; Director of Personnel and Organization Department at the Ministry of Justice; and Rector of the Hanoi Law University. In June 2016, Chau was appointed Deputy Minister of Justice. On March 16, 2018, he was appointed Deputy Secretary of the Hau Giang Provincial Party Committee. On April 17, 2018, Chau was elected Chairman of the People's Committee of Hau Giang province.

 
Many provinces have new leaders

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Ngoc, Chairman of Tay Ninh Province.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Ngoc, Deputy Party Secretary of Tay Ninh Province, has been elected the province’s chairman. Mr. Ngoc, born 1969 in Long An province, holds a bachelor degree of law. He has had many positions such as Chief of Office of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee, Party Secretary of Trang Bang District (Tay Ninh province), Standing Vice Chairman of Tay Ninh People's Committee, and Vice Party Secretary of Tay Ninh province.

In Tuyen Quang Province, Mr. Nguyen Van Son, Deputy Party Secretary of the Tuyen Quang Provincial Party Committee, was elected the province’s chairman for the term 2016-2021. The province also has two new vice chairs - Ms. Le Thi Kim Dung and Mr. Hoang Viet Phuong.

In late August, the President appointed Mr. Nguyen Van Tien, Judge of the Supreme People's Court, as Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court.

Thanh Nam

The Politburo approves three provincial Party secretaries

The Politburo approves three provincial Party secretaries

The Politburo has approved the appointment of the Secretary of the Party Committees of Quang Ngai, Hau Giang, and Phu Yen provinces for the term 2015 - 2020.

 
 

Other News

.
Foreign media applaud Vietnam’s 75-year successes
Foreign media applaud Vietnam’s 75-year successes
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  1 giờ trước 

Many foreign media outlets recently ran articles highlighting Vietnam’s achievements over the last 75 years and its stature in the international arena on the occasion of the country’s 75th National Day (September 2).

Nguyen Duc Chung suspended from Hanoi People’s Council deputy status
Nguyen Duc Chung suspended from Hanoi People’s Council deputy status
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Standing Board of the People’s Council of Hanoi has decided to suspend the duty and power of a deputy of the 15th municipal People’s Council (2016-2021 tenure) of Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung after Chung was prosecuted.

Vietnam chooses national benefits, international laws
Vietnam chooses national benefits, international laws
FEATUREicon  1 giờ trước 

Some countries may say Vietnam chooses this or that side. But we affirm that we choose national benefits, the general principles of the UN Charter, and international law to build our stance.

World’s tallest tower features Vietnamese flag to mark National Day
World’s tallest tower features Vietnamese flag to mark National Day
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

The entirety of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest tower in the world, in Dubai of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) appeared brilliantly lit up by the Vietnamese national flag on the night of September 2.

Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Libya
Vietnam calls for resumption of peace talks in Libya
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the permanent Vietnamese mission to the UN, has called on relevant parties in Libya to soon resume peace negotiations. ​

New Chairman of Vietnam National Mekong Committee named
New Chairman of Vietnam National Mekong Committee named
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to assign Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung as new Chairman of the Viet Nam National Mekong Committee (VNMC).

The 'special guest' and PM Abe's letter to the Vietnamese Ambassador
The 'special guest' and PM Abe's letter to the Vietnamese Ambassador
FEATUREicon  14 giờ trước 

When Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong paid an official visit to Japan in September 2015, the Japanese Government and PM Abe personally gave a very respectful and cordial welcome, considering Mr. Trong as a "national guest".

Flag-salute ceremony in celebration of National Day
Flag-salute ceremony in celebration of National Day
POLITICSicon  03/09/2020 

A national flag salute ceremony was held in front of President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum in Hanoi capital on September 2 to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam’s National Day.

Vietnam's National Day celebrated abroad
Vietnam's National Day celebrated abroad
POLITICSicon  03/09/2020 

Vietnamese embassies and representative agencies around the world have held activities to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2).

‘Paper of goodwill’ from ambassador of a powerful country
‘Paper of goodwill’ from ambassador of a powerful country
FEATUREicon  03/09/2020 

After the announcement of a vote at the UN Security Council was released, the ambassador of a great power forwarded to Vietnamese Ambassador Le Luong Minh a note that said: thank you for a very beautiful decision.

Vietnam’s 'soft power' in diplomacy
Vietnam’s 'soft power' in diplomacy
FEATUREicon  02/09/2020 

The traditional cultural values of Vietnamese people are spread widely, winning the hearts of many people around the world. This is the "soft" index that contributes to building Vietnam’s image, prestige, and position in the world arena.

The flight with half of passengers suspected of carrying Covid-19
The flight with half of passengers suspected of carrying Covid-19
FEATUREicon  02/09/2020 

The policy of putting people at the highest position, ensuring safety for all Vietnamese citizens returning from the epidemic zone, has helped people believe and understand that "the fatherland never abandons us".

Vietnamese lawmaker resigns after dual nationality scandal
Vietnamese lawmaker resigns after dual nationality scandal
POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

Lawmaker Pham Phu Quoc had been dishonest in declaring his profile, the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh affirmed on September 1 at a press briefing on his holding dual nationality.

Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day
Foreign leaders congratulate Vietnam on National Day
POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

Leaders of Laos, China, Cambodia, Cuba, Russia, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore and Myanmar have sent messages and letters of congratulations to Vietnamese leaders on the country’s 75th anniversary of National Day (September 2).

Vietnam initiative adopted at ARMAC Steering Committee meeting
Vietnam initiative adopted at ARMAC Steering Committee meeting
POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

The ASEAN Regional Mine Action Centre (ARMAC) agreed on the establishment of the Friends of ARMAC (FOA) group, initiated by Vietnam, at the 13th meeting of its Steering Committee on September 1.

Vietnam - China agreement on fishery cooperation in Tonkin Gulf expires
Vietnam - China agreement on fishery cooperation in Tonkin Gulf expires
POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

The Vietnam-China agreement on fishery cooperation in the Gulf of Tonkin expired on June 30, according to the Directorate of Fisheries.

AIPA - Successful symbol of ASEAN unity in diversity
AIPA - Successful symbol of ASEAN unity in diversity
POLITICSicon  02/09/2020 

Over the last four decades, the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) has become one of the most outstanding inter-parliamentary models in Asia and a symbol of solidarity, cooperation, and unity in diversity within the ASEAN Community.

Top leader pays respect to late President Ho Chi Minh
Top leader pays respect to late President Ho Chi Minh
POLITICSicon  01/09/2020 

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong offered incense to commemorate late President Ho Chi Minh at House No 67 inside the Presidential Palace complex in Hanoi on September 1, 

New policies take effect in September
New policies take effect in September
POLITICSicon  01/09/2020 

Since September 1, a married individual shall be fined VND 3-5 million if he/she cohabits with a partner as husband and wife, 

All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman
All activities in Hoang Sa, Truong Sa without permission violate Vietnam’s sovereignty: Spokeswoman
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  01/09/2020 

Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang reiterated Vietnam’s consistent view that all activities in Vietnam’s Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) without its permission violate the country’s sovereignty over the two archipelagos.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 