Many provinces have new leaders

A number of provinces have elected new chairs for the 2015-2020 term.

Mr. Le Quan, Chairman of Ca Mau Province.

The People's Council of Ca Mau province elected Mr. Le Quan as the province’s chairman at its 13th meeting early this week. The former chair, Mr. Nguyen Tien Hai, was assigned by the Politburo as the province’s Party Secretary for the 2015-2020 term.

Ca Mau’s new chairman was born in 1974 in the central province of Quang Ngai. He has a doctoral degree in management science of the University of Toulon (France). He was appointed Associate Professor in 2009 and recognized as Professor of Economics in 2018.

He used to hold the following positions: Head of Human Resource Management Faculty at the University of Commerce; Director of Center for International Training and Education at the University of Economics, Vietnam National University, Hanoi (VNU Hanoi); Head of Personnel and Organization Department at VNU Hanoi; Deputy Director of VNU Hanoi since 2014. In September 2017, he was appointed Deputy Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs.

The Party Central Committee has just issued a decision to approve Mr. Le Tien Chau, Vice Party Secretary and Chairman of Hau Giang province to hold the position of the province’s Party Secretary for the term 2015-2020.

Hau Giang’s former Party Chief Lu Van Hunghas been appointed Party Secretary of the southern province of Bac Lieu.

Hau Giang’s new chairman Le Tien Chau was born in 1969 in the southern province of Tay Ninh. He is a doctor of law, who worked at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Law for 15 years (1994 - 2009). He then held the following positions: Director, Head of the Southern Representative Agency at the Ministry of Justice; Director of Personnel and Organization Department at the Ministry of Justice; and Rector of the Hanoi Law University. In June 2016, Chau was appointed Deputy Minister of Justice. On March 16, 2018, he was appointed Deputy Secretary of the Hau Giang Provincial Party Committee. On April 17, 2018, Chau was elected Chairman of the People's Committee of Hau Giang province.

Mr. Nguyen Thanh Ngoc, Chairman of Tay Ninh Province.

Meanwhile, Mr. Nguyen Thanh Ngoc, Deputy Party Secretary of Tay Ninh Province, has been elected the province’s chairman. Mr. Ngoc, born 1969 in Long An province, holds a bachelor degree of law. He has had many positions such as Chief of Office of the Tay Ninh Provincial Party Committee, Party Secretary of Trang Bang District (Tay Ninh province), Standing Vice Chairman of Tay Ninh People's Committee, and Vice Party Secretary of Tay Ninh province.

In Tuyen Quang Province, Mr. Nguyen Van Son, Deputy Party Secretary of the Tuyen Quang Provincial Party Committee, was elected the province’s chairman for the term 2016-2021. The province also has two new vice chairs - Ms. Le Thi Kim Dung and Mr. Hoang Viet Phuong.

In late August, the President appointed Mr. Nguyen Van Tien, Judge of the Supreme People's Court, as Deputy Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court.

Thanh Nam