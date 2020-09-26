Many provinces have newly-elected and re-elected Party chiefs

Many provinces and cities have elected or re-elected their top leaders.

Mr. Nguyen Xuan Ky is re-elected as Party Secretary of Quang Ninh Province

Mr. Nguyen Xuan Ky was re-elected as Party Secretary of Quang Ninh Province for the term of 2020 – 2025 at a conference on September 26. Ky was born in 1972 in the northern province of Nam Dinh. He holds a bachelor’s degree of environmental sciences, master's degrees of business administration and non-traditional security management. He used to hold various positions in government agencies of Quang Ninh province before being elected Vice Party Secretary and Party Secretary, Chairman of the People’s Council in 2019.

In the southern province of Vinh Long, Mr. Tran Van Ron was re-elected as the Party Secretary for the term 2020-2025. Ron was born in 1961 in Vinh Long province. He holds a doctorate in philosophy, and a bachelor's of politics, and law.

Ron assumed many positions, including: Director of the Department of Industry, Director of Department of Planning and Investment, Secretary of the Party Committee of Vung Liem District, Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee, Chairman of the People's Committee of Vinh Long Province.

In March 2015, Ron was assigned by the Politburo to be the Secretary of the Vinh Long Provincial Party Committee for the term 2010-2015, to replace Ms. Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, who is now the Vice President. In October 2015, at the 10th Vinh Long Provincial Party Congress, Ron was re-elected Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee.

In Lang Son province, Ms. Lam Thi Phuong Thanh was re-elected the Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee. Thanh was born in 1962in Ninh Binh province. She has a bachelor degree of history, master degree of law.

She used to hold the following positions: Standing Vice Chair of the Vietnam Student Association Central Committee, Head of School Youth Committee, President of the Vietnamese Student Association, and Deputy Secretary of the Party Committee of the Vietnam Youth Union.

In 2011, Thanh was appointed Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda Department. In 2016, at the 12th National Party Congress, she was elected a member of the Central Party Committee. In early 2017, she was re-appointed as Deputy Head of the Central Propaganda Department.

On December 24, 2017, under the assignment of the Politburo, Thanh became the Secretary of the Party Committee of Lang Son Province for the term 2015-2020.

In Bac Ninh province, Mrs. Dao Hong Lan was elected Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee. Lan, an alternate member of the 12th Central Party Committee, was previously Standing Deputy Secretary of Bac Ninh Provincial Party Committee.

Lan was born in 1971 in the northern province of Hai Duong. She holds a Master's degree in economics. Lan was appointed by the Politburo to participate in the Executive Committee, the Standing Committee and has the position of Deputy Secretary of Bac Ninh Provincial Party Committee for the term 2015-2020 from March 26, 2018. Earlier, she was Deputy Minister of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs from December 2014 to March 2018. She used to hold various positions: Deputy Director of the Department of Social Insurance; Deputy Chief of the Office and then Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Labor - Invalids and Social Affairs.

Mr. Doan Hong Phong was recently re-elected Secretary of the Nam Dinh Provincial Party Committee. Phong was born in 1963 in Nam Dinh province. He used to hold the positions of Deputy Director and then Director of the Department of Finance of Nam Dinh Province; Secretary of Y Yen District Party Committee, Nam Dinh Province; a Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Nam Dinh province; Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of Nam Dinh Provincial People's Committee.

Mr. Pham Viet Thanh, Member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province has been re-elected as the Secretary of the local Party Committee for term 2020-2025.

In the southern province of An Giang, Ms. Vo Thi Anh Xuan was re-elected as the Party Secretary. Xuan was born in 1970 in An Giang. She holds a BA in Chemistry. She used to be a teacher at My Thoi High School and then a general research specialist of the Office of An Giang Provincial Party Committee.

She assumed various positions: Member of the Standing Committee, Vice Chair, Chair of the Women's Union of An Giang province; Member of the Provincial Party Committee's Executive Committee, Deputy Head of the Provincial People's Committee; Member of the Standing Committee of the Provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Tan Chau Town, An Giang Province.

At the 11th National Party Congress in January 2011, she was elected as an alternate member of the Party Central Committee. She held the position of Vice Chair of the Provincial People's Committee, then Deputy Secretary of the Provincial Party Committee of An Giang.

On October 2, 2015, the Politburo assigned her to assume the position of Secretary of the An Giang Provincial Party Committee for the term 2010-2015.

In January 2016, at the 12th National Party Congress, she was elected to the 12th Central Party Committee. She was then elected a National Assembly deputy and the head of the National Assembly delegation of An Giang province.

Mr. Le Quang Manh, Deputy Secretary and Chairman of Can Tho City People's Committee, was elected Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee for the term 2020-2025.

Manh was born in 1974 in Hanoi. He is a PhD in Economics. He was appointed as Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment in March 2018. Earlier, he held many positions at the Ministry of Planning and Investment: Director of the Business Registration Management Department, Director of the Foreign Economic Relations Department, Director of the Department of Local and Territorial Economy.

On May 24, 2019, the Central Organizing Committee announced the decision to assign Manh as Deputy Secretary of the Can Tho City Party Committee for the term 2015-2020. On June 3, 2019, the Can Tho City People's Council elected Manh as Chairman of the City People's Committee.

Mr. Le Tien Chau, Deputy Secretary of the Hau Giang Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of Hau Giang Provincial People's Committee has been elected the Secretary of Hau Giang Provincial Party Committee for the term 2015-2020.

Chau was born in 1969 in the southern province province of Tay Ninh. He is a Doctor of Law and worked at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Law for 15 years (1994-2009). After that he held the positions of the Director, Head of the Southern Representative Agency of the Ministry of Justice; Director of the Personnel and Organization Department of the Ministry of Justice; Rector of the Hanoi Law University. In June 2016, Chau was appointed by the Prime Minister as Deputy Minister of Justice.

On March 16, 2018, the Central Organizing Committee announced the decision of the Secretariat to appoint Deputy Minister of Justice Le Tien Chau to join the Executive Committee, the Standing Committee and hold the position of Deputy Secretary of the Hau Giang Provincial Party Committee. On April 17, 2018, the People's Council of Hau Giang province elected Tien Chau as Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee.

Chairman of Yen Bai Province Do Duc Duy was elected Secretary of the Yen Bai Provincial Party Committee for the term 2020 - 2025. Duy was born in 1970, a native of Thai Binh province. He has a master's degree in construction. He used to be an engineer at the HAAI Architecture Company under the Hanoi Architectural University in 1994-1996. After that, he was a lecturer at the Faculty of Construction, Hanoi Architecture University in 1996-2002.

From 7/2002 - 2/2008 he worked at the Personnel and Organization Department, the Ministry of Construction. In November 2012, he was appointed Chief of the Office of the Ministry of Construction. In August 2015, he held the position of Deputy Minister of Construction.

On February 8, 2017, he was appointed by the Secretariat as Deputy Secretary of the Yen Bai Provincial Party Committee for the term 2015-2020.

In Son La Province, Mr. Nguyen Huu Dong, an alternate member of the Party Central Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee of Son La for the term 2015 - 2020 was re-elected Secretary of the Party Committee for the term 2020 - 2025.

The General Director of the Vietnam Television Vu Minh Tuan has been appointed as Deputy Chairman of the National Assembly Office.

Party Secretary of Dong Thap Province – Mr. Le Minh Hoan – has been appointed Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development. Hoan was born in 1961, a native of the southern province of Dong Thap. He used to hold the following positions: Deputy Director and Director of the Department of Construction of Dong Thap Province; Vice Chairman of Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee; Secretary of the Party Committee of Cao Lanh city, Dong Thap province; Deputy Secretary of the Dong Thap Provincial Party Committee, Chairman of Dong Thap Provincial People's Committee; Secretary of the Dong Thap Provincial Party Committee for the 2010-2015, 2015-2020 terms; Head of National Assembly delegation of Dong Thap province.

The Prime Minister also decided to approve the results of the election of Chairman of Quang Ngai Provincial People's Committee for the 2016-2021 term for Mr. Dang Van Minh, Deputy Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee.

Mr. Dang Van Minh, Vice Secretary of Quang Ngai Province Party Committee, was appointed as the province’s chairman. Minh, 54, a native of Quang Ngai province, holds a BA in Economic Law. He used to hold the positions of Director of the Department of Transport of Quang Ngai Province, Standing Vice Chairman of the Provincial People's Committee, Secretary of the Party Committee, Head of the Organizing Committee of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee.

Ms. Le Thi Thuy was re-elected Secretary of the Ha Nam Provincial Party Committee for term 2020-2025. Thuy was born in 1964, a native of the central province of Nghe An. She is a member of the Party Central Committee and a member of the 14th National Assembly. She assumed many positions in the inspection and examination sector. She used to be Deputy Inspector General of the Government and Vice Chair of the Central Inspection Committee.

In July 2019, she was assigned by the Politburo as the Secretary of the Ha Nam Provincial Party Committee.

