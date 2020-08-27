Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Mekong-Lancang ties enhanced

28/08/2020    17:02 GMT+7

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Quang Son talks on the results of the recently concluded third meeting of the six Mekong-Lancang countries in Hanoi on how to minimise the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the virtual third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting on August 24 (Photo: VNA)

What were the major achievements of the Mekong-Lancang Co-operation Leaders’ recent online meeting?

The conference was an occasion for the six Mekong-Lancang member countries to review their mid-term co-operation in the five-year period from 2018 to 2022.

The meeting was held in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic which has seriously affected worldwide economic development, particularly the Mekong-Lancang member countries. The meeting was an occasion for the leaders from the six Mekong-Lancang members to discuss major issues or problems in the region and come up with measures to solve their common challenges.

After their discussions, particularly the implementation of the Mekong-Lancang co-operation in the five-year plan (2018-2022), the participants all expressed their appreciation for the implementation of the three major columns; i.e. the co-operation in the fields of politics; economics; and culture exchanges among the member countries. All the members have co-operated closely and shared their experiences in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Participants at the meeting spent quite a lot of time to review the implementation of the co-operation plan in the last two years, particularly the implementation of more than 300 technical co-operation projects in the fields of trade, investment, tourism, agriculture and water resources management.

During the meeting, all the participants agreed to tighten their co-operation in the three main fields, such as politics, economics – sustainable development and culture and society. They also agreed to tighten their co-operation in the health care field to respond to the pandemic.

All the Mekong member countries have highly appreciated China for continuing importing agro-products from the countries sharing the Mekong River and China’s proposal to create a special fund for the Mekong-Lancang Co-operation in their current fight against COVID-19 and other future health issues.

 

Participants at the meeting also discussed their co-operation in the management of the Mekong water resources and sustainable usage of the resources from 2019 to 2020.

They also agreed to tighten their co-operation in all activities on climate change, safety for hydraulic dams, household water safety, flood control and drought for the benefits of all countries sharing the Mekong River.

What initiatives did Vietnam propose at the conference?

Vietnam has done its best to show the participants that it is a reliable partner in the international community. Vietnam has been a reliable member country in the Mekong-Lancang co-operation since its establishment.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other senior leaders from other countries discussed issues that will have serious impacts on the sustainable development of the region and measures to overcome them.

In his address, Prime Minister Phuc made a three-point proposal on the future co-operation among the six countries along the Mekong River, namely Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and Vietnam, as follows:

- All member countries should co-ordinate closely to limit the negative impacts of the COVID-19
- Sharing information and experiences in the fight against COVID-19 meeting the principle of transparency and accountability, and particularly co-operating in the production of a vaccine against COVID-19
- Co-operation and sustainable use of water from the Mekong River from the upper reach in China to the lower basin in Vietnam to avoid negative impacts from flood and drought in the first six months of 2020. VNS

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the virtual third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting on August 24, together with high-ranking leaders from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and China.

 
 

Other News

POLITICSicon  7 giờ trước 

The 19th session of the Working Committee and the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (AIPO-19) took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from August 24-28, 1998.

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  9 giờ trước 

Any activities in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago without the country’s permission are meaningless, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 27.

POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Cambodian border affairs committee chairman Var Kimhong said the government will send newly-drawn Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to the UN for international recognition.

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  3 giờ trước 

The US Department of Defence has voiced concern about China’s recent decision to conduct military exercises, including the firing of ballistic missiles around Vietnam’s Hoang Sa Archipelago in the East Sea.

POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

Vietnam has received huge support and respects in the international arena, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, who has assumed the position as head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN for two years.

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  9 giờ trước 

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on August 27 the country strongly opposed any behaviour that would increase tensions in the East Sea.

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  11 giờ trước 

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on August 26 warned that China’s plan to modernise military forces will embolden its provocative behaviours in the East Sea.

POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

The Vietnam Fisheries Association opposes Indonesia’s illegal arrest of fishermen from the central province of Khanh Hoa and has demanded the return of the illegally arrested fishermen and three fishing boats.

POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

The National Assembly Committee for Deputy Affairs’ Head Tran Van Tuy has assigned relevant agencies to check the information of an NA member who is named in a list of politicians buying a passport from the Republic of Cyprus.

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  27/08/2020 

The Bureau of Industry and Security in the US Department of Commerce announced yesterday that it added 24 Chinese companies to the Entity List for their involvement in the illegal construction of artificial islands in the East Sea.

POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN, has affirmed that a comprehensive ban on nuclear testing is an important step towards nuclear disarmament.

POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

The 24th dialogue between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held via video conference on August 26.

POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

A representative from the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN has called for full respect to Iraq's political independence, unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity; 

POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

The ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee held an online consultation with dialogue partners and other partners on August 26 under the chair of Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, head of Vietnam’s delegation to ASEAN.

MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/08/2020 

China’s organisation of consecutive military exercises in the waters to the north-northeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago has violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung received the rotary chair of the ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) from Indonesian Ambassador Kenssy D. Ekaningsih at a ceremony on August 25.

POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh talked to the press about the ASEAN’s post-pandemic economic recovery plan on the sidelines of the 52nd meeting of ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52).

POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN, has urged the international community to increase its humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people, 

POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Vietnam strongly condemns the terrorist bombings in Jolo town, Sulu province, the Philippines, on August 24, which killed and injured many people, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on August 25.

POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on August 25 co-chaired the 17th Meeting 

