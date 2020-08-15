Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
15/08/2020 20:20:39 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu

15/08/2020    15:11 GMT+7

 Memorial services for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu were held in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and his home province of Thanh Hoa on August 15 afternoon.

The memorial services was held at 12:30pm, August 15, at the National Funeral House, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi. The funeral ceremony started at 2pm on the same day at Mai Dich Cemetery, Hanoi.

At the same time, memorial services also took place at the Thong Nhat Hall, Ho Chi Minh City and Hall 25B, Quang Trung Street, Thanh Hoa City, Thanh Hoa Province, Mr. Phieu's hometown.

The memorial services started at 12:30 at the National Funeral Hall at No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi, with the participation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong, and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man.  

Former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former Presidents Tran Duc Luong and Truong Tan Sang, and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, among others, were also present at the ceremony. 

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu

The memorial ceremony began at 12.30pm. Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Head of the Funeral Organizing Committee administered the memorial service.

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu

The family of former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu. Photo: VOV

According to Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, 946 delegations with more than 11,000 people paid tribute to former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Thanh Hoa.

Many international friends, diplomatic delegations and international organizations sent condolences to the Party, State and the family of the former Party leader.

Delivering the eulogy at the ceremony in Hanoi, PM Phuc said comrade Le Kha Phieu was an eminent and prestigious leader of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, and a loyal Party member who had devoted his lifetime to national independence and reunification, and socialism, for happiness of people, and international missions.

Recalling the life and career of the late leader, the PM said in any circumstances and positions, comrade Phieu had overcome all difficulties and hardships to outstandingly fulfil his assigned tasks.

PM Phuc highlighted comrade Phieu’s role as commander of the battles against the genocidal regime in Cambodia.

As Party General Secretary, comrade Phieu had always played the pioneer role, protected the Party’s unity and solidarity, and put the interests of the Party and the nation first. He was respected and loved by comrades and the people, and respected by international friends, the PM said.

The late Party leader’s son Le Minh Dien expressed thanks to incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State, Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front, officials of agencies, organisations and localities, foreign officials, international friends, the people and relatives for their sympathy.

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on behalf of the National Funeral Organizing Committee, delivers the eulogy.

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu

The late Party leader’s son Le Minh Dien expressed his gratitude to leaders of the Party, State, agencies, departments, branches, and international delegations who paid tribute to the former Party leader

The late leader’s coffin, wrapped in the national flag, was then moved out of the National Funeral Hall to the Mai Dich Cemetery in Hanoi.

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu
At the end of the memorial service, leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, Government, Vietnam Fatherland Front and former Party, State leaders, delegations, international organizations walked around the coffin to say goodbye to the former Party leader the last time.
Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu
 

Former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu's coffin was moved from the memorial hall to the funeral car.

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu

 Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan stood on both sides of the coffin while it was moving from the memorial hall to the funearl car.

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu

 The coffin of the former Party leader was placed on the funeral car. The ceremonial team covered it with a national flag and put it into a glass box.

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu
 
Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu

The funeral cars slowly left the National Funeral House. Photo: Pham Hai

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu
Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu

People stood along some Hanoi's streets to say goodbye to former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu

Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu
Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu
Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu
Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu
Lễ an táng nguyên Tổng Bí thư Lê Khả Phiêu

 After passing through the inner city streets, the convoy took the remains of General Secretary Le Kha Phieu to Mai Dich cemetery. The funeral finished at 2.25pm at Mai Dich Cemetery.

 Photo Pham Hai

The burial service was held at 14:00 the same day at the Mai Dich Cemetery.

Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu

A view of the burial service (Photo: VNA)

Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu


Incumbent and former Party and State leaders at the burial service (Photo: VNA)

Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu


Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other senior officials offer incense to former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu at the burial service (Photo: VNA)

Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu


Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh speaks at the burial service (Photo: VNA)

Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu

Honour guards cover the Former Party Leader Le Kha Phieu's grave with wreaths (Photo: VNA)

Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu


Honour guards cover former Party Leader Le Kha Phieu's grave (Photo: VNA)

Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu


Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other incumbent and former Party and State senior officials throw flowers over the casket, bidding last farewell to former Party Leader Le Kha Phieu (Photo: VNA)

Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu


Mourners throw flowers over the casket, bidding last farewell to former Party Leader Le Kha Phieu (Photo: VNA)

Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu



Mourners throw flowers over the casket, bidding last farewell to former Party Leader Le Kha Phieu (Photo: VNA)

Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu


Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh offers condolences to former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu’s family at the burial service (Photo: VNA)


From August 14-15, nearly 950 delegations with around 11,000 people have paid homage to the former Party General Secretary at the National Funeral Hall, the Thong Nhat Hall in Ho Chi Minh City, and the 25B Hall on Quang Trung street, Thanh Hoa city, Thanh Hoa province.

Nearly 30 diplomatic corps and international organisations, along with Party and State delegations of Laos and Cambodia also came to pay their respect to the late leader.

Meanwhile, other foreign leaders and friends sent messages of condolences to the Vietnamese Party, State and people and the family of the deceased over the past days.

Former Party General Secretary Phieu passed away at 2.52am on August 7 at his home.

Over the course of his more than 70 years of revolutionary activities, comrade Phieu made substantial contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. He was awarded a Golden Star, an insignia for 70 years of Party membership, and many other Vietnamese and international orders and medals.

During the two-day national mourning on August 14-15, national flags were flown at half-mast at offices and public places, and recreational and entertainment activities were stopped.

VietNamNet 

Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu

Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu

Houses have put up national flags. Incense sticks have been quietly lit on ancestral altars. Rong Village’s people are grieving after hearing about the passing of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.

National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu

National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu

The respect-paying ceremony for former General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Le Kha Phieu started at 8am, August 14 at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi, Thong Nhat Hall in HCM City and 25B Hall in Thanh Hoa.  

 
 

Other News

.
National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

The respect-paying ceremony for former General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Le Kha Phieu started at 8am, August 14 at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi, Thong Nhat Hall in HCM City and 25B Hall in Thanh Hoa.

Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

Houses have put up national flags. Incense sticks have been quietly lit on ancestral altars. Rong Village’s people are grieving after hearing about the passing of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.

41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched
41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

National Assembly Chairwoman and Chair of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony on Thursday

Vietnam a responsible, enthusiastic member of ASEAN: ASEAN-BAC chief
Vietnam a responsible, enthusiastic member of ASEAN: ASEAN-BAC chief
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

Vietnam has been a highly responsible and enthusiastic member of ASEAN in the past 25 years since its membership of the bloc, Dr. Munir Majid, Chairman of ASEAN Business Advisory Council Malaysia (ASEAN-BAC Malaysia) has said.

Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu wholeheartedly devotes to nation
Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu wholeheartedly devotes to nation
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Comrade Le Kha Phieu was the General Secretary of the Party Central Committee from December 1997 to April 2001. 

Hanoi appoints official replacing suspended Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
Hanoi appoints official replacing suspended Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Mr. Nguyen Van Suu, Vice Standing Chairman of the Hanoi's People Committee has been appointed to assume responsibilities belonging to the position of the city's chairman in replacement for Nguyen Duc Chung

Vietnam calls for sanctions lifted, humanitarian aid amid pandemic
Vietnam calls for sanctions lifted, humanitarian aid amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has called for the lifting of sanctions and creating of favourable conditions for humanitarian aid in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government meeting focuses on law building
Government meeting focuses on law building
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged ministries to review the legal system relating to road traffic safety and order to avoid overlapping traffic laws at a Government meeting held on Wednesday.

Condolences pour in over former Party leader’s passing
Condolences pour in over former Party leader’s passing
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

The Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and top leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK), the Republic of Nicaragua and political parties sent messages of condolences to Vietnamese Party and State leaders, 

Russian officials in HCM City honoured with insignias
Russian officials in HCM City honoured with insignias
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Three Russian officials in HCM City were awarded the insignias “For Peace, Friendship among Nations” by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) during a ceremony on August 12, 

Indian ambassador hails partnership with VN in global integration
Indian ambassador hails partnership with VN in global integration
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma sends a message to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of India which falls on August 15.

Hanoi Chairman under investigation, suspended from duties for 90 days
Hanoi Chairman under investigation, suspended from duties for 90 days
POLITICSicon  12/08/2020 

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has been suspended from work under a decision freshly signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

UN Security Council looks into situation in Lebanon, Sudan
UN Security Council looks into situation in Lebanon, Sudan
POLITICSicon  12/08/2020 

The UN Security Council (UNSC) held an online meeting on August 11 to discuss the situation in Lebanon and recent developments in the Darfur region of Sudan.

Condolences to Vietnam over former Party leader’s passing
Condolences to Vietnam over former Party leader’s passing
POLITICSicon  11/08/2020 

Top leaders of China, Laos, Cambodia and Cuba have extended their profound condolences to Vietnamese Party and State leaders, people and family of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam 

Vietnam lauds Canada’s support to ASEAN in COVID-19 fight
Vietnam lauds Canada’s support to ASEAN in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  12/08/2020 

As ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam lauded Canada’s support to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the fight against COVID-19 at the virtual 17th ASEAN-Canada Dialogue on August 11.

Draft bill proposes easing requirements for residency in major cities
Draft bill proposes easing requirements for residency in major cities
POLITICSicon  11/08/2020 

The need to have extra requirements for people when applying for regular residency in cities affiliated to the central Government, also known as centrally-run cities like Hanoi or HCM City, 

Remarkable milestones of ASEAN
Remarkable milestones of ASEAN
POLITICSicon  11/08/2020 

Since its official establishment in 1967, the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained several achievements.

Vietnam supports UNSC’s resolution for peace, security in Guinea-Bissau
Vietnam supports UNSC’s resolution for peace, security in Guinea-Bissau
POLITICSicon  11/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the UN, has reaffirmed Vietnam’s support for the implementation of duties of the UN Integrated Peacebuilding Office in Guinea-Bissau (UNIOGBIS) 

National mourning for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
National mourning for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  10/08/2020 

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu passed away at 2.52am on August 7 and his funeral will be held as national mourning, according to a special communiqué issued on Monday.

E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation
E-government growth to closely connect with smart city, digital transformation
POLITICSicon  10/08/2020 

The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) has just held a consultation session with businesses about proper strategies for e-government development in the period from 2021 – 2025, with a vision to 2030.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 