Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu

Memorial services for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu were held in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and his home province of Thanh Hoa on August 15 afternoon.

The memorial services was held at 12:30pm, August 15, at the National Funeral House, No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi. The funeral ceremony started at 2pm on the same day at Mai Dich Cemetery, Hanoi.

At the same time, memorial services also took place at the Thong Nhat Hall, Ho Chi Minh City and Hall 25B, Quang Trung Street, Thanh Hoa City, Thanh Hoa Province, Mr. Phieu's hometown.

The memorial services started at 12:30 at the National Funeral Hall at No. 5 Tran Thanh Tong Street, Hanoi, with the participation of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong, and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man.

Former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former Presidents Tran Duc Luong and Truong Tan Sang, and former Prime Minister Nguyen Tan Dung, among others, were also present at the ceremony.

The memorial ceremony began at 12.30pm. Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, Head of the Funeral Organizing Committee administered the memorial service.

The family of former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu. Photo: VOV

According to Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh, 946 delegations with more than 11,000 people paid tribute to former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and Thanh Hoa.

Many international friends, diplomatic delegations and international organizations sent condolences to the Party, State and the family of the former Party leader.

Delivering the eulogy at the ceremony in Hanoi, PM Phuc said comrade Le Kha Phieu was an eminent and prestigious leader of the Vietnamese Party, State and people, and a loyal Party member who had devoted his lifetime to national independence and reunification, and socialism, for happiness of people, and international missions.

Recalling the life and career of the late leader, the PM said in any circumstances and positions, comrade Phieu had overcome all difficulties and hardships to outstandingly fulfil his assigned tasks.

PM Phuc highlighted comrade Phieu’s role as commander of the battles against the genocidal regime in Cambodia.

As Party General Secretary, comrade Phieu had always played the pioneer role, protected the Party’s unity and solidarity, and put the interests of the Party and the nation first. He was respected and loved by comrades and the people, and respected by international friends, the PM said.

The late Party leader’s son Le Minh Dien expressed thanks to incumbent and former leaders of the Party, State, Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front, officials of agencies, organisations and localities, foreign officials, international friends, the people and relatives for their sympathy.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, on behalf of the National Funeral Organizing Committee, delivers the eulogy.

The late Party leader’s son Le Minh Dien expressed his gratitude to leaders of the Party, State, agencies, departments, branches, and international delegations who paid tribute to the former Party leader

The late leader’s coffin, wrapped in the national flag, was then moved out of the National Funeral Hall to the Mai Dich Cemetery in Hanoi.

At the end of the memorial service, leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, Government, Vietnam Fatherland Front and former Party, State leaders, delegations, international organizations walked around the coffin to say goodbye to the former Party leader the last time.

Former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu's coffin was moved from the memorial hall to the funeral car.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan stood on both sides of the coffin while it was moving from the memorial hall to the funearl car.

The coffin of the former Party leader was placed on the funeral car. The ceremonial team covered it with a national flag and put it into a glass box.

The funeral cars slowly left the National Funeral House. Photo: Pham Hai

People stood along some Hanoi's streets to say goodbye to former General Secretary Le Kha Phieu

After passing through the inner city streets, the convoy took the remains of General Secretary Le Kha Phieu to Mai Dich cemetery. The funeral finished at 2.25pm at Mai Dich Cemetery. Photo Pham Hai

The burial service was held at 14:00 the same day at the Mai Dich Cemetery.

A view of the burial service (Photo: VNA)

Incumbent and former Party and State leaders at the burial service (Photo: VNA)



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other senior officials offer incense to former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu at the burial service (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh speaks at the burial service (Photo: VNA)

Honour guards cover the Former Party Leader Le Kha Phieu's grave with wreaths (Photo: VNA)

Honour guards cover former Party Leader Le Kha Phieu's grave (Photo: VNA)



Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and other incumbent and former Party and State senior officials throw flowers over the casket, bidding last farewell to former Party Leader Le Kha Phieu (Photo: VNA)

Mourners throw flowers over the casket, bidding last farewell to former Party Leader Le Kha Phieu (Photo: VNA)





Mourners throw flowers over the casket, bidding last farewell to former Party Leader Le Kha Phieu (Photo: VNA)

Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh offers condolences to former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu’s family at the burial service (Photo: VNA)



From August 14-15, nearly 950 delegations with around 11,000 people have paid homage to the former Party General Secretary at the National Funeral Hall, the Thong Nhat Hall in Ho Chi Minh City, and the 25B Hall on Quang Trung street, Thanh Hoa city, Thanh Hoa province.

Nearly 30 diplomatic corps and international organisations, along with Party and State delegations of Laos and Cambodia also came to pay their respect to the late leader.

Meanwhile, other foreign leaders and friends sent messages of condolences to the Vietnamese Party, State and people and the family of the deceased over the past days.

Former Party General Secretary Phieu passed away at 2.52am on August 7 at his home.

Over the course of his more than 70 years of revolutionary activities, comrade Phieu made substantial contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and the nation. He was awarded a Golden Star, an insignia for 70 years of Party membership, and many other Vietnamese and international orders and medals.

During the two-day national mourning on August 14-15, national flags were flown at half-mast at offices and public places, and recreational and entertainment activities were stopped.

