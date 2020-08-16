Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/08/2020 08:43:11 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Ministry of Public Security awarded first-class Military Exploit Order

17/08/2020    07:30 GMT+7

The Ministry of Public Security was awarded a first-class Military Exploit Order at a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 16.

Ministry of Public Security awarded first-class Military Exploit Order hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the event (Photo: VNA)

Chaired by Minister of Public Security Gen. To Lam, the event saw the presence of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, former Party General Secretary Nong Duc Manh, former President Tran Duc Luong, former PM Nguyen Tan Dung, former National Assembly Chairman Nguyen Van An, permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong, among others.

Speaking at the event, PM Phuc hailed the public security force for fulfilling assigned tasks, making great contributions to the country’s achievements.

He expressed profound gratitude to generations of public security officers and soldiers in the process of protecting national independence and freedom, and ensuring social security and order.

In any circumstances, the public security force must well protect the Party and State, socialism, national security, social safety and order, helping to safeguard territorial sovereignty, maintaining socio-political stability and creating an environment of peace, security and order for national development.

He emphasised the need to ensure the absolute, comprehensive and direct leadership of the Party, the command of the State President and the unified management of the Government on the public secuirty force in any situation.

In the immediate future, they must thoroughly prepare for the 7th Party Congress of the Central Public Security Organisation, contributing to the success of the 13th National Party Congress, PM Phuc said, adding that the force has to listen to public opinions and serve as a solid mainstay for people in hard times.

It is a must to fight red tape behaviours, create favourable conditions for the public to join the movement “All people protect national security”, and strengthen people’s security posture in the cause of national construction and defence in the new situation, he said.

 

The Central Public Security Committee, the Ministry of Public Security and public security forces of localities were required to continue improving the efficiency of strategic consultations to the Party and State, Party committees and authorities as well as State management on national interests and security, and social order, he said.

The PM tasked the force with defeating all sabotage plots, peaceful evolution and riots by hostile forces, ensuring cyber and socio-economic security and security in strategic areas, protect the absolute safety of key targets and important political events, firstly the Party Congresses at all levels and the 13th National Party Congress.

At the same time, the force must crack down on and push back crimes, and promptly deal with cases under the direction of the Central Steering Committee for Corruption Prevention and Control, he said.

Party units at all levels in the public security force were asked to continue effectively following the Resolution adopted by the fourth plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee in combination with the campaign on studying and following President Ho Chi Minh's thought, morality and lifestyle, so as to drive back degradation in political thought and signs of self-evolution and self-transformation.

Each public security officer and soldier must continually improve political mettle and professional expertise, and fully grasp Marxism-Leninism and Ho Chi Minh Thought, and Party and State policies and guidelines regarding their work, he said.

Earlier the same day, a delegation from the Central Public Security Committee and the Ministry of Public Security paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh at his mausoleum and war heroes and martyrs at the monument dedicated to them on Bac Son street in Hanoi.

They pledged to raise their sense of responsibility, accomplish tasks assigned by the Party, State and people, thus contributing to the cause of national construction and defence./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Stepping towards the future of e-governing
Stepping towards the future of e-governing
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese government is trying to build up an effective e-government to bring more benefits to both public and enterprises. 

Remembering an experienced military commander and caring Party chief
Remembering an experienced military commander and caring Party chief
POLITICSicon  16/08/2020 

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu once said: “Although I have retired, it does not mean I just eat and take a rest. 

Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  15/08/2020 

 Memorial services for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu were held in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and his home province of Thanh Hoa on August 15 afternoon.

National flags flown at half-mast to mourn former Party leader Le Kha Phieu
National flags flown at half-mast to mourn former Party leader Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  15/08/2020 

The national flags were lowered to half-staff at public buildings in Hanoi from 6 am on August 14 as the country mourns the passing away of former former Party leader Le Kha Phieu.

Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador
Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a ceremony on August 14 to receive the Cambodian government’s Royal Order of Mahasena – Grand Officer to late Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien (1921-2004).

National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

The respect-paying ceremony for former General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Le Kha Phieu started at 8am, August 14 at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi, Thong Nhat Hall in HCM City and 25B Hall in Thanh Hoa.

Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

Houses have put up national flags. Incense sticks have been quietly lit on ancestral altars. Rong Village’s people are grieving after hearing about the passing of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.

41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched
41st ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly website, mobile app, identity programme launched
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

National Assembly Chairwoman and Chair of the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony on Thursday

Vietnam a responsible, enthusiastic member of ASEAN: ASEAN-BAC chief
Vietnam a responsible, enthusiastic member of ASEAN: ASEAN-BAC chief
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

Vietnam has been a highly responsible and enthusiastic member of ASEAN in the past 25 years since its membership of the bloc, Dr. Munir Majid, Chairman of ASEAN Business Advisory Council Malaysia (ASEAN-BAC Malaysia) has said.

Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu wholeheartedly devotes to nation
Former Party chief Le Kha Phieu wholeheartedly devotes to nation
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Comrade Le Kha Phieu was the General Secretary of the Party Central Committee from December 1997 to April 2001. 

Hanoi appoints official replacing suspended Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
Hanoi appoints official replacing suspended Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Mr. Nguyen Van Suu, Vice Standing Chairman of the Hanoi's People Committee has been appointed to assume responsibilities belonging to the position of the city's chairman in replacement for Nguyen Duc Chung

Vietnam calls for sanctions lifted, humanitarian aid amid pandemic
Vietnam calls for sanctions lifted, humanitarian aid amid pandemic
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has called for the lifting of sanctions and creating of favourable conditions for humanitarian aid in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government meeting focuses on law building
Government meeting focuses on law building
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc urged ministries to review the legal system relating to road traffic safety and order to avoid overlapping traffic laws at a Government meeting held on Wednesday.

Condolences pour in over former Party leader’s passing
Condolences pour in over former Party leader’s passing
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

The Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea (WPK) and top leaders of the Republic of Korea (RoK), the Republic of Nicaragua and political parties sent messages of condolences to Vietnamese Party and State leaders, 

Russian officials in HCM City honoured with insignias
Russian officials in HCM City honoured with insignias
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Three Russian officials in HCM City were awarded the insignias “For Peace, Friendship among Nations” by the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) during a ceremony on August 12, 

Indian ambassador hails partnership with VN in global integration
Indian ambassador hails partnership with VN in global integration
POLITICSicon  13/08/2020 

Indian Ambassador to Vietnam Pranay Verma sends a message to celebrate the 74th Independence Day of India which falls on August 15.

Hanoi Chairman under investigation, suspended from duties for 90 days
Hanoi Chairman under investigation, suspended from duties for 90 days
POLITICSicon  12/08/2020 

Chairman of Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung has been suspended from work under a decision freshly signed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

UN Security Council looks into situation in Lebanon, Sudan
UN Security Council looks into situation in Lebanon, Sudan
POLITICSicon  12/08/2020 

The UN Security Council (UNSC) held an online meeting on August 11 to discuss the situation in Lebanon and recent developments in the Darfur region of Sudan.

Condolences to Vietnam over former Party leader’s passing
Condolences to Vietnam over former Party leader’s passing
POLITICSicon  11/08/2020 

Top leaders of China, Laos, Cambodia and Cuba have extended their profound condolences to Vietnamese Party and State leaders, people and family of former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam 

Vietnam lauds Canada’s support to ASEAN in COVID-19 fight
Vietnam lauds Canada’s support to ASEAN in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  12/08/2020 

As ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam lauded Canada’s support to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in the fight against COVID-19 at the virtual 17th ASEAN-Canada Dialogue on August 11.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 