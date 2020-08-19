Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament

20/08/2020    11:43 GMT+7

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan on August 19 attended the virtual fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament, with the theme of the leadership of parliaments in realising multilateralism more effectively.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends fifth World Conference of Speakers of Parliament hinh anh 1

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan (Photo: VNA)

The conference is held by the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), the United Nations, and the Austrian Parliament.

Opening the conference, IPU President Gabriela Cuevas Barron said the function is being held in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this is also a chance for thoughts towards a common goal of more vigorous recovery and reconstruction for a better future.

At the opening session, UN Secretary-General António Guterres stressed the emergency of the pandemic, pointed out concerns and, at the same time, proposed actions and solutions for the situation.

In her address at the seminar on “Stepping up parliamentary action: The climate change urgency”, NA Chairwoman Ngan agreed that climate change has become ever more urgent, particularly as the world is being severely hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

“The National Assembly of Vietnam has been working closely with the Government in responding to climate change via improving the legal framework on environmental protection and prioritising resources for implementation of the programmes on climate change response and sustainable development,” she said.

“Vietnam has always strictly adhered to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the Kyoto Protocol and the Paris Agreement,” the leader stressed, expressing her hope for enhancing cooperation with other countries, thereby contributing to collective endeavours in responding to climate change.  

To advance parliamentary actions towards the urgency of climate change, she made several proposals, such as parliaments should continue taking vigorous actions via the legislative role and function in ratifying international instruments on climate change response, strengthen collaboration with the IPU, and consider implementing the recommendations in the IPU’s Parliamentary Action Plan on Climate change in accordance with each country’s development level and needs.

Parliaments should promote policies on economic restructuring towards sustainable development, green economic growth and circular economy in order to mitigate the adverse impacts of climate change. Besides, parliaments should maintain appropriate resource allocation, enhance oversight and take further measures in response to climate change.

Moreover, she said international organisations and developed countries should increase support for developing ones in responding to climate change, particularly amid the complex evolution of COVID-19./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
VN urges ensured security to promote political solutions in Syria, peaceful dialogue to restore stability in Mali
VN urges ensured security to promote political solutions in Syria, peaceful dialogue to restore stability in Mali
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The UN Security Council yesterday held a videoconference on the political situation in Syria during which the Vietnamese representative stressed the need to ensure security to promote political solutions in the country

National Reporting Platform launched
National Reporting Platform launched
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

The National Reporting Platform was launched at a ceremony in Hanoi on August 19.

Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN's developments: official
Vietnam actively contributes to ASEAN’s developments: official
POLITICSicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam has always been an active and responsible member of ASEAN over the past 25 years since it joined the regional bloc, as well as made significant contributions to its development, especially in crucial moments.

National Reporting Platform a highlight in e-Government efforts: minister
National Reporting Platform a highlight in e-Government efforts: minister
POLITICSicon  15 giờ trước 

Minister and Government Office Chairman Mai Tien Dung talks to local media regarding the Government’s push towards digital documents and communications ahead of the launch of the National Report Platform.

Vietnam supports three-point peace plan for Yemen
Vietnam supports three-point peace plan for Yemen
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s permanent mission to the UN, affirmed support for the three-point peace plan submitted by the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Yemen at a video meeting of the UN Security Council on August 18.

August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
August Revolution - Turning point of Vietnam
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

Success of the August Revolution in 1945 was the first Victory of Vietnam since the country was led by the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Ten more officers assigned to join UN peacekeeping operation
Ten more officers assigned to join UN peacekeeping operation
POLITICSicon  19/08/2020 

The Defence Ministry held a ceremony in Hanoi yesterday to hand over the President’s decision to assign 10 officers to join the UN peacekeeping operation at the UN headquarters, the Central African Republic and South Sudan.

Vietnam requests Malaysia to investigate Vietnamese fisherman's death
Vietnam requests Malaysia to investigate Vietnamese fisherman’s death
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The Consular Department under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has contacted the Malaysian Embassy in Hanoi and expressed deep concern over Malaysian law enforcement forces’ chasing of Vietnamese fishing

Time to eliminate the household registration book: NA deputies
Time to eliminate the household registration book: NA deputies
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The insistence of National Assembly deputies on removing the household registration system, or ho khau, as it is called by Vietnamese, shows their great determination to remove the paper that is limiting civil rights.

Two high-ranking military officers disciplined
Two high-ranking military officers disciplined
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission issued disciplinary measures against Lt. Gen. Nguyen Van Thanh, Lt. Gen. Tran Xuan Ninh, former Commander and Vice Commander of Army Corps 4, at its recent 47th session.

NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world's NA female heads
NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attends 13th summit of world’s NA female heads
POLITICSicon  18/08/2020 

National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended an online summit of the world’s NA female heads held on August 17 under the theme of women’s leadership at NAs in the time of COVID-19 and post-pandemic recovery.

Gov't Inspectorate asks PM to review responsibilities of Ninh Thuan province's chairman
Gov’t Inspectorate asks PM to review responsibilities of Ninh Thuan province’s chairman
POLITICSicon  17/08/2020 

The Government Inspectorate has proposed to the Prime Minister to review the responsibilities of the Chairman and Vice Chairmen of the Ninh Thuan People's Committee in connection with mistakes in land management and construction investment.

Ministry of Public Security awarded first-class Military Exploit Order
Ministry of Public Security awarded first-class Military Exploit Order
POLITICSicon  17/08/2020 

The Ministry of Public Security was awarded a first-class Military Exploit Order at a ceremony held in Hanoi on August 16.

Stepping towards the future of e-governing
Stepping towards the future of e-governing
POLITICSicon  16/08/2020 

The Vietnamese government is trying to build up an effective e-government to bring more benefits to both public and enterprises. 

Remembering an experienced military commander and caring Party chief
Remembering an experienced military commander and caring Party chief
POLITICSicon  16/08/2020 

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Le Kha Phieu once said: “Although I have retired, it does not mean I just eat and take a rest. 

Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
Memorial, burial services held for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  15/08/2020 

 Memorial services for former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu were held in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City and his home province of Thanh Hoa on August 15 afternoon.

National flags flown at half-mast to mourn former Party leader Le Kha Phieu
National flags flown at half-mast to mourn former Party leader Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  15/08/2020 

The national flags were lowered to half-staff at public buildings in Hanoi from 6 am on August 14 as the country mourns the passing away of former former Party leader Le Kha Phieu.

Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador
Cambodia honours late Vietnamese Ambassador
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  15/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Embassy in Cambodia held a ceremony on August 14 to receive the Cambodian government’s Royal Order of Mahasena – Grand Officer to late Vietnamese Ambassador to Cambodia Ngo Dien (1921-2004).

National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

The respect-paying ceremony for former General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Le Kha Phieu started at 8am, August 14 at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi, Thong Nhat Hall in HCM City and 25B Hall in Thanh Hoa.

Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  14/08/2020 

Houses have put up national flags. Incense sticks have been quietly lit on ancestral altars. Rong Village’s people are grieving after hearing about the passing of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.

