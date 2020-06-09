Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
12/06/2020 15:38:59 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

NA delegates wary of transferring parts of North-South Expressway to public investment

 
 
12/06/2020    15:35 GMT+7

Some National Assembly delegates yesterday expressed concerns over the Government's decision to transfer certain components of the North-South Expressway from the PPP model to public investment, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

A section of the HCMC-Long Thanh-Dau Giay Expressway, one of the component projects of the North-South Expressway - PHOTO: LE ANH

They recalled that three years ago, the Government had convinced them about the feasibility of developing the expressway under the PPP (public-private-partnership) model but now intends to transfer three of the eight component projects of the expressway to the public investment model.

Dang Thuan Phong, a delegate from Ben Tre Province, stated that the Government and Ministry of Transport failed to make it clear how they would attract PPP investment for the project and added that the PPP model would also increase the country’s public debts.

Phong said if the project was approved to be built with public investment in 2017 itself, it could have been nearly complete now.

Delegate Hoang Quang Ham from Phu Tho Province noted that although the Government wants to transfer only three of the eight component projects of the expressway to the public investment model, the components have a total length of 267 kilometers, equivalent to over 40% of the entire length of the eight expressway sections. Therefore, the PPP investment portion of the project would drop from the initial estimation of 81% to 40%.

Ham said the National Assembly should have been more cautious during capital estimation and investment preparation, while the Government should draw up a detailed payback plan for the project.

Delegate Vu Thi Luu Mai from Hanoi suggested that the Law on PPP Investment should clearly specify the responsibility of individuals and organizations in assessing and ensuring the feasibility of the project.

Delegate Do Van Sinh from Quang Tri Province remarked that he was not convinced with the Government’s report on transferring three of the eight component projects of the expressway to the public investment model.

Sinh noted that two sections that are finding it hard to attract private investments including the National Highway 45-Nghi Son and Nghi Son-Dien Chau sections should be changed from PPP to public investment instead of the Mai Son-National Highway 45 and Phan Thiet-Dau Giay sections.

Responding to the delegates’ concerns, Minister of Transport Nguyen Van The said the North-South Expressway is a project of national importance and needs a cautious approach that complies with the Law on Investment as well as other laws.

“This is why the project has moved at a slow pace. The Ministry of Transport, the prime minister and other ministries and government departments are mobilizing all resources and trying their best to speed up work on the project,” he said. SGT

Gov’t proposes investment options to develop North-South Expressway

Gov’t proposes investment options to develop North-South Expressway

The Government has proposed to the National Assembly three options for transforming investment models at sub-projects of the Eastern North-South Expressway for consideration.  

 
North-South Expressway faces lack of funds

North-South Expressway faces lack of funds

The Ministry of Transport (MOT) said that it has been difficult to mobilize credit capital for the huge eastern North-South Expressway project.

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
Vietnam opposes China's illegal activities in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  5 giờ trước 

Vietnam has condemned China’s reported laying of submarine cables in the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago as illegal and invalid. 

Vietnam slams 'inaccurate, unverified' information in US' international religious freedom report
Vietnam slams 'inaccurate, unverified' information in US' international religious freedom report
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

Vietnam’s foreign ministry spoke out against the inaccuracies contained within the 2019 Report on International Religious Freedom by the US State Department released on Wednesday. 

Vietnam, France share COVID-19 pandemic control measure
Vietnam, France share COVID-19 pandemic control measure
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his French counterpart Edouard Philippe discussed cooperation in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and measures to promote bilateral relations during their phone conversation on Thursday.

Former Party leader and intelligence mastermind dies
Former Party leader and intelligence mastermind dies
POLITICSicon  0 giờ trước 

Former Secretary of the 6th Plenum of the Party Central Committee (PCC) Tran Quoc Huong passed away on Thursday morning at the age of 96.

Proposal to allow five days off for National Day holiday rejected
Proposal to allow five days off for National Day holiday rejected
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Minister of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs Dao Ngoc Dung has given multiple reasons for rejecting a proposal to increase the number of days off to five for Vietnam’s National Day holiday on September 2.

Politburo says developing Vietnamese culture is important task
Politburo says developing Vietnamese culture is important task
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Developing Vietnamese culture and building a standard value system of Vietnamese people are identified as important and regular tasks of the entire political system.

NA Chairwoman Ngan elected as Chairperson of National Election Council
NA Chairwoman Ngan elected as Chairperson of National Election Council
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan was elected as Chairperson of the National Election Council at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th legislature in Hanoi on June 11.

Vietnam, Brunei agree to strive for prompt opening of trade routes
Vietnam, Brunei agree to strive for prompt opening of trade routes
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh and Minister of Finance and Economy of Brunei Dato Amin Abdullah on June 10 affirmed that the countries will continue close cooperation 

ASEAN strengthens cooperation to mitigate COVID-19 impact on vulnerable groups
ASEAN strengthens cooperation to mitigate COVID-19 impact on vulnerable groups
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

The ASEAN Ministerial Meeting on Social Welfare and Development (AMMSWD) was held online on June 10 with the aim of mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on vulnerable groups.

Vietnam backs justice guarantee as pillar in Sudan’s transitional period
Vietnam backs justice guarantee as pillar in Sudan’s transitional period
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Vietnam expressed support for justice guarantee as one of the pillars in Sudan’s transitional period, during an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on June 10.

Vietnam backs justice guarantee as pillar in Sudan’s transitional period
Vietnam backs justice guarantee as pillar in Sudan’s transitional period
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Vietnam expressed support for justice guarantee as one of the pillars in Sudan’s transitional period, during an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in New York on June 10.

Vietnam, Japan hold deputy defence minister-level phone talks
Vietnam, Japan hold deputy defence minister-level phone talks
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh, Deputy Minister of National Defence, on June 10 held phone talks with his Japanese counterpart Nishida Yasumori.

Trump rejects calls to drop Confederate base names
Trump rejects calls to drop Confederate base names
POLITICSicon  11/06/2020 

The president said the bases named for rebel generals "have become part of a Great American heritage".

Vietnam considering flights from 'safe' areas, bars to reopen: PM
Vietnam considering flights from 'safe' areas, bars to reopen: PM
POLITICSicon  10/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Tuesday said that there would be no limit on the number of flights that bring Vietnamese people home or foreigners to the country as long as they meet regulated criteria.

NA to discuss candidates for chairmanship of National Election Council
NA to discuss candidates for chairmanship of National Election Council
POLITICSicon  10/06/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to submit candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council to the NA on June 10, part of the legislature’s ongoing ninth session in Hanoi.

Hanoi slated to be given more financial autonomy: NA
Hanoi slated to be given more financial autonomy: NA
POLITICSicon  10/06/2020 

The Government on Tuesday presented in front of the National Assembly a proposed resolution, which would give Hanoi more autonomy in terms of finance and budget to pursue its development goals during a pilot period.

Australia and Vietnam: tackling the shared challenges of COVID-19
Australia and Vietnam: tackling the shared challenges of COVID-19
POLITICSicon  10/06/2020 

When I returned to Vietnam last year, decades after my first posting here in 1993, I was amazed at how far and how fast a country could develop over a 25-year period, and how much had changed.

Trade, investment agreements deepen and broaden Europe-Vietnam economic ties
Trade, investment agreements deepen and broaden Europe-Vietnam economic ties
POLITICSicon  09/06/2020 

Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam Giorgio Aliberti shared his comment on the effects of the EVFTA and EVIPA on the EU-Vietnam economics relations.

ILO lauds Vietnam’s move to tackle forced labour
ILO lauds Vietnam’s move to tackle forced labour
POLITICSicon  09/06/2020 

The International Labour Organisation has sent its congratulations to Vietnam after the 14th National Assembly adopted a resolution ratifying the country’s membership of the Convention on the Abolition of Forced Labour (Convention 105), 

Vietnam lauds progress made by UN Security Council’s Residual Mechanism
Vietnam lauds progress made by UN Security Council’s Residual Mechanism
POLITICSicon  09/06/2020 

Vietnam spoke highly of progress made by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 