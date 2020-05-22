NA deputies bemoan Gov’t's capricious submissions of draft laws for review

Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
National Assembly deputies aired their grievances about the Government's failure to submit draft laws for parliamentary review in line with the agenda, during a discussion held on Friday to look at legislative building for 2020-21. 

NguyễnThị Kim Bé, National Assembly deputyfromKiênGiangProvince. 

National Assembly (NA) deputies aired their grievances about the Government's failure to submit draft laws for parliamentary review in line with the agenda, during a discussion held on Friday to look at legislative building for 2020-21. 

Most of the complaints were regarding the Government’s abrupt request to modify an already-approved agenda and withdraw a legal project due to lack of preparation, while including new projects for review with the NA plenary session just around the corner, giving legislators limited time to fully consider their pros and cons. 

Triệu Thị Thu Phương, a deputy from Bắc Kan Province, said that in 2019 the Government wanted to add nine draft bills and delay the submission of four draft bills, not to mention a number of other bills that they wanted to withdraw completely from the agenda. 

The ministries and agencies in charge of drafting the laws were also late in sending the related documents and files to the NA delegations, Phương continued. 

Even with discussions for the Law on Promulgation of Legal Normative Law, the Amended Enterprise Law, and the Law on Construction set for next week, NA deputies are still waiting for the latest revisions from the Government. 

Sharing Phương’s opinion, Nguyễn Thị Kim Bé from Kiên Giang Province said that while the legislative agenda for 2020 and 2021 was built with more consideration for flexibility and openness, and the overall preparedness was commendable, there were still areas that needed to improve. 

Land law delays

Deputy Bé also specifically called for accountability from those in charge of the much-anticipated amended Law on Land, which was requested to be pulled from the agenda altogether on the grounds of insufficient preparations after it was postponed from the discussions at the previous sitting of the NA. 

The law and management issues are directly related to people’s property and land. The lion’s shares of legal complaints from the public were to do with land disputes, Bé said, attributing the issue to the opaque land legal framework in addition to inadequate capacity among State agencies. 

Deputy Vũ Tiến Lộc from Thái Bình Province also expressed regret over the setbacks to the land law, saying that land was a huge resource for national development while the current law was simply not satisfactory. 

Lộc asked to expedite the progress of the law, even making this a central task for the NA’s legislative agenda. 

Responding to queries from NA deputies, Minister of Justice Lê Thành Long said the agency in charge – the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment – had not “invested maximum efforts” in formulating the law. 

However, a year ago, the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam passed a Resolution on land policy renovation, and a review of this Resolution will be conducted in 2021, which means that the land law will also have to wait until the assessments and public feedback are in.  

 

As per an approved programme, at the 9th sitting this May, the NA will review and adopt 10 draft laws that were debated at the 8th sitting in October last year along with the legislative agenda for 2021, and discuss seven other legal projects.

International agreement law

The draft Law on International Agreements was debated earlier the same day.

Deputy Minister and Foreign Minister PhạmBình Minh said the issuance of the law was necessary.

The bill consists of seven chapters with 53 articles, stipulating the jurisdiction, order, and procedures for signing, amending, supplementing, extending, ending the validity, and suspending the implementation of international agreements.

The enactment of the law will create the legal basis for the institutionalisation of the Party’s guidelines on international integration.

The law will adjust regulations on signing international agreements in accordance with newly promulgated and amended laws, namely the 2014 Law on Organisation of the National Assembly, 2015 Law on Local Administration, 2016 Law on International Treaties and 2017 Law on Public Debt Management. 

It also replaces the ordinance on the signing and implementation of international agreements which was approved by the NA Standing Committee and has served a legal foundation since 2007 has now proved to be outdated in the new context, he said.

While agreeing that the draft law is relevant to the 2013 Constitution and international agreements that Việt Nam is a member of, many NA deputies said it was necessary to clarify the nature of the international agreements to serve as a basis for determining the scope of the Law, avoiding overlapping with the 2016 International Treaties Law as well as ensure consistency between the provisions of this draft law and the legal system.

There is certain binding at different levels between the parties involved in any international commitment, they said.

When accepting the binding of an international agreement, it was natural to accept the rights and obligations of the signatory, especially when the signatory includes the State and the Government. This will overlap with the provisions of the 2016 International Treaties Law.

The law and ordinance making programme for 2020 and 2021 was also discussed by the NA on Friday.

Presenting the ordinance making programme, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Legal Affairs Hoàng Thanh Tùng said although progress had been made in law making work, there remained shortcomings which should be solved. — VNS

 
 

Other News

PM calls for urgent action to deal with drought, saltwater intrusion
PM calls for urgent action to deal with drought, saltwater intrusion
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has asked authorities in the central and Central Highlands regions to take action to deal with the prolonged heat wave, drought and saltwater intrusion.

Draft law on Vietnamese guest workers debated at NA
Draft law on Vietnamese guest workers debated at NA
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

The National Assembly (NA) mulled over a draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers with contracts in Hanoi on May 21, the second working day of its ongoing ninth session.

Vietnam backs UN Secretary General’s efforts to ensure international peace
Vietnam backs UN Secretary General’s efforts to ensure international peace
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese mission to the United Nations, on May 21 chaired the first online informal meeting between ambassadors of the 10 non-permanent member countries

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 5)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 5)
FEATUREicon  3 giờ trước 

Science and technology help people cope with pandemics like Covid-19 and help society adapt to pandemics.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era
The world in the post-Covid-19 era
FEATUREicon  23 giờ trước 

American scholar Stephen Walt, a realist and an ardent supporter of nationalism, said the post-epidemic world is a world that is less open, less prosperous and less free.

Vietnam urges parties to facilitate direct one-person one-vote elections in Somalia
Vietnam urges parties to facilitate direct one-person one-vote elections in Somalia
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

Vietnam called on all involved parties in Somalia to promote dialogues and create conditions for people and political parties to participate in direct one-person one-vote elections, a Vietnamese diplomat told a UNSC teleconference yesterday.

Vietnam backs long-term peaceful solution for Venezuela
Vietnam backs long-term peaceful solution for Venezuela
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

Vietnam opposes any threat of force or use of force against the territorial integrity, independence, sovereignty of all states and interference in their internal affairs, the Vietnamese Ambassador to the UN told a UNSC teleconference on May 20.

Former naval commander jailed over land management violations
Former naval commander jailed over land management violations
POLITICSicon  22/05/2020 

Nguyen Van Hien, former Deputy Minister of National Defence and former Commander of the Vietnam People’s Navy, was sentenced to four years in prison for his role in a case of violations of naval land management regulations.

PM asks for parliament's approval on lower GDP growth amid virus challenges
PM asks for parliament's approval on lower GDP growth amid virus challenges
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

The Government of Vietnam is asking the National Assembly to approve a revised down GDP growth, as the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the world’s economy. 

Foreign media spotlight Ho Chi Minh’s ideas, revolutionary career
Foreign media spotlight Ho Chi Minh’s ideas, revolutionary career
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

Foreign media have highlighted the morality and intelligence of Vietnamese late leader Ho Chi Minh as well as his invaluable ideas, on the occasion of his 130th birthday on May 19.

Draft laws on border guard, guest workers under discussion
Draft laws on border guard, guest workers under discussion
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

The draft Vietnam border guard law and the draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract will be among those to be scrutinised on the second day of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) on May 21.

First working day of 14th National Assembly’s ninth session
First working day of 14th National Assembly’s ninth session
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

The 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) started its 9th session in Hanoi on May 20 in the form of a teleconference.

National Assembly deliberates Vietnam’s joining ILO convention against forced labour
National Assembly deliberates Vietnam’s joining ILO convention against forced labour
POLITICSicon  21/05/2020 

Joining the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention (Convention 105) is significant to Vietnam in political, economic, social and legal spheres, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh said on May 20.

After COVID-19 rains, skies between Vietnam and RoK will be bright again
After COVID-19 rains, skies between Vietnam and RoK will be bright again
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

Korean Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh-wan has written an article on the relationship between the Republic of Korea (RoK) and Vietnam. Following is the full text of the article.

PM highlights anti-COVID-19 efforts, recovery solutions in report to legislature
PM highlights anti-COVID-19 efforts, recovery solutions in report to legislature
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on May 20 reported on the anti-COVID-19 work and key solutions for socio-economic recovery and development, calling for joint concerted efforts and high resolve to weather difficulties and perform tasks as best as possible.

The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)
The world in the post-Covid-19 era (Part 3)
FEATUREicon  21/05/2020 

Originally regarded as a "savior", the Covid-19 pandemic has created new skepticism, considering globalization as a "criminal" that spread the coronavirus epidemic across the globe and caused the current disaster.

National Assembly commences ninth session
National Assembly commences ninth session
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

The 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) opened the ninth session in Hanoi on May 20 morning.

PM attends online meeting of 73rd World Health Assembly
PM attends online meeting of 73rd World Health Assembly
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the 73rd World Health Assembly which was held in the form of video conference on May 18-19 at the invitation of General Director of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday observed in many countries
President Ho Chi Minh’s birthday observed in many countries
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  20/05/2020 

The Venezuelan Government held a ceremony to mark the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh on May 19, with the participation of officials of the ruling United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV).

Vietnamese, Italian FMs hold phone talks
Vietnamese, Italian FMs hold phone talks
POLITICSicon  20/05/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh on May 19 talked on the phone with Italian Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Luigi Di Maio to discuss measures against COVID-19 pandemic.

