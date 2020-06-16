Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
17/06/2020 12:10:40 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

NA deputies pass laws on mediation and youths

 
 
17/06/2020    11:00 GMT+7

Legislators voted to pass a law on mediation and dialogue at courts during the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi on Tuesday.

National Assembly deputies vote to pass the Youth Law. 

With 90.27 per cent of votes in favour, deputies agreed to review and adjust the law.

The law prescribes the State’s principles and policies on mediation and dialogue at courts, the rights and obligations of mediators at courts, the courts’ responsibilities, and mediation and dialogue procedures.

On the same day, the NA passed the draft revised Youth Law with the support of 91.3 per cent of deputies present.

The revised Youth Law covers Vietnamese citizens between 16 and 30 years of age along with agencies, organisations, individuals, schools, and families.

It regulates youths’ rights, obligations and responsibilities, State policies towards the youths, the responsibilities of agencies, schools, families, individuals, youth organisations, and other organisations towards youths, and State management of youths.

Earlier, Chairman of the NA’s Committee for Culture, Education, Youth, Adolescents and Children Phan Thanh Bình delivered a report on amendments to the draft revised law, saying the bill was amended in a way that institutionalises the Party’s viewpoints and guidelines and the 2013 Constitution’s articles on youths.

It lacks detailed regulations on youths’ rights and obligations in each field to avoid overlapping with other laws, Bình said, noting that to emphasise youths’ role in national development and defence, the bill reserves one chapter for stipulating their responsibilities towards the Fatherland, the State, their families, society, and themselves.

The draft amended law also regulates State policies on youths, along with the responsibilities of agencies, organisations, schools and families towards them, so as to create a favourable legal corridor for the young to meet their responsibilities.

There is also a chapter on State management, according to Bình, assigning tasks to the Government, ministries, ministerial-level agencies, and local authorities to ensure conditions exist for youths to exercise their rights, obligations, and responsibilities.

 

Law on Residence

National Assembly (NA) deputies have agreed it was necessary to further ensure citizens' rights during a  discussion on the revised Law on Residence on Tuesday.

The deputies said many citizens now live and work far away from their permanent registration places and are not eligible for registration at the current address, causing problems for the management of residence.

Meanwhile, there are many regulations in the declarations of temporary absence or residence which cannot be completed online causing inconvenience for citizens, they said.

Deputy Le Quang Trí from the Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang proposed the application of science and technology in residence management, including the investment building a national database on residence using information technology in which information can be shared between state management agencies for the convenience of citizens.

“Citizens will not be required to apply for a residence permit to apply to other agencies,” he said.

Deputy Ngan Phuong Loan from the northern province of Lang Son stated there were many cases of illegal exit to foreign countries, people residing for many years in foreign countries and even cases of people getting married and having children while abroad without carrying out procedures deleting their permanent registration status, which made it difficult to manage.

“These cases should be subjected to permanent residence deletion,” Loan said. "Except for those who legally leave Viet Nam" distinguishing those who exit legally from those who exit illegally.

Regarding household registration books, the deputies said this was an important basis for organisations and individuals to conduct civil transactions such as buying and selling electricity and water, registering telephone services. When there is no household registration book, the implementation of transactions may be difficult, they said.

The deputies urged that there should be regulations to provide and share information and data on residence among state agencies. The exploitation of information from the database on residence of organisations and individuals should be prescribed in the direction to create favourable conditions for citizens when it is necessary to use information on personal identification, permanent residence and temporary residence in the databases. — VNS

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam calls for more humanitarian support for Syria
Vietnam calls for more humanitarian support for Syria
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations, has shared the concern of UNSC members over security and terrorism challenges in Syria and called for more humanitarian support for the country.

Ensuring safety for Vietnamese peacekeepers top priority amid COVID-19: Deputy Defence Minister
Ensuring safety for Vietnamese peacekeepers top priority amid COVID-19: Deputy Defence Minister
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Ensuring safety for Vietnamese staff working at UN peacekeeping missions in South Sudan and the Central African Republic is the first and the most important task amid the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic

PM lauds media for contributions to COVID-19 fight
PM lauds media for contributions to COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc has lauded the media for its important contributions to the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying that it has produced practical works to mark the 95th anniversary of the Vietnam Revolutionary Press Day.

NA deputies say new border guard law necessary for Vietnam
NA deputies say new border guard law necessary for Vietnam
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The promulgation of the Vietnam Border Guard Law is very necessary and would recognise the legal status of the border guard force in the country, a National Assembly (NA) deputy has said.

Tourism minister urges people to travel within Vietnam
Tourism minister urges people to travel within Vietnam
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Tourism and culture minister Nguyen Ngoc Thien encourages people to go on travelling within the country as a key means to boost the ailing sector due to the COVID-19 pandemic and a “foundation” to economic recovery. 

India-China clash: Two sides blames each other for deadly fighting
India-China clash: Two sides blames each other for deadly fighting
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

At least 20 Indian soldiers died in the worst border incident in decades between the two countries.

HCM City Party chief calls for announcing ‘end’ of Vietnam pandemic, reviving economy
HCM City Party chief calls for announcing ‘end’ of Vietnam pandemic, reviving economy
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam should announce “the end” of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and “develop a roadmap to gradually resume trade relations with 17 partners,” HCM City Party Committee secretary Nguyen Thien Nhan has said.

Vietnamese peacekeepers report on COVID-19 prevention
Vietnamese peacekeepers report on COVID-19 prevention
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnamese forces engaged in UN peacekeeping missions in the Central African Republic and South Sudan reported on the COVID-19 situation in their areas via a video conference in Hanoi on Monday.

Vietnam welcomes UNITAD's investigation of terrorist crimes
Vietnam welcomes UNITAD's investigation of terrorist crimes
POLITICSicon  16/06/2020 

Vietnam welcomed the results that the UN Investigative Team to promote Accountability for Crimes Committed by the self-claimed Islamic State (IS) group (UNITAD) has achieved in its investigations and collection of evidence of the IS’s crimes, 

Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 43rd session
Vietnam attends UN Human Rights Council’s 43rd session
POLITICSicon  16/06/2020 

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai led a Vietnamese delegation to attend the 43rd session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, Switzerland on June 15.

North Korea 'blows up joint liaison office' with South
North Korea 'blows up joint liaison office' with South
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

North Korea blows up the joint liaison office with the South in border town of Kaesong.

Deputy PM: Utilise COVID-19 success to raise VN's global profile
Deputy PM: Utilise COVID-19 success to raise VN's global profile
POLITICSicon  15/06/2020 

Vietnam must capitalise on its COVID-19 success to “elevate the country’s profile” on the world stage, according to Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam.

Important issues to be decided during final week of NA’s ninth session
Important issues to be decided during final week of NA’s ninth session
POLITICSicon  15/06/2020 

The 14th National Assembly will discuss and decide on a number of important issues during the final working week of the ongoing ninth session from June 15-19.

Vietnam, Indonesia ask to resolve Central Africa’s root of instability
Vietnam, Indonesia ask to resolve Central Africa’s root of instability
POLITICSicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia stressed the need to address the root of security instability in Central Africa via comprehensive and long-term measures at an online meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on June 12.

NA deputies agree with solutions for socio-economic recovery
NA deputies agree with solutions for socio-economic recovery
POLITICSicon  14/06/2020 

The 14th National Assembly continued its ninth session on June 13 with the discussion on the supplementary assessment of the implementation of the NA resolution on the socio-economic development plan and State budget in 2019 and early 2020.

Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa
Vietnam requests China to investigate incident related to Vietnamese fishing vessel in Hoang Sa
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/06/2020 

Vietnam has affirmed its sovereignty over the Hoang Sa (Paracel) archipelago and requested China to investigate the incident involving the acts of Chinese vessels against a Vietnamese fishing boat in the archipelago’s waters on June 10.

NA approves chairpersons, members of National Election Council
NA approves chairpersons, members of National Election Council
POLITICSicon  13/06/2020 

The 14th National Assembly (NA) continued its ninth session on June 12 with personnel of the National Election Council (NEC) among the issues high on the agenda.

Programme to train 100 e-Government experts opens
Programme to train 100 e-Government experts opens
POLITICSicon  13/06/2020 

The Department of Computerisation under the Ministry of Information and Communications held the opening ceremony of a programme to train 100 e-Government experts in Hanoi on June 11.

Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation
Vietnam, EU to further strengthen defence cooperation
POLITICSicon  13/06/2020 

Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh and Chairman of the EU Military Committee Gen. Claudio Graziano looked into Vietnam-EU defence cooperation during their teleconferenced talks on June 11.

NA delegates wary of transferring parts of North-South Expressway to public investment
NA delegates wary of transferring parts of North-South Expressway to public investment
POLITICSicon  12/06/2020 

Some National Assembly delegates yesterday expressed concerns over the Government's decision to transfer certain components of the North-South Expressway from the PPP model to public investment, Thanh Nien newspaper reported.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 