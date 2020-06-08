NA ratifies Vietnam’s membership of ILO convention against forced labour

The 14th National Asembly (NA) adopted a resolution ratifying Vietnam’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, with 94.82 percent of votes during the ongoing ninth sitting on June 8.

Present at the sitting were Head of the Delegation of the European Union to Vietnam Ambassador Bruno Angelet and ambassadors of the EU countries to the Southeast Asian nation.

The resolution stipulates the direct enforcement of the entire content of the Convention.

The Abolition of Forced Labour Convention (Convention 105) was adopted by the ILO in Geneva, Switzerland on June 25, 1957. It is one of the two ILO conventions against forced labour, along with Convention 29 which Vietnam joined in 2007.

Convention 105 has ten articles. The content of the Convention focuses on Article 1 and Article 2; Articles 3 to 10 are procedural rules.

Resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA sail through legislature

The National Assembly passed resolutions ratifying the EU – Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) at its ongoing ninth session in Hanoi on June 8.

The EVFTA received approval of 95.45 percent of voters, while the figure for EVIPA was 94.62 percent.

Both agreements were signed between Vietnam and the EU in Hanoi on June 30, 2019.

The NA’s resolution ratifying the EVFTA stipulates the direct application of the full trade pact excluding clauses 2, 3, 4, and 5 in Article 3.57 of Chapter 3. To carry out the excluded terms, the NA will issue a resolution on approving and allowing the enforcement of judgments by agencies handling investment conflicts under the agreement.

Full content of the EVIPA is also applied directly as stipulated by the resolution ratifying it. The pact is set to be applied to the UK from the time it taking effect to December 31 this year. The duration can be extended to a maximum of 24 months following the agreement between Britain and the EU on the withdrawal of the nation from the bloc.