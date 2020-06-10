Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
NA to discuss candidates for chairmanship of National Election Council

 
 
10/06/2020    11:10 GMT+7

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to submit candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council to the NA on June 10, part of the legislature’s ongoing ninth session in Hanoi.

NA to discuss candidates for chairmanship of National Election Council hinh anh 1

A group discussion of legislators on June 9, part of the ninth session of the National Assembly 

In the morning, deputies are going to engage in group discussions about the draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract, the draft law on international agreements, and the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the law on settlement of administrative violations.

The draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract consists of eight chapters with 79 articles, one article less than the current law. The draft abolishes eight articles, adds nine new ones, and revises about 70 articles of the existing law.

The revision aims to institutionalise the 2013 Constitution and the Party’s recent guidelines on the sending of Vietnamese workers abroad.

The draft law on international agreements to be debated comprises seven chapters and 53 articles. It regulates the jurisdiction, process, and procedures for the signing, amending, supplementing, extending, ending the validity and suspending the implementation of international agreements.

Meanwhile, the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the law on settlement of administrative violations is intended to address shortcomings of the existing law, helping to improve the State’s management efficiency and effectiveness while ensuring rights and legitimate interests of agencies, organisations and people.

In the afternoon, parliamentarians are scheduled to vote on a resolution on the law and ordinance making programme for 2021 and adjustments to the programme for 2020. They will also vote on the law amending and supplementing some articles of the law on judicial assessment, and a resolution on the exemption of agricultural land use tax.

At the plenary sitting, the NA will scrutinise the raising of charter capital at the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

After that, the NA Standing Committee will submit candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will present a proposal asking the NA to approve the dismissal of Vuong Dinh Hue from the post of Deputy Prime Minister. Hue was appointed as Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi in February this year.

The NA Standing Committee will also propose the legislature relieve Nguyen Thanh Hai from the membership of the committee, as she was appointed as Secretary of Thai Nguyen provincial Party Committee in May.

Those proposals will then be discussed in groups.

Law makers adopt one resolution, discuss two bills on June 9

The 14th National Assembly passed a resolution on its supervision programme in 2021 and discussed two draft laws at the plenary sitting in the NA Hall in Hanoi on June 9, the second working day of the second phase of the NA’s 9th session.

In the morning, the NA heard a proposal on the adjustment of investment policy for some sections on the eastern North-South expressway for 2017-2020 and a verification report by the NA Economic Committee on this matter.

A Government report and the NA Finance-Budget Committee’s verification report on a draft resolution on special finance-budget mechanisms and policies for the capital city of Hanoi were also presented to the legislature.

The deputies then spent the remaining of the morning discussed in groups the proposal and the Government’s report

 

In the afternoon, the law makers passed a resolution on the NA’s supervision programme in 2021 with 91.1 percent of votes.

They then debated issues of difference in the draft law on amendments and supplements to some articles of the Law on the Organisation of the NA.

Later, the draft law on residence (revised) was also tabled for discussion.

On June 10, the NA is scheduled to discuss in groups the draft law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract (revised), the draft law on international agreements, and the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Handling Administrative Violations.

The legislature are to vote on a resolution on the NA’s law and ordinance building in 2021 and adjustments to the law and ordinance building in 2020, the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Judicial Assessment, and the draft resolution on exemption of agricultural land use tax.

Law makers will then discuss raising charter capital of the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Several personnel matters will be handled later, including the election of the Chair of the National Election Council, and the approval of the removal of Vuong Dinh Hue from the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Nguyen Thanh Hai from the post of member of the NA Standing Committee.

Legislators pass resolution on NA supervision programme for 2021

National Assembly (NA) deputies passed a resolution on the legislature’s supervision programme for 2021 at the afternoon sitting of the ongoing ninth session in Hanoi on June 9.

The resolution states that, in 2021, the NA will carry out supreme supervision of reports on the term of office of the State President, the NA Standing Committee, the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs, Committees of the NA, the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, and the State Audit at the 11th session of the 14th NA.

The legislature will mull over a Government report on thrift practice and combating wastefulness in 2020, and report its supervision results relating to the settlement of voters’ petitions to the 10th session of the 14th NA.

In its first session, the 15th NA will review a report on the results of the election of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term; reports evaluating the implementation of socio-economic development and State budget plans in the first half of 2021, solutions for implementing socio-economic development and State budget plans in the second half of 2021; and the final balance of the State budget in 2019.

At the second session, the 15th NA will look at reports on the results of the implementation of socio-economic development plans in and State budget estimates in 2021 as well as socio-economic development plans, State budget estimates and budget allocation plans for 2022.

The NA will also review reports on anti-corruption efforts, crime prevention and fighting and legal violations, and the execution of judgments.

Presenting a report on the opinions of NA deputies on the draft resolution of the legislature’s supervision programme for 2021, NA Secretary General and Head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc said several deputies proposed reviewing reports on evaluating the implementation of the socio-economic development plans in the 2016-2020 and 2021-2025 periods and the socio-economic development strategy in the 2021-2030 period.

They also proposed a review of reports on anti-corruption efforts and thrift practice and combating wastefulness in 2016-2020, he said./.VNA

 
 

.
Hanoi slated to be given more financial autonomy: NA
Hanoi slated to be given more financial autonomy: NA
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The Government on Tuesday presented in front of the National Assembly a proposed resolution, which would give Hanoi more autonomy in terms of finance and budget to pursue its development goals during a pilot period.

Australia and Vietnam: tackling the shared challenges of COVID-19
Australia and Vietnam: tackling the shared challenges of COVID-19
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

When I returned to Vietnam last year, decades after my first posting here in 1993, I was amazed at how far and how fast a country could develop over a 25-year period, and how much had changed.

Trade, investment agreements deepen and broaden Europe-Vietnam economic ties
Trade, investment agreements deepen and broaden Europe-Vietnam economic ties
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

Ambassador of the European Union Delegation to Vietnam Giorgio Aliberti shared his comment on the effects of the EVFTA and EVIPA on the EU-Vietnam economics relations.

ILO lauds Vietnam’s move to tackle forced labour
ILO lauds Vietnam’s move to tackle forced labour
POLITICSicon  21 giờ trước 

The International Labour Organisation has sent its congratulations to Vietnam after the 14th National Assembly adopted a resolution ratifying the country’s membership of the Convention on the Abolition of Forced Labour (Convention 105), 

Vietnam lauds progress made by UN Security Council’s Residual Mechanism
Vietnam lauds progress made by UN Security Council’s Residual Mechanism
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam spoke highly of progress made by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)’s International Residual Mechanism for Criminal Tribunals (IRMCT), 

US Democrats introduce sweeping legislation to reform police
US Democrats introduce sweeping legislation to reform police
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

The "martyrdom" of George Floyd will spark changes in policing, says Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.

NA ratifies Vietnam’s membership of ILO convention against forced labour
NA ratifies Vietnam’s membership of ILO convention against forced labour
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

The 14th National Asembly (NA) adopted a resolution ratifying Vietnam’s membership of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Abolition of Forced Labour Convention, with 94.82 percent of votes during the ongoing ninth sitting on June 8.

The Government’s e-notary service to be launched in July
The Government’s e-notary service to be launched in July
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

The national public service portal will launch its e-notary service on July 1, minister and head of the Government Office, Mai Tien Dung, said at a recent meeting

VN lawmakers ratifies Vietnam-EU FTA
VN lawmakers ratifies Vietnam-EU FTA
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

Lawmakers voted on a resolution ratifying the Vietnam-EU Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) during the June 8 session of the nine session of the 14th National Assembly.

Coronavirus: US-China virus row flares with senator's comments
Coronavirus: US-China virus row flares with senator's comments
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

Rick Scott tells the BBC, without evidence, China is trying to "slow down" vaccine development in the West.

Trump 'drifted away' from constitution, says ex-military chief Colin Powell
Trump 'drifted away' from constitution, says ex-military chief Colin Powell
POLITICSicon  08/06/2020 

Former US military chief condemns the president's threat to use the army to quell unrest in US cities.

Lawmakers expected to adopt resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA
Lawmakers expected to adopt resolutions ratifying EVFTA, EVIPA
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

Lawmakers are scheduled to vote for resolutions ratifying the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), and the EVIPA at plenary meetings during the second round of the ninth session of the 14th National Assembly in Hanoi from June 8-13.

NA deputies to meet in person from June 8-18
NA deputies to meet in person from June 8-18
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

Lawmakers will continue with the nine session of the 14th National Assembly with plenary meetings at the NA building in Hanoi from June 8-18.

Vietnam voices concerns over terror attacks in African region
Vietnam voices concerns over terror attacks in African region
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese Mission to the UN, voiced concerns over recent terror attacks which have caused a large number of fatalities in the Sahel while addressing a UNSC session on the African region’s situation on June 5.

Trump 'approves plan' to cut US troops in Germany
Trump 'approves plan' to cut US troops in Germany
POLITICSicon  07/06/2020 

The US president reportedly wants to reduce the number by 9,500, or more than a quarter.

Politburo proposed to punish Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee
Politburo proposed to punish Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee
POLITICSicon  06/06/2020 

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its 45th session in Hanoi from June 1 to 4, during which it proposed the Politburo discipline Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee Le Viet Chu.

VN strives to rank among world’s top 50 countries in e-government development by 2030
VN strives to rank among world’s top 50 countries in e-government development by 2030
POLITICSicon  06/06/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed Decision No. 749/QD-TTg approving the national digital transformation program until 2025, with a vision to 2030, 

Environment ministry launches smart operating centre
Environment ministry launches smart operating centre
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha chaired an inauguration of the ministry’s smart operating centre in Hanoi on June 4.

Vietnam bolsters ASEAN cooperation in sustainable development
Vietnam bolsters ASEAN cooperation in sustainable development
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Vietnam, performing its roles as the ASEAN Chair in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, will continue boosting cooperation in sustainable development for the goal of building a cohesive and responsive ASEAN, 

Vietnam welcomes US firms amid global supply chain shifts: Ambassador
Vietnam welcomes US firms amid global supply chain shifts: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  05/06/2020 

Vietnam hopes US firms with potential in technology, professionalism, and capital will continue to select the country as an attractive and safe destination for relocating business and supply chains, 

