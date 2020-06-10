NA to discuss candidates for chairmanship of National Election Council

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is set to submit candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council to the NA on June 10, part of the legislature’s ongoing ninth session in Hanoi.

A group discussion of legislators on June 9, part of the ninth session of the National Assembly

In the morning, deputies are going to engage in group discussions about the draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract, the draft law on international agreements, and the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the law on settlement of administrative violations.

The draft revised law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract consists of eight chapters with 79 articles, one article less than the current law. The draft abolishes eight articles, adds nine new ones, and revises about 70 articles of the existing law.

The revision aims to institutionalise the 2013 Constitution and the Party’s recent guidelines on the sending of Vietnamese workers abroad.

The draft law on international agreements to be debated comprises seven chapters and 53 articles. It regulates the jurisdiction, process, and procedures for the signing, amending, supplementing, extending, ending the validity and suspending the implementation of international agreements.

Meanwhile, the draft law amending and supplementing some articles of the law on settlement of administrative violations is intended to address shortcomings of the existing law, helping to improve the State’s management efficiency and effectiveness while ensuring rights and legitimate interests of agencies, organisations and people.

In the afternoon, parliamentarians are scheduled to vote on a resolution on the law and ordinance making programme for 2021 and adjustments to the programme for 2020. They will also vote on the law amending and supplementing some articles of the law on judicial assessment, and a resolution on the exemption of agricultural land use tax.

At the plenary sitting, the NA will scrutinise the raising of charter capital at the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

After that, the NA Standing Committee will submit candidates for the chairmanship of the National Election Council. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will present a proposal asking the NA to approve the dismissal of Vuong Dinh Hue from the post of Deputy Prime Minister. Hue was appointed as Secretary of the Party Committee of Hanoi in February this year.

The NA Standing Committee will also propose the legislature relieve Nguyen Thanh Hai from the membership of the committee, as she was appointed as Secretary of Thai Nguyen provincial Party Committee in May.

Those proposals will then be discussed in groups.

Law makers adopt one resolution, discuss two bills on June 9

The 14th National Assembly passed a resolution on its supervision programme in 2021 and discussed two draft laws at the plenary sitting in the NA Hall in Hanoi on June 9, the second working day of the second phase of the NA’s 9th session.

In the morning, the NA heard a proposal on the adjustment of investment policy for some sections on the eastern North-South expressway for 2017-2020 and a verification report by the NA Economic Committee on this matter.

A Government report and the NA Finance-Budget Committee’s verification report on a draft resolution on special finance-budget mechanisms and policies for the capital city of Hanoi were also presented to the legislature.

The deputies then spent the remaining of the morning discussed in groups the proposal and the Government’s report

In the afternoon, the law makers passed a resolution on the NA’s supervision programme in 2021 with 91.1 percent of votes.

They then debated issues of difference in the draft law on amendments and supplements to some articles of the Law on the Organisation of the NA.

Later, the draft law on residence (revised) was also tabled for discussion.

On June 10, the NA is scheduled to discuss in groups the draft law on Vietnamese guest workers under contract (revised), the draft law on international agreements, and the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Handling Administrative Violations.

The legislature are to vote on a resolution on the NA’s law and ordinance building in 2021 and adjustments to the law and ordinance building in 2020, the draft law on amendments and supplements to a number of articles of the Law on Judicial Assessment, and the draft resolution on exemption of agricultural land use tax.

Law makers will then discuss raising charter capital of the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development.

Several personnel matters will be handled later, including the election of the Chair of the National Election Council, and the approval of the removal of Vuong Dinh Hue from the post of Deputy Prime Minister and Nguyen Thanh Hai from the post of member of the NA Standing Committee.

Legislators pass resolution on NA supervision programme for 2021

National Assembly (NA) deputies passed a resolution on the legislature’s supervision programme for 2021 at the afternoon sitting of the ongoing ninth session in Hanoi on June 9.

The resolution states that, in 2021, the NA will carry out supreme supervision of reports on the term of office of the State President, the NA Standing Committee, the NA Council for Ethnic Affairs, Committees of the NA, the Government, the Supreme People’s Court, the Supreme People’s Procuracy, and the State Audit at the 11th session of the 14th NA.

The legislature will mull over a Government report on thrift practice and combating wastefulness in 2020, and report its supervision results relating to the settlement of voters’ petitions to the 10th session of the 14th NA.

In its first session, the 15th NA will review a report on the results of the election of deputies to the 15th NA and People’s Councils at all levels for the 2021-2026 term; reports evaluating the implementation of socio-economic development and State budget plans in the first half of 2021, solutions for implementing socio-economic development and State budget plans in the second half of 2021; and the final balance of the State budget in 2019.

At the second session, the 15th NA will look at reports on the results of the implementation of socio-economic development plans in and State budget estimates in 2021 as well as socio-economic development plans, State budget estimates and budget allocation plans for 2022.

The NA will also review reports on anti-corruption efforts, crime prevention and fighting and legal violations, and the execution of judgments.

Presenting a report on the opinions of NA deputies on the draft resolution of the legislature’s supervision programme for 2021, NA Secretary General and Head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc said several deputies proposed reviewing reports on evaluating the implementation of the socio-economic development plans in the 2016-2020 and 2021-2025 periods and the socio-economic development strategy in the 2021-2030 period.

They also proposed a review of reports on anti-corruption efforts and thrift practice and combating wastefulness in 2016-2020, he said./.VNA