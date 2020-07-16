National Assembly approves nearly $6bn in funding to aid development of ethnic minority groups

The National Assembly has approved $5.97 billion in funding for the implementation of the first phase of the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas from 2021-2030.

Under the recently-issued Resolution No 120/2020/QH14, the programme will be carried out in two phases, with the first being from 2021-2025 and the second from 2025-2030.

The first phase will receive more than 137.6 trillion VND in funding, including over 104.95 trillion VND from the State budget, 10.01 trillion VND from the local budget, and close to 19.73 trillion VND in policy credit.

Based on the results of the first phase, the NA will decide on the funding for the second phase.

The programme sets to narrow the income gap between ethnic minority groups and the national average, and strives to reduce the number of extremely poor ethnic villages and hamlets by 50 percent by 2025 and to bring the number to zero by 2030. VNA

Number of poor households among ethnic minority groups remains high: census The percentage of poor and near-poor households in ethnic minority dominated areas in Vietnam is 3.5 times higher than the country’s average, the latest survey conducted by Committee on Ethnic Minority Affairs reveals.