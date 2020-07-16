Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
National Assembly approves nearly $6bn in funding to aid development of ethnic minority groups

16/07/2020    10:58 GMT+7

The National Assembly has approved $5.97 billion in funding for the implementation of the first phase of the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic minority and mountainous areas from 2021-2030.

Under the recently-issued Resolution No 120/2020/QH14, the programme will be carried out in two phases, with the first being from 2021-2025 and the second from 2025-2030.

The first phase will receive more than 137.6 trillion VND in funding, including over 104.95 trillion VND from the State budget, 10.01 trillion VND from the local budget, and close to 19.73 trillion VND in policy credit.

Based on the results of the first phase, the NA will decide on the funding for the second phase.

 

The programme sets to narrow the income gap between ethnic minority groups and the national average, and strives to reduce the number of extremely poor ethnic villages and hamlets by 50 percent by 2025 and to bring the number to zero by 2030. VNA

Number of poor households among ethnic minority groups remains high: census

The percentage of poor and near-poor households in ethnic minority dominated areas in Vietnam is 3.5 times higher than the country’s average, the latest survey conducted by Committee on Ethnic Minority Affairs reveals. 

Ethnic soldiers proudly serve on Son Ca Island

Lieutenant Pham Cong Giap and Thap Van Hoan are two special soldiers working on the Son Ca (Sand Cay) Island.

 
 

Other News

Vietnam welcomes East Sea stance in line with law: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  2 giờ trước 

Vietnam welcomes other countries’ stance on the East Sea issue in line with international law, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang said on July 15.

Deputy FM: Vietnam performing UNSC role well
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Vietnam performed its role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) well in the first half of this year, 

National Assembly approves state budget balance in 2018
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) has issued a Resolution on the allocation of non-refundable aid capital, adjustments to state budget expenditure estimate and approval of state budget balance in 2018.

Vietnam, US may upgrade ties to strategic partnership next year: Carl Thayer
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

The two former war foes have seen a number of milestones over the past quarter century.

Vietnam jumps two places in United Nations E-Government Development Index
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam climbs up two places to rank 86th in the 2020 United Nations E-Government Development Index (EGDI).

Former deputy minister Ho Thi Kim Thoa wanted for state assets mismanagement
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

The Investigation Agency under the Ministry of Public Security has issued a wanted notice for former Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Ho Thi Kim Thoa for violating regulations on management and use of state assets, causing losses and waste.

Vietnam reaffirms support for peace deal implementation in Colombia
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

The UN Security Council held an in-person meeting on Colombia on July 14 during which Vietnam reaffirmed its support for the implementation of the peace deal in the South American nation.

Mekong sub-regional co-operation must converge with ASEAN goals: official
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

The Mekong sub-region is an integral part of ASEAN and its destiny is intertwined with that of ASEAN, said Nguyen Quoc Dung, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting Leader of Vietnam.

COVID-19 - A test of ASEAN’s calibre
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

Southeast Asia was the first region in the world to be affected by COVID-19 due to its geographic proximity and close trade relations with China, where the outbreak began.

NA’s 10th session proposed to take place over 18 days in Oct, Nov
POLITICSicon  15/07/2020 

Secretary General of the National Assembly (NA) and Head of the NA Office Nguyen Hanh Phuc proposed the 10th session of the 14th legislature be held over the course of 18 days in both teleconference and in-person forms, 

NA Standing Committee approves reduction of environment tax on jet fuel
POLITICSicon  14/07/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee on July 14 passed a resolution on the new environment tax on jet fuel.

ASEAN officials mull building ASEAN recovery framework
POLITICSicon  14/07/2020 

An online inter-sectoral discussion on building a comprehensive recovery framework for ASEAN was held on July 14 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the SOM ASEAN Vietnam.

The online talks between US Ambassador Daniel Kritenbrink and VietNamNet readers
FEATUREicon  14/07/2020 

On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations, VietNamNet invited the US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink to join an online talks with our readers.

ASEAN forum on sub-regional development opens
POLITICSicon  14/07/2020 

ASEAN should prioritise the enhancement of connectivity, sustainable and inclusive development, and the improvement of its role in sub-region cooperation, including Mekong collaboration, Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh has said.

NA Standing Committee mulls over bill on int’l treaties, micro-insurance
POLITICSicon  14/07/2020 

The National Assembly Standing Committee gave opinions on a report collecting feedback on the draft Law on International Treaties, and the issuance of a Decree on micro-insurance of socio-political organisations at its 46th session yesterday.

Vietnam-US ties move from former foes to comprehensive partners
POLITICSicon  14/07/2020 

2020 marks 25 years of Vietnam-US diplomatic relations. Though not really a long time it may seem, the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties was significance to both countries. 

Philippines calls for China’s compliance with PCA ruling on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/07/2020 

The Philippines on July 12 renewed its call for compliance with the ruling issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) four years ago which rejected China’s claims in the East Sea.

US Senator for Colorado salutes Vietnam-US diplomatic relations
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

US Senator for Colorado Cory Gardner on July 12 (Washington time) released a statement on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of normalised relations between the US and Vietnam.

US rejects China’s claims to resources across most of East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  14/07/2020 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo affirmed on July 13 that China’s claims to offshore resources across most of the East Sea are completely unlawful, as is its campaign of bullying to control them.

Vietnam presses ahead with e-future
POLITICSicon  13/07/2020 

Amid the ongoing Fourth Industrial Revolution, Vietnam has made big strides in developing its e-government in service of enterprises and the public.

