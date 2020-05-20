National Assembly commences ninth session

The 14th-tenure National Assembly (NA) opened the ninth session in Hanoi on May 20 morning.

The opening sitting of the 14th-tenure NA's ninth session on May 20 morning (Photo: VNA)

The opening sitting was broadcast live by Radio the Voice of Vietnam, Vietnam Television, and the NA’s TV channel.

The session will be held online from May 20 to 29, and deputies will gather at the NA building in Hanoi for plenary meetings from June 8 to 18.

The legislature is set to spend more than half of the working time on law making, including voting on 10 draft laws and discussing 6 others.

Deputies will also deliberate and vote on some important drafts such as the resolution on the law and ordinance making programme for 2021, adjustments to the law and ordinance making programme for 2020, resolutions ratifying the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), a resolution recognising and permitting the enforcement of rulings issued by dispute settlement agencies under the EVIPA, and another on Vietnam’s joining of the International Labour Organisation’s Convention 105 on the abolition of forced labour.

During the ninth session, the NA will also consider and make decisions on some socio-economic and State budget issues.

The parliament will also practise its supreme supervisory power over the implementation of policies and laws on child abuse prevention and control, and vote on a resolution on this regard.

Notably, questions-and-answer sessions will not be organised at plenary meetings as usual, but NA deputies will send written queries to ministers and other Government members.

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong (third right) and leaders of the Party and State at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and leaders of the Party and State at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)





Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and National Assembly deputies at the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)



Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong and National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attend the opening ceremony (Photo: VNA)





National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan delivers a speech at the session (Photo: VNA)





Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presents a report on fighting Covid-19 and economic recovery measures (Photo: VNA)



