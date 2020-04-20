Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
National Assembly Standing Committee’s 44th session opens

 
 
20/04/2020    13:32 GMT+7

National Assembly Chairwowan Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chaired the opening of the 44th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee in Hanoi on April 20.

National Assembly Standing Committee’s 44th session opens hinh anh 1

At the opening session 

During the session, the committee will offer opinions on the draft Law on Public-Private Partnership and the draft revised Youth Law, and consider the draft Law on Vietnamese guest workers who obtain labour contracts, the draft law on amendments and supplements to several articles of the Law on Environmental Protection, the draft Law on Treaties and the revised Law on Residence.

Participants will also give their feedback on the legislature’s law and ordinance building programme 2021, the submission of the European Union-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA), the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) and admission to the International Labour Organisation’s Convention No.105 to the NA for ratification.

The legislators will also look into preparations for the NA’s 9th session and the NA’s two resolutions on developing Da Nang till 2030 with a vision to 2045, and agricultural land tax exemption.

Other discussions will focus on the examination of reports on the enforcement of policies and laws on child abuse prevention and control, and exercising thrift and preventing wastefulness in 2019.

From April 20-28, except April 23, the committee will discuss and decide on the allocation and use of the central budget, the establishment of three townships in the provinces of Thanh Hoa, Phu Yen and Binh Dinh, the implementation of the Resolution No.468/NQ-UBTVQH14, the use of Government bonds for several projects, and several financial-budget mechanisms and policies for Hanoi.

 

Ngan hailed NA committees and government departments and agencies for working closely together and flexibly adjusting their methods amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

She stressed that the committee acknowledged and highly evaluated the Government's prompt action to collect feedback at its unscheduled meeting on April 8 and promptly issue a resolution to offer social welfare package to people affected by COVID-19. 

Ngan also asked concerned agencies to prepare enough documents for the 45th session of the NA Standing Committee and the upcoming ninth meeting of the legislature. 

Later under the direction of NA Vice Chairman Phung Quoc Hien, the deputies gave their opinions on the draft Law on Public-Private Partnership./. VNA

Vietnam strongly protests establishment of so-called Sansha city

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called “Sansha city” and related acts as they seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty, the spokesperson of Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 19.

NA Standing Committee’s 44th session to open on April 20

The 44th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee will open in Hanoi on April 20, according to a communiqué of the NA Office.

 
 

Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Administrative procedures conducted online have the same legal validity as other forms, according to the Prime Minister’s Decree No 45/2020/ND-CP.

Vietnam strongly protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called “Sansha city” and related acts as they seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty, the spokesperson of Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 19.

Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
FEATUREicon  9 giờ trước 

The 1970s was a time of huge significance in Vietnamese history, not least for the generation who responded to the movement 'Putting away pens to go to the battle'.

Coronavirus: 'Staff infected' in Afghan presidential palace
POLITICSicon  20/04/2020 

Up to 40 members of President Ashraf Ghani's staff have tested positive for the virus, reports say.

NA Standing Committee’s 44th session to open on April 20
POLITICSicon  18/04/2020 

The 44th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee will open in Hanoi on April 20, according to a communiqué of the NA Office.

Vietnam urges concerned parties in Yemen to implement ceasefire
POLITICSicon  18/04/2020 

Head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy has voiced concern over recent tensions and the humanitarian situation in Yemen and support for the UN Secretary-General’s call for ceasefire in conflict areas.

Some of Europe's leaders stand accused of taking advantage of a health crisis.
POLITICSicon  19/04/2020 

Some of Europe's leaders stand accused of taking advantage of a health crisis.

Vietnam pledges assistance to Cuba over COVID-19 combat: PM
POLITICSicon  18/04/2020 

Vietnam is willing to bolster cooperation with Cuba so as to boost economic growth in both countries, and to share experiences with Cuba in tackling the COVID-19, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 17.

He says some measures are "too tough", but health experts warn lifting them will increase infection.
POLITICSicon  19/04/2020 

He says some measures are "too tough", but health experts warn lifting them will increase infection.

Norwegian Ambassador: Look to Vietnam, learn from Vietnam
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

"The pandemic is of course challenging Vietnam’s ambitious plans for its ASEAN Chairmanship. However, from what I see, Vietnam has turned the challenge into opportunity," wrote Norway's Ambassador to Vietnam Grete Lochen.

Ambassador calls on US enterprises to remain engaged with Vietnam
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Ha Kim Ngoc has called on US firms to continue to accompany the Vietnamese Government and people in the fight against COVID-19 and bolster socioeconomic development.

HCM City to both fight pandemic, prioritise economic development in Q2
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

HCM City will continue to strengthen the fight against COVID-19 while also prioritising socio-economic development in the second quarter of the year, the secretary of the city Party Committee told a meeting on Wednesday.

Coronavirus: The daunting reality of getting US back to normal
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Trump says "we'll be the comeback kids" but experts warn US still isn't ready to test and track cases.

Vietnam completes report on UNSC presidency month
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

The United Nations Secretariat on April 15 announced Vietnam’s report on the UN Security Council (UNSC) presidency month (Report No. S/2020/258).

Ambassador: It’s important to share knowledge in Covid-19 fight
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Japanese Ambassador to ASEAN Chiba Akira said that sharing information and knowledge in a free, transparent and speedy manner is of utmost importance and a prerequisite for regional cooperation in response to COVID-19.

Coronavirus: Trump unveils plan to reopen states in phases
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Guidelines for "Opening up America Again" outline three stages for US states to ease their lockdowns.

White House defends Ivanka Trump's personal travel amid lockdown
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

The president's eldest daughter travelled to New Jersey, a virus hotspot, with her family last week.

Vietnam proposes measures for COVID-19 fight at multilateral meeting
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh proposed four main measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic while addressing the Ministerial Video-Conference of the Alliance for Multilateralism on COVID-19 on April 16.

Coronavirus: Macron questions China's handling of outbreak
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

The French president adds his voice to growing concern about China's transparency over the outbreak.

Vietnam presents medical supplies to US, Japan, Russia, Laos
POLITICSicon  16/04/2020 

The Vietnamese Government on April 16 presented 200,000 antibacterial cloth face masks to the US government and people to support them in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

