Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
27/08/2020 10:29:46 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

National Assembly verifies information about deputy member holding Cyprus passport

27/08/2020    10:26 GMT+7

The National Assembly Committee for Deputy Affairs’ Head Tran Van Tuy has assigned relevant agencies to check the information of an NA member who is named in a list of politicians buying a passport from the Republic of Cyprus.

Đang xác minh thông tin một ĐBQH 'mua' hộ chiếu đảo Síp
National Assembly Committee for Deputy Affairs’ Head Tran Van Tuy

Mr. Tuy told VietNamNet that he heard the news from a foreign newspaper that a member of the Vietnamese National Assembly was named in the list of politicians buying a European passport. However, it is necessary to carefully verify the information as it was reported by a foreign source, he said.

Mr. Tuy has assigned the Department of Deputy Affairs to check the information. After the information is carefully verified, the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs will report the case to the NA Standing Committee and the NA will release official information about this case.

Al Jazeera news agency (Qatar's state news agency) recently released a confidential document showing that the passport program of the Republic of Cyprus allowed politicians to "buy" its passport.

According to Al Jazeera, the Cyprus passport program allows those who have invested at least 2.15 million euros (about $2.5 million) to own its passport. That means the individual who owns the passport becomes an EU citizen and can travel and work freely in 27 EU member countries and can enter 174 countries without a visa.

 

Previously, Ms. Nguyen Thi Nguyet Huong was not recognized as a member of the 14th National Assembly (although she was elected) because she has two nationalities - Vietnam and Malta - without an honest declaration.

In the latest news, NA deputy Pham Phu Quoc of HCM City told Tuoi Tre newspaper that he has had Cypriot nationality from mid-2018, sponsored by his family, not from “buying” the passport as information released by Al Jazeera stated.

Mr. Tuy told VietNamNet on August 26 that he found out about the information through the media and social networks.

Mr. Tuy said he and the NA Committee for Deputy Affairs had not received any reports about the case of deputy Quoc and he had assigned the Department of Deputy Affairs to verify the information.

Thu Hang

 
 

Other News

.
China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  18 giờ trước 

China’s organisation of consecutive military exercises in the waters to the north-northeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago has violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic
Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung received the rotary chair of the ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) from Indonesian Ambassador Kenssy D. Ekaningsih at a ceremony on August 25.

Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthening ASEAN’s internal strength: Minister
Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthening ASEAN’s internal strength: Minister
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh talked to the press about the ASEAN’s post-pandemic economic recovery plan on the sidelines of the 52nd meeting of ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52).

Vietnam calls for increased humanitarian relief to Palestinians
Vietnam calls for increased humanitarian relief to Palestinians
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN, has urged the international community to increase its humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people, 

Vietnam strongly condemns terrorist bombings in Sulu, Philippines
Vietnam strongly condemns terrorist bombings in Sulu, Philippines
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Vietnam strongly condemns the terrorist bombings in Jolo town, Sulu province, the Philippines, on August 24, which killed and injured many people, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang on August 25.

Vietnam, India hold 17th Joint Commission’s meeting
Vietnam, India hold 17th Joint Commission’s meeting
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Indian Minister of External Affairs Subrahmanyam Jaishankar on August 25 co-chaired the 17th Meeting 

Vietnam makes impressive performance at Army Games 2020
Vietnam makes impressive performance at Army Games 2020
POLITICSicon  25/08/2020 

The Vietnamese team put in a strong performance during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum which is currently underway in Moscow, Russia.

Vietnam’s tank crew secures group’s second place at Army Games
Vietnam’s tank crew secures group’s second place at Army Games
POLITICSicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnam finished second in Group 2 of the “Tank Biathlon”, held at the Alabino military training ground in the suburbs of Russia’s Moscow, at the ongoing International Army Games 2020.

Vietnam calls for stronger cooperation against terrorism
Vietnam calls for stronger cooperation against terrorism
POLITICSicon  25/08/2020 

Vietnam condemns terrorism in any form, and calls on all countries to strengthen cooperation, share information on border management and control all risks of terrorist attacks and financing, 

Vietnamese PM attends 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting
Vietnamese PM attends 3rd Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Leaders’ Meeting
POLITICSicon  24/08/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc attended the virtual third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Leaders’ Meeting on August 24, together with high-ranking leaders from Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand and China.

Vietnamese team makes an impression at opening of Army Games 2020
Vietnamese team makes an impression at opening of Army Games 2020
POLITICSicon  24/08/2020 

The Vietnamese Field Kitchen team received acclaim for their dishes presented during the opening day of the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Moscow, Russia on Sunday.

First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia
First Vietnamese in Laos honoured with 70-year Party membership insignia
VIETNAM & WORLDicon  24/08/2020 

Tran Van My has become the first oversea Vietnamese in Laos to receive the 70-year membership insignia of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
POLITICSicon  23/08/2020 

As Chair of the ASEAN Committee in New York, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy initiated and chaired a dialogue between ambassadors and heads of missions of ASEAN countries

Vietnam, China celebrate 20th anniversary of land border treaty signing
Vietnam, China celebrate 20th anniversary of land border treaty signing
POLITICSicon  24/08/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Chinese State Counsellor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi on August 23 co-chaired a ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing

Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
Vietnam chairs dialogue between ASEAN, President-elect of UN General Assembly
POLITICSicon  22/08/2020 

As Chair of the ASEAN Committee in New York, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy initiated and chaired a dialogue between ambassadors and heads of missions of ASEAN countries

VN Prime Minister to attend Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit
VN Prime Minister to attend Mekong-Lancang Cooperation Summit
POLITICSicon  22/08/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc will attend the third Mekong-Lancang Cooperation (MLC) Summit, which is due to be held online on August 24, at the invitation of his Lao counterpart Thongloun Sisoulith.

Vietnamese, Chinese Foreign Ministers to discuss land border
Vietnamese, Chinese Foreign Ministers to discuss land border
POLITICSicon  21/08/2020 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on August 21 said that the Foreign Ministers of Vietnam and China will co-chair activities to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the signing of the land border treaty.

Vietnam high-ranking delegation departs for Army Games 2020 in Russia
Vietnam high-ranking delegation departs for Army Games 2020 in Russia
POLITICSicon  21/08/2020 

A high-ranking delegation of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) on August 20 left for the International Army Games 2020 and the International Military-Technical Forum (ARMY-2020) in Russia.

Vietnam asks Malaysia to treat Vietnamese fishermen humanely
Vietnam asks Malaysia to treat Vietnamese fishermen humanely
POLITICSicon  21/08/2020 

Vietnam has asked Malaysia to treat detained Vietnamese fishermen humanely and handle issues relating to Vietnamese fishermen and fishing vessels in line with international law, 

Hoang Sa, Truong Sa - inseparable parts of Vietnam: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
Hoang Sa, Truong Sa - inseparable parts of Vietnam: Foreign Ministry spokesperson
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/08/2020 

Vietnam has affirmed many times and reiterated that the Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos are inseparable parts of its territory, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 