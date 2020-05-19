Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
National ceremony marks President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday

 
 
19/05/2020    16:52 GMT+7

A ceremony to mark the 130th birthday of late President Ho Chi Minh (May 19, 1890 – May 19, 2020) was held on Monday by the Hanoi Party Committee and Government. 

National ceremony marks President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday
A ceremony was held at the National Conventional Centre in Hanoi on Monday on the occasion of the late President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday (May 19). Incumbant and former leaders of the Party, State, National Assembly, Government and the Fatherland Front attended the event. — VNA/VNS Photo

The ceremony aimed to highlight the remarkable contributions by the late President to the national revolutionary cause.

In attendance were members of the Central Committee of the Party, State Presidency, Government, National Assembly and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee. 

Addressing the ceremony, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong said the Vietnamese nation and people gave birth to President Ho Chi Minh, the great national hero, and it was President Ho Chi Minh who glorified the Vietnamese nation and people.

"Every step forward, every achievement of the Vietnamese revolution has been attributable to the great contribution of President Ho Chi Minh, the illumination and stewardship of his thought," Trong said.

"In the cause of innovation, in the face of complicated developments in the world and difficulties that the country has to embrace, our Party has stood firmly on the foundation of Marxism-Leninism, President Ho Chi Minh's thought, and applied them creatively in the country’s situation and have gained great achievements."

Trong said that from a poor and backward country, Vietnam has risen to become a developing country with middle income. The achievements of 35 years of renewal have affirmed the Party's renovation policy based on Marxism-Leninism and President Ho Chi Minh's thought is the right path and consistent with the development of the times.

He also pointed out that Vietnam is celebrating the birthday of the great President at a moment of transcendental importance, which presents both challenges and opportunities.

"We are proud of what we have achieved but we can’t be satisfied just yet. Our country is still facing many difficulties and challenges. In leadership, management, in the organisation of implementation, we still have many limitations and weaknesses; there are still issues that have not been thoroughly solved, many bottlenecks have not been removed; while new requirements, tasks, challenges and contradictions, large and complex issues continue to arise," Trong said.

Such limitations and shortcomings require the whole Party, population and political system to seriously acknowledge and have higher determination to strive to overcome the difficulties, he said.

Trong emphasised the need for strong unity and efforts, high determination and endeavours, dynamism and creativity from the Party and people and armed forces to overcome the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, ensure social security and welfare for the people and grasp opportunities to fulfill the socio-economic tasks set for 2020.

Special memories

 

Nguyen Van Doan, 73, a guard for President Ho Chi Minh from 1965 to 1969, recalled the special memories he had with the late leader.

"Those were the best days and greatest honour of my life," Doan said.

He talked about the days when President Ho Chi Minh became ill but still tried to work with the Government on urgent matters of the country like flooding and improving dykes.

"On August 12, 1969, despite his illness, he still tried to come and hear the report by a group of the Government members who had just returned from a working trip."

"Five days later, he became seriously ill."

"I know that those were the days that his health was in critical condition, but still he tried to work along with the Government to take care of the country," Doan said.

“I always tell myself to learn and follow Uncle Ho's example, whose ultimate goal was the country’s independence," Doan said.

Trong, meanwhile, pointed out the tasks ahead for every Party member to follow President Ho’s revolutionary morality: continuing to enhance the building and rectification of the Party and the entire political system, making them pure and strong in politics, ideology, organisation and morality; and improving the leadership, governance and combat capacity of the Party and building a socialist state ruled by law, “of the people, by the people, and for the people".

It is necessary to promote close-knit relations between the Party and the people, build the Party based on the people, promote the people’s democracy and right to ownership, and preserve solidarity and consensus with the Party, he said.

“In following President Ho’s instructions on enhancing revolutionary morality and sweeping away individualism, we need to resolutely, persistently and actively purify the Party, prevent and drive back corruption, degradation in political ideology, morality and lifestyle of officials and Party members, and phenomena such as ‘self-evolution’ and ‘self-transformation’ within the Party,” he stressed.  VNS

Hanoi to mark President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday with diverse activities

Hanoi to mark President Ho Chi Minh’s 130th birthday with diverse activities

Hanoi will organise a range of activities to mark the 130th birth anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh (May 19), according to a plan recently adopted by the municipal Party Committee.

Special stamp released to commemorate President Ho

Special stamp released to commemorate President Ho

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed a decision to publish a special stamp collection to celebrate the 130th anniversary of President Ho Chi Minh's birthday and the 50th anniversary of Ho Chi Minh Museum.

 
 

