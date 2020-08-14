Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
National flags flown at half-mast to mourn former Party leader Le Kha Phieu

15/08/2020    10:09 GMT+7

The national flags were lowered to half-staff at public buildings in Hanoi from 6 am on August 14 as the country mourns the passing away of former former Party leader Le Kha Phieu.

national flags flown at half-mast to mourn former party leader le kha phieu hinh 1

A ceremony to lower the national flag to half-mast was held at 6am on May 3 at Ba Dinh Square to mark a two-day national mourning for former Party leader Le Kha Phieu

national flags flown at half-mast to mourn former party leader le kha phieu hinh 2
national flags flown at half-mast to mourn former party leader le kha phieu hinh 3
national flags flown at half-mast to mourn former party leader le kha phieu hinh 4

A ceremony to attach a black ribbon on the national flag is conducted at the same time with the regular flag solute honours at Ba Dinh Square

national flags flown at half-mast to mourn former party leader le kha phieu hinh 5
national flags flown at half-mast to mourn former party leader le kha phieu hinh 6
national flags flown at half-mast to mourn former party leader le kha phieu hinh 7
national flags flown at half-mast to mourn former party leader le kha phieu hinh 8
national flags flown at half-mast to mourn former party leader le kha phieu hinh 9
 

National flags fly at half-staff at public buildings during national mourning for former Party leader Le Kha Phieu who passed away on August 7

national flags flown at half-mast to mourn former party leader le kha phieu hinh 10

During the two-day national mourning on August 14-15, national flags are flown at half-mast at offices and public places

national flags flown at half-mast to mourn former party leader le kha phieu hinh 11

Flags are flown at half-staff at the National Assembly House in Hanoi

national flags flown at half-mast to mourn former party leader le kha phieu hinh 12

At the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front

national flags flown at half-mast to mourn former party leader le kha phieu hinh 13

Voice of Vietnam (VOV) pays respect to former Party Secretary General Le Kha Phieu by lowering flags to half-mast at its headquarters in the capital city

national flags flown at half-mast to mourn former party leader le kha phieu hinh 14

At the head office of Hoan Kiem District Party Committee in Hanoi

national flags flown at half-mast to mourn former party leader le kha phieu hinh 15

At the Flag Tower of Hanoi

VOV

Rong Village in Hue and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu

Rong Village in Hue and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu

Houses have put up national flags. Incense sticks have been quietly lit on ancestral altars. Rong Village’s people are grieving after hearing about the passing of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.

National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu

National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu

The respect-paying ceremony for former General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Le Kha Phieu started at 8am, August 14 at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi, Thong Nhat Hall in HCM City and 25B Hall in Thanh Hoa.  

 
 

National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
National mourning held for former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

The respect-paying ceremony for former General Secretary of the Party Central Committee Le Kha Phieu started at 8am, August 14 at the National Funeral Hall in Hanoi, Thong Nhat Hall in HCM City and 25B Hall in Thanh Hoa.

Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
Rong Village and unforgettable memories about former Party Chief Le Kha Phieu
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

Houses have put up national flags. Incense sticks have been quietly lit on ancestral altars. Rong Village’s people are grieving after hearing about the passing of former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu.

