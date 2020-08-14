National flags flown at half-mast to mourn former Party leader Le Kha Phieu

The national flags were lowered to half-staff at public buildings in Hanoi from 6 am on August 14 as the country mourns the passing away of former former Party leader Le Kha Phieu.

A ceremony to lower the national flag to half-mast was held at 6am on May 3 at Ba Dinh Square to mark a two-day national mourning for former Party leader Le Kha Phieu

A ceremony to attach a black ribbon on the national flag is conducted at the same time with the regular flag solute honours at Ba Dinh Square

National flags fly at half-staff at public buildings during national mourning for former Party leader Le Kha Phieu who passed away on August 7

During the two-day national mourning on August 14-15, national flags are flown at half-mast at offices and public places

Flags are flown at half-staff at the National Assembly House in Hanoi

At the Central Committee of the Vietnam Fatherland Front

Voice of Vietnam (VOV) pays respect to former Party Secretary General Le Kha Phieu by lowering flags to half-mast at its headquarters in the capital city

At the head office of Hoan Kiem District Party Committee in Hanoi

At the Flag Tower of Hanoi

