Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
01/10/2020 11:33:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

New Japanese PM mulls first overseas trip to Vietnam

01/10/2020    09:23 GMT+7

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is planning to visit Vietnam and Indonesia around mid-October in his first official overseas trip since taking office earlier this month, Kyodo News cited government sources as reporting on September 30.

New Japanese PM mulls first overseas trip to Vietnam hinh anh 1

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga. 

If the trip goes ahead, the premier is expected to hold talks with Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

Suga will make a final decision on whether to travel after examining the coronavirus situation at home and in the two Southeast Asian countries, where the spread of infections has remained relatively stable compared with other countries such as the US, according to the sources.

 

The plan to visit the ASEAN member states comes as Japan seeks to strengthen ties with countries in the region amid growing tensions between its main security ally the US and its biggest trading partner China, over trade, security and other issues.

Vietnam and Indonesia were also the first overseas destinations for former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe after he assumed the premiership for the second time in December 2012. Abe pursued closer economic and security ties and Suga is expected to follow suit.

After becoming prime minister on September 16, Suga has held bilateral phone talks with leaders of countries including the US, the Republic of Korea, China and Russia./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts UK Ministers
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts UK Ministers
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 30 received Greg Hands, Minister of State for Trade Policy in the Department for International Trade of the UK and President of Enterprize Energy Group Ian Raymond Hatton, 

Vietnam-Germany relations develop constantly: Ambassador
Vietnam-Germany relations develop constantly: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Cooperative relations between Vietnam and Germany have been developing constantly in multiple fields, German Ambassador to Vietnam Guido Hildner told the media on September 30.

Vietnam calls on Israel to cease expansion of settlement areas
Vietnam calls on Israel to cease expansion of settlement areas
POLITICSicon  22 giờ trước 

Vietnam has called on Israel to cease the expansion of settlement areas and fulfill its duties in line with international law.

Top leaders of Vietnam, China agree to step up result-oriented cooperation
Top leaders of Vietnam, China agree to step up result-oriented cooperation
POLITICSicon  30/09/2020 

Vietnamese Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping consented to step up result-oriented cooperation between the two countries during their phone talk on September 29.

Many provinces have newly-elected and re-elected Party chiefs
Many provinces have newly-elected and re-elected Party chiefs
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

Many provinces and cities have elected or re-elected their top leaders.

PM holds dialogue with central, Central Highlands farmers
PM holds dialogue with central, Central Highlands farmers
POLITICSicon  29/09/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on September 28 held a dialogue with more than 300 farmers in the central and Central Highlands regions in Dak Lak province’s Buon Ma Thuot city.

13 provincial Party secretaries and chairmen join the central Government in 2020
13 provincial Party secretaries and chairmen join the central Government in 2020
POLITICSicon  29/09/2020 

So far this year, many provincial leaders have become cabinet members.

10th Mekong-RoK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held online
10th Mekong-RoK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting held online
POLITICSicon  29/09/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Korea (RoK) Kang Kyung Wha co-chaired the 10th Mekong-RoK Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on September 28.

Japan to open consulate general in Da Nang
Japan to open consulate general in Da Nang
POLITICSicon  29/09/2020 

The Japanese Ministry of Foreign Affairs is planning to open four new diplomatic representative offices abroad in the fiscal year 2021, including a consulate general in Vietnam’s Da Nang, according to the daily newspaper Yomiuri.

Vietnamese abroad urged to make more contributions to homeland
Vietnamese abroad urged to make more contributions to homeland
POLITICSicon  27/09/2020 

Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai, head of the Permanent Mission of Vietnam to the UN, WTO and other international organisations in Geneva, 

Vietnam pursues consistent policy of defending national territory
Vietnam pursues consistent policy of defending national territory
POLITICSicon  27/09/2020 

The Communist Party of Vietnam pursues a consistent policy of resolutely and patiently defending national independence, sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity and maintaining a peaceful environment to ensure national sustainable development.

China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
China changes its 'wolf warrior' diplomacy
FEATUREicon  27/09/2020 

China has shifted from a 'wolf warrior' diplomacy to calling for the implementation of three points on dialogue, cooperation and dispute control, as Politburo member Yang Jiechi and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said recently. They are:

UN should nurture multilateral cooperation initiatives: Vietnamese leader
UN should nurture multilateral cooperation initiatives: Vietnamese leader
POLITICSicon  26/09/2020 

The UN must serve as the “incubator” for multilateral cooperation initiatives for peace, development and prosperity, stated Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong 

Four years after the East Sea ruling: Wind changes
Four years after the East Sea ruling: Wind changes
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/09/2020 

The Permanent Court of Arbitration's ruling is the key for ASEAN countries in the fight for a law-based order with the central role of ASEAN to achieve the goal of peace, stability and dynamism.

China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea
China reacts to France, UK and Germany’s note verbales on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  25/09/2020 

China is still looking for new arguments to refute the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA)’s ruling in 2016. The legal battle in the East Sea is not over yet.

Science-Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh elected Hanoi Chairman
Science-Technology Minister Chu Ngoc Anh elected Hanoi Chairman
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Vice Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee Chu Ngoc Anh was elected Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee for the 2016-2021 tenure with 95 out of 96 votes at the 16th session of the 15th Hanoi People’s Council this morning.

45 years of Vietnam-Germany relations: Enduring, strong vitality
45 years of Vietnam-Germany relations: Enduring, strong vitality
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

The relationship between Vietnam and Germany has developed in both depth and breadth, and in an effective manner across all fields despite historical changes, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has said.

Vietnam proves its active role in UN
Vietnam proves its active role in UN
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Since officially joining the UN on September 20, 1977, Vietnam has proactively made substantial contributions to the UN’s operation.

Remarks by Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong at High-level General Debate of 75th session of UNGA
Remarks by Party General Secretary, State President Nguyen Phu Trong at High-level General Debate of 75th session of UNGA
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong on September 25 (Vietnam time) sent an important message to the High-level General Debate of the 75th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Vietnam calls for stronger ASEAN co-operation to fight transnational crime
Vietnam calls for stronger ASEAN co-operation to fight transnational crime
POLITICSicon  25/09/2020 

Transnational criminals are taking advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic in Southeast Asian countries to commit crimes, said delegates attending the 20th ASEAN Senior Officials Meeting on Transnational Crime (SOMTC-20).

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 