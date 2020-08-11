Nguyen Duc Chung suspended from Hanoi People’s Council deputy status

The Standing Board of the People’s Council of Hanoi has decided to suspend the duty and power of a deputy of the 15th municipal People’s Council (2016-2021 tenure) of Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung after Chung was prosecuted.

Mr. Nguyen Duc Chung. Photo: Tran Thuong

The suspension aims to allow judicial agencies to carry out the criminal procedures against Chung, the council said on September 3.

The decision was made in accordance with Article 101 of the Law on Local Government Organization: “In case a People's Council deputy is prosecuted, the Standing Committee of the People's Council decides to suspend the duties and powers of that deputy".

"In case a deputy is convicted by a court judgment or decision, the deputy naturally lose the rights of the People's Council deputy from the date the court judgment or ruling takes legal effect."

On August 28, the Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Security Agency decided to detain for four months and launch criminal proceedings against Chung on charges of “appropriating State secret documents” under Article 337 of the Penal Code 2015.

The Investigation Security Agency also raided his home in Dong Da district, Hanoi, and working office.

Earlier, Chung was suspended from attending activities of the municipal Party Committee and its standing board, and from his position as Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed a decision suspending Chung from duties for 90 days for the verification and investigation to clarify his responsibility in three cases.

According to Ministry of Public Security spokesperson Major General To An Xo, the first case involves smuggling, violations of accounting and bidding regulations causing serious consequences, and money laundering at the Nhat Cuong Trading & Technical Services Co Ltd, the Department of Planning and Investment of Hanoi, and some related agencies.

The second case regards the violation of regulations on the use and management of State assets causing waste and losses in Hanoi.

The third one deals with the appropriation of state secret documents. The investigation police agency has launched legal proceedings against three defendants in the case.

