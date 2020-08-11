Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
04/09/2020 01:10:33 (GMT +7)
Nguyen Duc Chung suspended from Hanoi People’s Council deputy status

04/09/2020    00:04 GMT+7

The Standing Board of the People’s Council of Hanoi has decided to suspend the duty and power of a deputy of the 15th municipal People’s Council (2016-2021 tenure) of Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung after Chung was prosecuted.

Tạm đình chỉ tư cách đại biểu HĐND TP Hà Nội với ông Nguyễn Đức Chung

Mr. Nguyen Duc Chung. Photo: Tran Thuong

The suspension aims to allow judicial agencies to carry out the criminal procedures against Chung, the council said on September 3.

The decision was made in accordance with Article 101 of the Law on Local Government Organization: “In case a People's Council deputy is prosecuted, the Standing Committee of the People's Council decides to suspend the duties and powers of that deputy".

"In case a deputy is convicted by a court judgment or decision, the deputy naturally lose the rights of the People's Council deputy from the date the court judgment or ruling takes legal effect."

On August 28, the Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Security Agency decided to detain for four months and launch criminal proceedings against Chung on charges of “appropriating State secret documents” under Article 337 of the Penal Code 2015.

The Investigation Security Agency also raided his home in Dong Da district, Hanoi, and working office.

Earlier, Chung was suspended from attending activities of the municipal Party Committee and its standing board, and from his position as Vice Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee.

 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc signed a decision suspending Chung from duties for 90 days for the verification and investigation to clarify his responsibility in three cases.

According to Ministry of Public Security spokesperson Major General To An Xo, the first case involves smuggling, violations of accounting and bidding regulations causing serious consequences, and money laundering at the Nhat Cuong Trading & Technical Services Co Ltd, the Department of Planning and Investment of Hanoi, and some related agencies.

The second case regards the violation of regulations on the use and management of State assets causing waste and losses in Hanoi.

The third one deals with the appropriation of state secret documents. The investigation police agency has launched legal proceedings against three defendants in the case.

Huong Quynh

The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung

The highs and lows of Hanoi Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung

Hanoi Peopel's Committee Chairman Nguyen Duc Chung, who has been suspended from duties, over the years has engaged in a number of memorable activities and made impressive statements as the Hanoi Police Director and Hanoi Mayor.

Hanoi Chairman prosecuted and detained

Hanoi Chairman prosecuted and detained

The Ministry of Public Security’s Investigation Agency today decided to detain for four months and launch criminal proceedings against Hanoi Mayor Nguyen Duc Chung 

 
 

