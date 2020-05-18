Ninth session of 14th National Assembly to open on May 20

The 9th session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) will open in Hanoi on May 20, according to deputy head of the NA Office Nguyen Manh Hung.

At the press conference

Addressing a press conference on May 18, Hung said the 19-day session will be conducted in two phases.

The first will be online meetings from May 20 to 29 with the participation of NA deputies nationwide. Lawmakers will gather in person for the second phase, from June 8 to 18.

The NA is scheduled to pass ten draft laws and five draft resolutions and give opinions on six bills at the session.

The legislature will also consider and decide upon important socio-economic and budgetary issues, including reports on COVID-19 prevention efforts, the impact of the pandemic on national socio-economic development, and solutions to deal with the disease and promote socio-economic development.

NA deputies will also review the State budget statement in 2018, discuss increases to charter capital at the Vietnam Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (Agribank) from State budget, and review the implementation of NA Resolution No. 88/2014/QH13 on reforming the curricula and textbooks for general education.

They will consider and approve resolutions on the National Target Programme on Socio-economic Development in Mountainous and Ethnic Minority Areas in the 2021-2030 Period; the exemption of agricultural land use taxes; the piloting of an urban government model in Da Nang; and a number of specific finance-budget mechanisms and policies for Hanoi.

A report on the conversion of investment modes for some sections of the North-South Expressway will be tabled for consideration.

Regarding supervision, the NA will conduct a thematic supervision of the implementation of policies and laws on the prevention and fight against child abuse and vote to adopt a resolution on this issue and another one on the NA’s supervision programme in 2021.

The NA will also set up a national election council; consider and decide on personnel tasks; and consider and approve resolutions on other important issues, including those related to the adoption of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA).

According to Hung, the NA will not have a Q&A session at this plenary session. The right to question NA deputies can still be exercised by sending documents to ministers and members of the Government./.VNA