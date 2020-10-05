Party Chief, President: Key personnel must ensure comprehensive leadership

The General Secretary of the Vietnam Communist Party and Vietnam's President Nguyen Phu Trong affirmed that the selection and introduction of personnel to the 13th Central Party Committee must follow closely the direction of personnel work

of the 13th National Party Congress, ensuring comprehensive leadership.

Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong

Addressing at the opening of the 13th session of the 12th Central Party Committee, Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong raised many issues about the socio-economic situation in 2020-2021, the draft documents submitted to the 13th National Party Congress and personnel work of the 13th Central Party Committee.

Mr. Trong said that to prepare personnel for the 13th Central Party Committee, the Politburo approved four times the personnel planning of the new Central Party Committee with a total of 227 members.

The Politburo and the Secretariat have directed to open five training courses for planned personnel. In July 2020, on behalf of the Politburo, the Secretary-General and the President sent a letter to the 12th Central Party Committee members requesting each member to recommend qualified people who can replace them as new members of the Central Party Committee.

On the basis of the proposal of the Personnel Sub-Committee, the Politburo approved the structure and human resources to introduce to the 13th Central Party Committee.

By August 20, 119 candidates who are members of 12th Central Party Committee were recommended to be re-elected as members of the new term (both official and alternate). In addition, 107 others were recommended to be elected for the 13th Central Party Committee and 44 people to be elected as alternate members of the new term.

Mr. Trong said that the Personnel Sub-Committee had asked 10 relevant agencies and localities to inspect and review the standards and conditions for the recommended personnel. He said that the selection and recommendation of personnel to participate in the 13th Central Party Committee must closely follow the personnel work direction of the 13th Party Congress.

Thu Hang