Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
29/08/2020 07:21:47 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

PM chairs ceremony marking 75th anniversary of National Day

29/08/2020    06:07 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his spouse chaired a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of Vietnam's National Day (September 2) in Hanoi on August 28.

PM chairs ceremony marking 75th anniversary of National Day hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc speaks at the ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Present at the ceremony were Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong, Vice President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh, and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee Tran Thanh Man, among others.

Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama, head of the diplomatic corps, foreign ambassadors, charges d'affaires and heads of international organisations in Hanoi also attended the event.

Speaking at the ceremony, PM Phuc said over the past 75 years, Vietnam has reaped a range of important achievements with high economic growth, improved living conditions of people, maintained socio-political stability, ensured defence and security, expanded external relations, active and responsible contributions to peace and cooperation in the region and the world.

These great and historical achievements proved the strong spirit and will of the Vietnamese nation and affirmed its role as a reliable friend and partner of the international community, he said.

The PM said United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also lauded Vietnam’s contributions since its admission in 1977, saying that the 75th anniversary of National Day of Vietnam is concurrent with its ASEAN Chairmanship Year and non-permanent membership in the UN Security Council, proving its increasingly strong presence on the international arena.

PM Phuc took this occasion to express his wish to continue receiving invaluable support and effective cooperation from the international community.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s economic growth neared 2 percent in the first half of 2020 while trade surplus reached around 11 billion USD. According to the Economist’s financial health rankings in May, Vietnam ranked 12th out of 66 emerging economies in terms of strong financial system, he said.

 

The Vietnamese Government is determined to restructure the economy sustainably and switch to a digital economy, with the public satisfaction as an effective measurement, PM Phuc added.

Amid the complicated developments of the pandemic, Vietnam has stepped up diplomatic activities and donated medical supplies to 40 countries and organisations. Since February 2020, 30 teleconferences and phone talks were held between top leaders of Vietnam and foreign countries and international organisations, he said.

The PM called for joint efforts to make globalisation more sustainable, humanitarian and safer in the near future, as well as reforming multilateral mechanisms in a more effective manner.

He also called on countries to work closely together to fight COVID-19 more effectively, cope with other epidemics in the future, and stay alert against non-traditional security risks such as pollution, climate change and natural disasters.

The leader once again affirmed Vietnam’s foreign policy of independence, self-reliance, diversification and multilateralisation of external relations, active and proactive global integration; being a friend and responsible member of the international community, promoting cooperation with countries on the basis of respect for independence, sovereignty, equality and mutual benefits, settling differences via peaceful measures in line with international law.

He also expressed his belief in a bright future of Vietnam and countries in the international community.

Palestinian Ambassador to Vietnam Saadi Salama, head of the diplomatic corps, highly evaluated Vietnam's contributions in its capacity as Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for the 2020-2021 tenure.

The Ambassador also affirmed the willingness and determination to further develop friendship and multifaceted coordination between Vietnam and countries and organisations for a world of peace, equality, prosperity, cooperation and development./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam hosts 11th ASEAN Connectivity symposium
Vietnam hosts 11th ASEAN Connectivity symposium
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

The Vietnamese permanent mission to ASEAN on August 28 hosted the 11th ASEAN Connectivity Symposium on “Enhancing ASEAN Cohesiveness, Responsiveness through Resilient Connectivity and Human Capital Development.”

Mekong-Lancang ties enhanced
Mekong-Lancang ties enhanced
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Quang Son talks on the results of the recently concluded third meeting of the six Mekong-Lancang countries in Hanoi on how to minimise the negative impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19
Vietnam's National Assembly contributes to AIPO-19
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

The 19th session of the Working Committee and the General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Organization (AIPO-19) took place in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from August 24-28, 1998.

Activities in Truong Sa without Vietnam’s permission have no merit
Activities in Truong Sa without Vietnam’s permission have no merit
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22 giờ trước 

Any activities in Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago without the country’s permission are meaningless, spokeswoman of the Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on August 27.

Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to be sent to UN
Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to be sent to UN
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

Cambodian border affairs committee chairman Var Kimhong said the government will send newly-drawn Vietnam-Cambodia border topographic maps to the UN for international recognition.

US condemns China’s firing of missiles in East Sea
US condemns China’s firing of missiles in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  16 giờ trước 

The US Department of Defence has voiced concern about China’s recent decision to conduct military exercises, including the firing of ballistic missiles around Vietnam’s Hoang Sa Archipelago in the East Sea.

Vietnam respected in international arena: Ambassador
Vietnam respected in international arena: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

Vietnam has received huge support and respects in the international arena, said Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, who has assumed the position as head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN for two years.

Japan condemns actions that increase tensions in East Sea
Japan condemns actions that increase tensions in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22 giờ trước 

Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said on August 27 the country strongly opposed any behaviour that would increase tensions in the East Sea.

US Defence Secretary protests provocative acts in East Sea
US Defence Secretary protests provocative acts in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  28/08/2020 

US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper on August 26 warned that China’s plan to modernise military forces will embolden its provocative behaviours in the East Sea.

VN Fisheries Association protests Indonesia’s illegal arrest of Vietnamese fishermen
VN Fisheries Association protests Indonesia’s illegal arrest of Vietnamese fishermen
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

The Vietnam Fisheries Association opposes Indonesia’s illegal arrest of fishermen from the central province of Khanh Hoa and has demanded the return of the illegally arrested fishermen and three fishing boats.

National Assembly verifies information about deputy member holding Cyprus passport
National Assembly verifies information about deputy member holding Cyprus passport
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

The National Assembly Committee for Deputy Affairs’ Head Tran Van Tuy has assigned relevant agencies to check the information of an NA member who is named in a list of politicians buying a passport from the Republic of Cyprus.

US sanctions Chinese firms, individuals for illegal construction of artificial islands in East Sea
US sanctions Chinese firms, individuals for illegal construction of artificial islands in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  27/08/2020 

The Bureau of Industry and Security in the US Department of Commerce announced yesterday that it added 24 Chinese companies to the Entity List for their involvement in the illegal construction of artificial islands in the East Sea.

Vietnam calls for comprehensive ban on nuclear testing
Vietnam calls for comprehensive ban on nuclear testing
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Permanent Mission to the UN, has affirmed that a comprehensive ban on nuclear testing is an important step towards nuclear disarmament.

ASEAN, RoK hold 24th dialogue
ASEAN, RoK hold 24th dialogue
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

The 24th dialogue between ASEAN and the Republic of Korea (RoK) was held via video conference on August 26.

Vietnam calls for full respect to Iraq's political independence, sovereignty
Vietnam calls for full respect to Iraq's political independence, sovereignty
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

A representative from the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN has called for full respect to Iraq's political independence, unity, sovereignty and territorial integrity; 

ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee holds consultation with partners
ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee holds consultation with partners
POLITICSicon  27/08/2020 

The ASEAN Connectivity Coordinating Committee held an online consultation with dialogue partners and other partners on August 26 under the chair of Ambassador Tran Duc Binh, head of Vietnam’s delegation to ASEAN.

China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
China’s military exercises in Hoang Sa Archipelago violate Vietnam’s sovereignty
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  26/08/2020 

China’s organisation of consecutive military exercises in the waters to the north-northeast of Vietnam’s Hoang Sa archipelago has violated Vietnam’s sovereignty over the archipelago, said Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic
Vietnam assumes rotary chair of ASEAN Committee in Czech Republic
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Vietnamese Ambassador to the Czech Republic Thai Xuan Dung received the rotary chair of the ASEAN Committee in Prague (ACP) from Indonesian Ambassador Kenssy D. Ekaningsih at a ceremony on August 25.

Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthening ASEAN’s internal strength: Minister
Completing Vietnam’s initiatives helps strengthening ASEAN’s internal strength: Minister
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh talked to the press about the ASEAN’s post-pandemic economic recovery plan on the sidelines of the 52nd meeting of ASEAN Economic Ministers (AEM-52).

Vietnam calls for increased humanitarian relief to Palestinians
Vietnam calls for increased humanitarian relief to Palestinians
POLITICSicon  26/08/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnamese permanent mission to the UN, has urged the international community to increase its humanitarian assistance to Palestinian people, 

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 