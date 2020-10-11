Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
PM highlights significance of agriculture, farmers, rural areas

11/10/2020    16:10 GMT+7

The Party and State define agriculture, farmers and rural areas as a significant part of the national industrialisation, modernisation, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has stated.

Addressing a ceremony in Hanoi on October 11 to mark the 90th anniversary of the Vietnam Farmers’ Union (VNFU), the Government leader lauded and highly valued the great efforts and contributions of the union and farmers across the nation to the Party’s revolutionary cause throughout the past 90 years.

During 35 years of renewal and international integration, the VNFU has showed strong performance in connecting the Party and State with the farmer class, while protecting the legitimate rights and interests of farmers, said the PM.

He said that the union has given various proposals and advice to the Party and State on orientations and policies for agricultural development and the building of the farmer class as well as rural areas, while engaging in social supervision and critics as well as Party and government building.

He affirmed that the Government has exerted efforts to seek new export markets for Vietnamese farm produce, along with efforts in the settlement of issues related to inputs for the agricultural sector such as fertilisers and pesticides and problems affecting interests of Vietnamese farmers. Therefore, Vietnam has become one of the top exporters of agricultural products in the world, he added.

He highlighted that important achievements of the agricultural sector has helped ensure national food security and boost rural development, contributing to ensuring political stability, social order and safety and enhancing Vietnam’s position in the world arena.

However, he also pointed to a number of problems facing the sector, including shortcomings in trademark building. The investment in agriculture in mountainous and remote areas has remained difficult, while the rich-poor gap between urban and rural areas is still an existing problem, he added.

He noted that many Vietnamese products are facing fierce competition at home, while natural disasters and epidemics are posing great impacts on agricultural sector as well as the living conditions of farmers.

In this context, the PM asked farmers and the union to reform their operation to promote their role and position, meeting requirements of the revolution in the new stage.

 

Along with maintaining close contact with farmers to report their aspirations to the Party and State, the VNFU should optimise resources of the farmer class to boost the sector’s growth, he asked.

He also stressed the need to strengthen vocational training to enhance the quality of Vietnamese farmers, while multiplying effective models in poverty reduction and business development.

At the event, Chairman of the VNFU Central Committee Thao Xuan Sung said that the union comprises nearly 10.2 million members at four levels of central, provincial, district and communal levels.

Over the years, the farmers’ production development movements have been responded by farmers with fruitful results.

Rice export volume had risen to 6.37 million tonnes in 2019 from 1.4 million in 1989, making Vietnam the world top country in rice export volume. Meanwhile, per capita income of farmers rose to 40 million VND per year in 2019 from 10 million VND in 2009, while the ratio of poor households was reduced to 4.7 percent.

Sung attributed the success of the restructuring of agriculture in line with the development of rural economy and new-style rural area building to farmers' thinking change from traditional production practices to cooperation with other sectors.

At the ceremony, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc presented Ho Chi Minh Order of the State President to the VNFU Central Committee. Fourteen outstanding farmers were also honoured with the Labour Order, third class.

VNA

ADMM-14, ADMM+ to take place in December
ADMM-14, ADMM+ to take place in December
POLITICSicon  9 giờ trước 

The 14th ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM-14) and the 7th ADMM Plus (ADMM +) are scheduled to take place from December 9-11.

Socio-economic, personnel issues in focus of Party Central Committee’s 13th session
Socio-economic, personnel issues in focus of Party Central Committee’s 13th session
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

Socio-economic issues and personnel preparations for the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee were among those high on the agenda of the 13th session of the 12th-tenure Party Central Committee, held in Hanoi from October 5 to 9.

NA Standing Committee to open 49th session on October 12
NA Standing Committee to open 49th session on October 12
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

The National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee is scheduled to hold its 49th session in Hanoi from October 12 afternoon to October 15 morning, according to the NA Office.

UNSC meeting talks enhancement of mediation sensitivity, effectiveness
UNSC meeting talks enhancement of mediation sensitivity, effectiveness
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

Vietnam, in coordination with Germany, Belgium and Switzerland, held on October 9 an UN Security Council (UNSC) Arria-formula meeting on the enhancement of mediation sensitivity and effectiveness in preventing and resolving conflicts.

Vietnam attends Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting
Vietnam attends Non-Aligned Movement ministerial meeting
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam's mission to the UN, represented Vietnam to attend the virtual Ministerial Meeting of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) held on October 9 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Araz Azimov.

Important issues discussed at Party Central Committee's 13th session
Important issues discussed at Party Central Committee's 13th session
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

The 13th session of the 12th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong. During the session, the committee discusses important issues.

Vietnam, Indonesia call for comprehensive approach to issues in Mali
Vietnam, Indonesia call for comprehensive approach to issues in Mali
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

Vietnam and Indonesia called for a comprehensive approach to address security and humanitarian challenges, and promote socio-economic development in Mali, during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on October 8.

7th Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation on horizon
7th Congress of Central Public Security Party Organisation on horizon
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

The seventh Congress of the Central Public Security Party Organisation for the 2020-2025 period will take place from October 11 to 13 in Hanoi, according to the Ministry of Public Security.

Preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit discussed at Joint Consultative Meeting
Preparations for 37th ASEAN Summit discussed at Joint Consultative Meeting
POLITICSicon  09/10/2020 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and head of Vietnam’s ASEAN SOM Nguyen Quoc Dung on October 8 chaired the Joint Consultative Meeting (JCM).

Vietnam actively engages in UNHRC’s 45th regular session
Vietnam actively engages in UNHRC’s 45th regular session
POLITICSicon  08/10/2020 

A Vietnamese mission led by Ambassador Le Thi Tuyet Mai has actively participated in the 45th regular session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) from September 14 to October 7.

Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
Code of Conduct in the East Sea: a long and arduous road
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  08/10/2020 

During the ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) on September 12, the ASEAN Foreign Ministers once again called for the early completion of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC). But obstacles remain.

NA committee discusses resolution on urban administration in HCM City
NA committee discusses resolution on urban administration in HCM City
POLITICSicon  08/10/2020 

The National Assembly (NA)’s Committee on Legal Affairs looked into a Government report on a draft resolution on the organisation of urban administration in HCM City on Wednesday morning.

Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety
Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety
POLITICSicon  08/10/2020 

As an ASEAN member state, Vietnam commits to actively and responsibly joining regional cooperation mechanisms to ensure security and safety of cyber space, said Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang.

New decree to improve performance of civil servants
New decree to improve performance of civil servants
POLITICSicon  07/10/2020 

National Assembly Deputy Bui Thi An speaks about the Government’s efforts to improve the quality of cadres, civil servants and public employees.

PM approves 2021 public service workforce plan
PM approves 2021 public service workforce plan
POLITICSicon  07/10/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a public service workforce plan for 2021.

Tasks on designing national master planning for next five years approved
Tasks on designing national master planning for next five years approved
POLITICSicon  06/10/2020 

The Government has issued Decision 143/NQ-CP approving the tasks of making the national master planning in the 2021-2030 period with a vision to 2050.

Socio-economic reports, plans delivered at Party Central Committee’s 13th session
Socio-economic reports, plans delivered at Party Central Committee’s 13th session
POLITICSicon  06/10/2020 

A number of socio-economic development reports and plans were delivered during the first day of the 12th Party Central Committee’s 13th sitting in Hanoi on October 5.

"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
"Happiness" is a highlight in the 13th National Party Congress’s draft documents
FEATUREicon  06/10/2020 

One of the new points of the 13th National Party Congress documents is to thoroughly grasp the spirit of innovation, arouse the values of Vietnamese people, and take advantage of the 4.0 technology revolution, for a "prosperous and happy Vietnam".

The nation's "career" of today
The nation's "career" of today
FEATUREicon  05/10/2020 

Preparing for the 13th Party Congress after 75 years of independence and 45 years of reunification, Vietnam has made many spectacular strides compared to the past.

Party Central Committee convenes 13th session
Party Central Committee convenes 13th session
POLITICSicon  05/10/2020 

The 13th session of the 12th Party Central Committee opened in Hanoi on October 5 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

