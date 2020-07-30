PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosts Korean investors in Vietnam

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc hosted a reception on July 29 in Hanoi for groups and businesses from the Republic of Korea (RoK) that are investing in Vietnam.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (front, centre) hosts businesspeople from the Republic of Korea

He affirmed that the Vietnamese Government supports and creates the best possible conditions for domestic and foreign investors, including those from the RoK, to expand their operations.

Vietnam recorded positive growth in the first half of 2020 despite the impact of COVID-19, thanks to the efforts of the Government, ministries, localities, the business community, and the people, he said.

Vietnam’s engagement in free trade agreements is a solid premise for RoK enterprises to make long-term investment in the country, he added.

The Vietnamese Government is willing to receive constructive opinions from RoK investors to further improve the local business environment, he affirmed.

RoK Ambassador to Vietnam Park Noh Wan spoke highly of the management and direction of the Vietnamese Government and the Prime Minister as well as the solidarity of the Vietnamese people in the fight against COVID-19.

He suggested measures to boost the two countries’ relations, particular increasing exchanges, while ensuring disease prevention measures are in place and followed.

The ambassador said he and RoK businesses will spare no effort to contribute to Vietnam’s economy.

RoK groups and enterprises at the meeting hailed the efforts of the Vietnamese Government in preventing the spread of COVID-19 as well as the country’s socio-economic development achievements in recent years.

PM Phuc affirmed that the Vietnamese Government will continue accompanying businesses and spare no efforts to further improve the investment climate to make it more stable, friendly, open, and transparent.

He said Vietnam wants to attract more investors from the RoK with high-quality projects applying advanced technologies in the future.

Vietnam encourages the two sides' businesses to expand cooperation activities such as conducting research and developing production, he added./. VNA