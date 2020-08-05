Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
09/08/2020 11:32:16 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

PM Phuc's ASEAN Day Message: Think Community, Act Community

09/08/2020    10:21 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has rolled out a message on the occasion of the 53rd founding anniversary of ASEAN and the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc: Photo: VGP

 

In his message, the Prime Minister highlighted the tremendous significance of the establishment of ASEAN on August 8, 1967.

After 53 years of establishment and development, true to its historical mission proclaimed in the 1967 Bangkok Declaration, ASEAN has indeed become an organization representing the nations in the region where its members are united in friendship, cooperation, mutual respect and understanding, together striving for peace, progress and prosperity for their people.

From a group of first five members, ASEAN has developed into a Community of 10 countries in the Southeast Asia with a population of 650 million and a combined GDP of over US$3 trillion.

ASEAN has expanded cooperation beyound Southeast Asia, to partners within and outside the region, including world’s major powers, creating impetus for cooperation and dialogue processes for peace, security, stability and development in Asia-Pacific region and the world at large, Phuc affirmed.

Fundamental principles of ASEAN, regionally-recognized norms, and most of all, international law, the spirit of multi-lateral cooperation, regional connectivity and ASEAN centrality need to be continually upheld, the Vietnamese leader emphasized.

Recalling the day Viet Nam's accession to ASEAN, Phuc said that the Vietnamese flag - the yellow star upon read field - hoisted up with the national flags of other ASEAN member countries against the sky in Brunei on July 28, 1995 shall forevermore be remembered as a turning point for both Viet Nam and ASEAN.

The journey has taken Viet Nam into an intensive and extensive international and regional integration process and it can be said that Viet Nam’s development achievements of over the recent 25 years bear the distinct hallmark of its membership in ASEAN.

At the same time, Viet Nam’s active and responsible participation in ASEAN has also played an important role in the development and growth of the ASEAN Community.

In the “Cohesive and Responsive” spirit, Viet Nam, as the ASEAN Chair 2020, gives high priority to reinforcement of solidarity, unity and effective coordination within ASEAN as well as enhancement of relations between ASEAN and its partners with an aim to build resilience and responsiveness in facing unprecedented challenges, including the Covid-19 pandemic and remarkable and profound shifts and competition in the regional and global geo-strategic environment.

Throughout the above process, PM Phuc stressed the need to further uphold rule of law, including the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982).

Phuc pledged that Viet Nam will continue working with other ASEAN member countries to continue successful realization of the ASEAN Vision 2025 and the post-2025 ASEAN development orientations, and improve ASEAN’s regional and global profile to contribute to peace, security, and sustainable development in the region and the world.

ASEAN has always been one of the key pillars of Viet Nam’s foreign policy, reiterated Phuc.

He expressed his belief that ASEAN countries share the common interest of having a united, strong, prosperous, and resilient ASEAN Community with high global position and role and it can only be achieved with the approach of Community-based mindset and Community-based actions (or Think Community, Act Community)./. VGP

 
 

Other News

.
NA Standing Committee to convene 47th meeting next week
NA Standing Committee to convene 47th meeting next week
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The 47th meeting of the National Assembly Standing Committee (NASC) will take place at the NA Building in Hanoi from August 10-12.

ASEAN's relations with partners develop strongly and practically: Official
ASEAN's relations with partners develop strongly and practically: Official
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Over the past 53 years, ASEAN's foreign relations have been expanded towards deeper and more practical orientations, helping to ensure peace, security, stability, cooperation and development

State Audit Office of Vietnam fulfills ASOSAI's chairmanship actively and responsibly
State Audit Office of Vietnam fulfills ASOSAI's chairmanship actively and responsibly
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) has been making great efforts in managing tasks and fulfilling its responsibilities as chairman of the Asian Organisation of Supreme Audit Institutions (ASOSAI) during the 2018-2021 term

Vietnamese missions abroad celebrate ASEAN’s founding anniversary
Vietnamese missions abroad celebrate ASEAN’s founding anniversary
POLITICSicon  08/08/2020 

Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the United Nations in its capacity as ASEAN Chair in New York hosted a virtual ceremony on August 7 to celebrate the 53rd founding anniversary of ASEAN (August 8).

Vietnamese embassy chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Bern
Vietnamese embassy chairs meeting of ASEAN Committee in Bern
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Switzerland has hosted a ceremony to mark the 53rd founding anniversary of ASEAN and presided over the first meeting of the ASEAN Committee in Bern (ACB) in its capacity as the chair of the committee.

ASEAN should stay cohesive and responsive in new normal period: Officials
ASEAN should stay cohesive and responsive in new normal period: Officials
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Under Vietnam’s chairmanship, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has effectively implemented cooperation and connectivity targets, 

ASEAN FMs’ statement on maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia
ASEAN FMs’ statement on maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The ASEAN Foreign Ministers have issued a statement on the importance of maintaining peace and stability in Southeast Asia. Following is the full text of the statement:

ASEAN contributes to peace, stability of world and region
ASEAN contributes to peace, stability of world and region
POLITICSicon  08/08/2020 

During its 53 years of constant development, ASEAN has been affirming its position in the region and the world. 

Vietnam maintains ASEAN cooperation process despite pandemic: Indonesian ambassador
Vietnam maintains ASEAN cooperation process despite pandemic: Indonesian ambassador
POLITICSicon  08/08/2020 

As rotating ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam has made great efforts to ensure the bloc’s cooperation activities take place in a timely manner amid the COVID-19 pandemic, affirmed Indonesian Ambassador to Vietnam Ibnu Hadi.

Vietnam ready to cooperate in combating terrorism: diplomat
Vietnam ready to cooperate in combating terrorism: diplomat
POLITICSicon  07/08/2020 

Vietnam is ready to join other UN member states and sides involved in fighting terrorism and organised crime for peace and stability regionally and globally, stated Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Minh Vu.

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc: Testing key to containing spread of coronavirus
PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc: Testing key to containing spread of coronavirus
POLITICSicon  07/08/2020 

PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc chaired a virtual meeting today between Cabinet members and leaders of 12 cities and provinces that have reported COVID-19 cases over the past three weeks.

Hanoi flag hoisting ceremony marks ASEAN’s 53rd founding anniversary
Hanoi flag hoisting ceremony marks ASEAN’s 53rd founding anniversary
POLITICSicon  07/08/2020 

An ASEAN flag hoisting ceremony was held in Hanoi on August 7 to mark the 53rd founding anniversary of the association and 25 years of Vietnam’s ASEAN membership.

US discusses with Philippines, Malaysia on East Sea
US discusses with Philippines, Malaysia on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/08/2020 

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo held talks with his Philippine counterpart on August 6 to update the latter on recent changes in US policy on maritime claims in the East Sea, 

Vietnam condemns China’s illegal moves, confirms respect for international law in East Sea
Vietnam condemns China’s illegal moves, confirms respect for international law in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/08/2020 

Vietnam called out China on a range of reports alleging China's illegal moves in the East Sea and the two archipelagos that Vietnam sees as its own.

ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting set for September
ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting set for September
POLITICSicon  07/08/2020 

As the ASEAN Chair 2020, Vietnam is completing preparations for the 53rd ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM-53) and related meetings in September, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu passes away
Former Party General Secretary Le Kha Phieu passes away
POLITICSicon  07/08/2020 

Former General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Le Kha Phieu passed away in Hanoi on August 7 morning.

Malaysian FM stresses ASEAN’s solidarity in solving East Sea issue
Malaysian FM stresses ASEAN’s solidarity in solving East Sea issue
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  07/08/2020 

Malaysian Foreign Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has emphasised the solidarity of ASEAN countries in solving disputes in the East Sea.

ASEAN – success story of regional cooperation
ASEAN – success story of regional cooperation
POLITICSicon  05/08/2020 

The 53-year history of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has proved that a united grouping with close linkages and combined national and regional interests will be able to maintain its central role.

AIPA 41 to be held online in September
AIPA 41 to be held online in September
POLITICSicon  06/08/2020 

The Vietnam National Assembly has proposed organising the 41st General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA 41) in the form of a teleconference at Hanoi’s International Convention Centre on September 8-10, 

ASEAN, US to strengthen capacity in response to new waves of COVID-19
ASEAN, US to strengthen capacity in response to new waves of COVID-19
POLITICSicon  06/08/2020 

ASEAN and the US agreed to strengthen capacity to cope with new waves of COVID-19 infection and minimise the pandemic’s impacts at the virtual 33rd ASEAN-US Dialogue on Wednesday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 