PM requests preparing scenarios for second wave of coronavirus infections

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested preparing scenarios between now and April 15 for the second wave of SARS-CoV-2 infections.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the event

During a teleconference with permanent Government members on April 6, the PM highlighted the need to continue implementing the Directives No.15 and 16 on COVID-19 prevention and control, as well as stay alert as reinfection has been seen in some parts of the world.

He lauded the army, medical staff and public security forces for raising their sense of responsbility as frontline workers in the fight, with fewer infections and more recovery cases in recent days.

The PM also hailed good deeds by philanthropists nationwide, thus inspiring solidarity to join hands against the epidemic under the Party leadership and State management.

According to him, the epidemic remains at dangerous level and could break out again anytime, that’s why ministries, agencies and localities must continue following the PM’s Directive No.16 on social distancing more strictly.

Specifically, the leader ordered tracing down F0 cases and those related to two hotbeds in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, enhancing prevention and control at places of worship, supermarkets and high-risk areas.

He asked for preparing plans for field hospitals while the Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control must pool resources, improve localities’ health care capacity and use modern technology in the effort.

If physical distancing to prevent COVID-19 from spreading in the community is conducted well, there will not be the peak of epidemic in Vietnam, he said.

Epidemic-hit localities were asked to increase testing for local residents and oversee prevention and control at production facilities.

The leader said the Government will issue a ventilator production scheme, thus creating favourable conditions for businesses in the field.

He suggested protecting reporters working amid the pandemic, making it easier for them to fully cover local lives and prevention work in the country, as well as enhancing global cooperation in the COVID-19 fight, boost economic activities, including controlled export of rice, masks and software for countries in need.

The PM also proposed establishing a group of medical experts to monitor the situation and offer suggestions to the Steering Committee and the Government.

Further attention should be paid to help Vietnamese people, especially vulnerables, youths and patients stranded abroad, to return home, he said, adding that the Government has outlined a scheme to tackle difficulties facing the poor as well as step up public capital investment.

Though COVID-19 has resulted in economic loss, it also offers opportunities. Therefore, departments and people should renew working methods, develop new services, especially using information technology for the development of digital Government and economy, production and export of preventive medicine goods for major markets such as Europe and the US, he said.

As of 12pm on April 6, 91 out of 214 infection cases in Vietnam recovered. Four serious cases have become better while 58 others tested negative more than once.

Among 150 patients under treatment, 123 are Vietnamese and the remaining are foreigners, mostly from the UK, Brazil and France. Only 14 have other diseases./.VNA

Vietnam now in third phase of COVID-19 combat: PM Vietnam is entering the third phase of the COVID-19 fight as risks of community spread are high, and the next 20 – 25 days are a big challenge to the country’s efforts in combating the disease, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on March 23.