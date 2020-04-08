Vietnamese PM sends message to teleconference of health ministers in western Pacific

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 8 sent a message to a teleconference of heath ministers of the WHO western Pacific region themed “Stand in solidarity to combat COVID-19”.

The following is a translation of the message:

Ladies and gentlemen,

The COVID-19 pandemic, the worst global crisis since World War II, is spreading swiftly with heavy tolls on humankind. The WHO should be commended for its role and responsibility in this global endeavour, and I wish to endorse this meaningful virtual conference under the theme “Stand in solidarity to combat COVID-19".

Vietnam realised in no time the danger posed by COVID-19 when it first hit international media headlines. With strong political leadership, we understood an array of preemptive measures to “fight epidemics as if fighting the enemy”. The Government’s actions have been rolled out in a resolute and coordinated manner, with prompt adjustments if required. Returning Vietnamese, foreign visitors, and those who came to close contact with positive cases are all subject to mandatory quarantine at designated facilities. A heavy focus was placed on isolating and wiping out the virus hot spots.

Vietnam adopted a dual approach of containing and controlling the outbreak while sustaining socio-economic stability, fending off disruption.We have been resolute in safeguarding the lives and well-being of our people, even at the expense of the economy. Immediate actions have been taken to help people facing hardship, particularly the vulnerable, poor and workers, making sure that no one is left behind. All instructions of the Party, Government and authorities have well resonated among our people. To date, Vietnam has managed to keep the situation under good control. Almost 50 percent of the cases have recovered with zero fatality.

However, as the COVID-19 pandemic knows no borders, the fight requires cooperation from and among all countries. A global pandemic requires global solidarity and an all-out global response. As the UN’s specialised health agency, the WHO should continue taking the lead in mobilising and coordinating efforts, particularly in developing vaccine and treatment drugs, and providing medical supplies and equipment. Vietnam in its capacity as the ASEAN Chair 2020 has issued the ASEAN Chair’s Statement on concerted actions against COVID-19, and is working closely with fellow member states to step up joint responses.

As called for in UNGA Resolution 74/270 dated April 2 on COVID-19, Vietnam has, within our capacity, shared information and experience, and provided medical supplies and equipment to other countries despite our own constrains. I take this opportunity to thank the international community and the peoples around the world for their support and assistance to Vietnam and for joining this fight against the pandemic.

I have all confidence that our concerted efforts will lead us to triumph. We will be able to ensure the health and safety of our peoples, and together forge ahead toward prosperity and realising the 2030 UN Sustainable Development Agenda./. VNA