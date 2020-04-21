Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
22/04/2020 05:31:13 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

PMs discuss Vietnam-Russia cooperation amid pandemic

 
 
21/04/2020    23:31 GMT+7

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin looked into the two countries’ cooperation amid the COVID-19 pandemic during their phone talks on April 21.

PMs discuss Vietnam-Russia cooperation amid pandemic hinh anh 1

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has phone talks with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin on April 21 

PM Phuc affirmed that Vietnam always supports and stands side by side with Russia in the battle against COVID-19.

In response, the Russian PM highly valued what the Southeast Asian nation has achieved in controlling the disease and thanked the Vietnamese Government and people for assisting his country with 150,000 antibacterial cloth masks.

The two leaders agreed to strengthen their countries’ cooperation within the framework of the comprehensive strategic partnership, as well as in the COVID-19 prevention and control such as exchanging biomedical experts and working together in the provision of medical supplies.

They also agreed to continue supporting the affected Vietnamese and Russian citizens in each other’s territories, promptly coordinating to deal with any problems emerging, and creating favourable conditions for the citizens who want to return to their countries.

 

As the COVID-19 pandemic has caused adverse impacts on the world’s economy and the two countries, the PMs concurred in providing more optimal conditions for bilateral trade so as to fully capitalise on the free trade agreement between Vietnam and the Eurasian Economic Union, of which Russia is a member.

During the talks, they also discussed measures for speeding up important energy cooperation projects, stressing the need to facilitate Vietnamese and Russian businesses’ connections in energy, oil and gas, and auto assembly industries.

The two sides were also unanimous in maintaining frequent exchanges and contact at all levels and pushing ahead with activities of the Vietnam Year in Russia and the Russia Year in Vietnam 2019 – 2020 when the pandemic is over.

On this occasion, PM Phuc offered congratulations to the Russian leaders and people on the 75th anniversary of the Victory Day (May 9). He also invited Mishustin to pay an official visit to Vietnam soon, and the Russian PM accepted with pleasure. VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Businesses need to select suitable jobs for workers abroad
Businesses need to select suitable jobs for workers abroad
POLITICSicon  6 giờ trước 

In the future, vocational training should be paying attention towards sending highly skilled Vietnamese workers abroad to do jobs with management skills, and gradually phasing out the catering of manual labourers such as builders and housemaids,

PPP projects must have investment of more than US$4.4 million: NA deputies
PPP projects must have investment of more than US$4.4 million: NA deputies
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

The National Assembly Standing Committee on Monday reached a consensus on the investment scale of Public-Private Partnership projects.

COVID-19 control measures to be gradually eased
COVID-19 control measures to be gradually eased
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 20 said social activities can be relaxed, given the improved situation of COVID-19. However, he still stressed the need to maintain control appropriately over and remain vigilant against the pandemic.

Three measures developed to kick-start Hanoi's economy
Three measures developed to kick-start Hanoi's economy
POLITICSicon  19 giờ trước 

Hanoi needed to take drastic measures to kick-start its economy after being slammed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at a meeting with the city’s leaders on Monday.

Coronavirus: Governors ask Trump to call off lockdown protests
Coronavirus: Governors ask Trump to call off lockdown protests
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

One governor says it would be "incredibly appreciated" if the White House helped rein in protesters.

Coronavirus: Immigration to US to be suspended amid pandemic, says Trump
Coronavirus: Immigration to US to be suspended amid pandemic, says Trump
POLITICSicon  18 giờ trước 

The US president says he will sign an executive order to suspend all immigration because of coronavirus.

PM: Drastic actions needed for Hanoi to revitalise economy
PM: Drastic actions needed for Hanoi to revitalise economy
POLITICSicon  21/04/2020 

Hanoi must be a role model in COVID-19 prevention and control and must also work harder to achieve the major targets set at the beginning of the year, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 20.

China's action condemned as "provocative", "illegal"
China's action condemned as "provocative", "illegal"
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/04/2020 

Analyst Carl Thayer Carl Thayer , an Emeritus Professor at the University of New South Wales has called latest China's action in the East Sea "provocative," "illegal" and has no basis under international law.

Vietnam shares experiences in COVID-19 fight at G20 health ministers’ meeting
Vietnam shares experiences in COVID-19 fight at G20 health ministers’ meeting
POLITICSicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam shared its experiences in COVID-19 prevention and control at the G20 health ministers’ meeting via video conference on late April 19.

National Assembly Standing Committee’s 44th session opens
National Assembly Standing Committee’s 44th session opens
POLITICSicon  20/04/2020 

National Assembly Chairwowan Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan chaired the opening of the 44th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee in Hanoi on April 20.

Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost
Online administrative procedures improved to save time, cost
POLITICSicon  20/04/2020 

Administrative procedures conducted online have the same legal validity as other forms, according to the Prime Minister’s Decree No 45/2020/ND-CP.

Vietnam strongly protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
Vietnam strongly protests establishment of so-called Sansha city
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  20/04/2020 

Vietnam strongly protests the establishment of the so-called “Sansha city” and related acts as they seriously violated Vietnam’s sovereignty, the spokesperson of Vietnam’s Foreign Ministry Le Thi Thu Hang said on April 19.

Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
Intellectuals respond for Southern Liberation
FEATUREicon  20/04/2020 

The 1970s was a time of huge significance in Vietnamese history, not least for the generation who responded to the movement 'Putting away pens to go to the battle'.

Coronavirus: 'Staff infected' in Afghan presidential palace
Coronavirus: 'Staff infected' in Afghan presidential palace
POLITICSicon  20/04/2020 

Up to 40 members of President Ashraf Ghani's staff have tested positive for the virus, reports say.

NA Standing Committee’s 44th session to open on April 20
NA Standing Committee’s 44th session to open on April 20
POLITICSicon  18/04/2020 

The 44th session of the National Assembly Standing Committee will open in Hanoi on April 20, according to a communiqué of the NA Office.

Vietnam urges concerned parties in Yemen to implement ceasefire
Vietnam urges concerned parties in Yemen to implement ceasefire
POLITICSicon  18/04/2020 

Head of the Vietnamese Permanent Mission to the UN Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy has voiced concern over recent tensions and the humanitarian situation in Yemen and support for the UN Secretary-General’s call for ceasefire in conflict areas.

Coronavirus: Is pandemic being used for power grab in Europe?
Coronavirus: Is pandemic being used for power grab in Europe?
POLITICSicon  19/04/2020 

Some of Europe's leaders stand accused of taking advantage of a health crisis.

Vietnam pledges assistance to Cuba over COVID-19 combat: PM
Vietnam pledges assistance to Cuba over COVID-19 combat: PM
POLITICSicon  18/04/2020 

Vietnam is willing to bolster cooperation with Cuba so as to boost economic growth in both countries, and to share experiences with Cuba in tackling the COVID-19, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 17.

Coronavirus: President Trump defends tweets against US states' lockdowns
Coronavirus: President Trump defends tweets against US states' lockdowns
POLITICSicon  19/04/2020 

He says some measures are "too tough", but health experts warn lifting them will increase infection.

Norwegian Ambassador: Look to Vietnam, learn from Vietnam
Norwegian Ambassador: Look to Vietnam, learn from Vietnam
POLITICSicon  17/04/2020 

"The pandemic is of course challenging Vietnam’s ambitious plans for its ASEAN Chairmanship. However, from what I see, Vietnam has turned the challenge into opportunity," wrote Norway's Ambassador to Vietnam Grete Lochen.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 