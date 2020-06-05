Politburo proposed to punish Secretary of Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee

The Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission held its 45th session in Hanoi from June 1 to 4, during which it proposed the Politburo discipline Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee Le Viet Chu.

Secretary of the Quang Ngai Provincial Party Committee Le Viet Chu (Photo: VNA)

At its 44th session in late April, the commission concluded that Chu, who is also a member of the Party Central Committee and head of the National Assembly delegation of Quang Ngai province, and Tran Ngoc Cang, Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee and Secretary of the Party Civil Affairs Committee at the provincial People’s Committee and Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee, were involved in many serious violations and exhibited shortcomings in directing and implementing the management and use of land, budget funds, investment projects, and personnel affairs, which negatively affected the local Party Committee and administration’s prestige, and so that disciplinary measures must be considered.

Given this, at its 45th meeting, the commission decided to issue a warning to Cang and propose the Politburo discipline Chu.

The Inspection Commission also looked into the results of the supervision of the Standing Board of the Quang Ninh Provincial Party Committee, the Standing Board of the Tuyen Quang Provincial Party Committee, the Party Civil Affairs Committee at the People’s Committee of Hai Phong city, and a number of their leaders in implementing working regulations and the management and use of land, minerals, public assets, and investment projects.

The commission requested these Party organisations and Party members conduct serious self-reviews, learn from their errors, and quickly identify measures to address the shortcomings and violations detected.

It also asked the standing boards and inspection boards of the Quang Ninh, Tuyen Quang, and Hai Phong Party Committees to examine certain local agencies.

During this latest session, the Inspection Commission disciplined an official in Hoa Binh province and a former official in Kon Tum province.

It also proposed the Party Central Committee's Secretariat carry out disciplinary measures against a former official in Dong Thap province and another in Dong Nai province.