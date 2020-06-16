Politburo warns Secretary of Quang Ngai Party Committee

The Politburo met in Hanoi on Tuesday chaired by Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong to consider disciplinary measures against Le Viet Chu, a member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Quang Ngai Party Committee.

Secretary of the Quang Ngai provincial Party Committee Le Viet Chu.

After scrutinising a proposal of the Party Central Committee’s Inspection Commission, the Politburo noted that as member of the Party Central Committee and Secretary of the Quang Ngai provincial Party Committee, Chu must bear the main responsibility for violations and mistakes of the provincial Party Committee’s standing board in 2010-15 and 2015-20, and of the Party committee of the provincial People’s Committee in 2011-16.

Those violations and mistakes were related to the transfer, appointment, and rotation of officials, the nomination of candidates for elections; the sending of officials, public workers and graduated students on working and studying trips; investment in big projects using capital from non-State sources and the leasing or granting of land to enterprises without holding auctions; addition of projects to the list of medium-term public investment projects to support enterprises’ projects; and settlement of enterprises’ requests not in accordance with the competence of the provincial Party Committee’s standing board and secretary.

Chu’s acts violated working regulations of provincial Party Committee, the Party’s rules and the State’s laws, the Politburo said, stressing that the violations and wrongdoings were serious, harming the prestige of the local Party Committee, local administration and himself, calling for strict punishment.

Considering the seriousness of the violations and their consequences, taking into account Chu’s service record, and based on the Politburo’s Regulation 02-QĐ/TW issued on November 15, 2017, the Politburo decided to give Chu a warning. — VNS