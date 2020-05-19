President Ho Chi Minh’s thoughts on diplomacy still valuable heritage, says top diplomat

President Ho Chi Minh, the founder of Vietnam’s modern diplomacy, left the diplomatic sector a valuable heritage, namely unique thoughts on diplomacy, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh wrote in an article

published by the Vietnam News Agency on Monday marking the 130th birthday of the late leader.

President Ho Chi Minh (first left) visited Uralmash factory in Sverdlovsk City (now Yekaterinburg) in Russia in 1955. — VNA/VNS File Photo

According to the Deputy PM, President Ho Chi Minh gave prominence to basic national rights, stressing independence and self-reliance must be closely associated with international solidarity and co-operation. The President attached great importance to friendship and co-operation with neighbouring countries, along with expanding relations with countries in the region and the world, as well as handling relations with powerful countries for the sake of the revolution’s interests.

In the President’s view, diplomacy is a front, and national strength should be combined with the strengths of the era to create overall strength. He always put Vietnam in the development flow of the world and paid great attention to the world’s centres of power and major trends.

Deputy PM Minh underlined that President Ho Chi Minh's diplomatic thought also reflects the peace-loving tradition of the Vietnamese nation, and harmoniously combines national and international values.

He wrote that the President’s diplomatic thought is an invaluable heritage, the foundation of strength and the key for Vietnam to implement the Party’s policy on external relations.

According to Deputy PM Minh, it is thanks to the creative application of President Ho Chi Minh’s diplomatic thought that Vietnam’s diplomatic sector has made important achievements, contributing to maintaining a peaceful environment and attracting resources for national development, defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and enhancing the country’s position in the international arena.

The Deputy PM and FM said Vietnam attaches great importance to relations with bordering countries and with strategic and comprehensive partners. At the same time, Vietnam has strived to develop relations with neighbouring countries in the region and traditional allies.

He highlighted that with its new position and power, Vietnam has participated in and contributed to important international organisations and forums, performed many important missions and contributed to the settlement of many important international issues.

In an increasingly complex international situation, the external affairs sector has contributed to firmly defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity. The sector has made great efforts in building borders of peace, friendship and development with Laos, Cambodia and China. Amid the complex situation in the East Sea, the sector has judiciously handled arising issues, resolutely and consistently defending the sovereignty, territorial integrity and rights and interests of Vietnam at sea, the Deputy PM said.

He went on to say that as the world is witnessing great, profound and unpredictable changes, Vietnam should continue to apply Ho Chi Minh President's thought on diplomacy in a creative manner to stay inside the “era’s flow”, creating great power to take the country’s revolution to new successes.

The top diplomat stressed Vietnam’s diplomacy must uphold its role as a pioneering front to maintain a favourable international environment and attract all resources to serve national development, elevate the country’s position and defend the country.

“We must persist with the constant goal which is the supreme interest of the country and nation while building tactics and acting in a smart and flexible manner to respond to changes in the situation,” Minh wrote.

Regarding complex developments in the East Sea, the Deputy PM and FM said Vietnam will persevere with peaceful measures to settle disputes and at the same time is resolute to protect its most noble rights, territorial integrity and independence of the country.

Deputy PM Minh also made clear that Vietnam will continue to enhance the efficiency of international integration, treasure relations with countries sharing a border, deepen ties with countries in the region and the world, and elevate multilateral diplomacy. VNS

