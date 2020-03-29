Promoting national solidarity, cooperation in COVID-19 fight: PM

The most important task at this crucial time is promoting the unity, solidarity and cooperation of all people throughout the country to cope with any pandemic situation, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said. ​

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc says that the country now has 15 days or more than that to fight against the pandemic, striving to prevent its wide spread to protect health and lives of people.

Winning the pandemic in big cities will be the success of the whole nation, he said at a teleconference with five centrally-run cities – Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Hai Phong, Can Tho and Da Nang on March 29, adding that the centrally-run cities, particularly the capital city of Hanoi and the southern economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City, have drastically taken measures against COVID-19.

He stressed that the next 15 days will be the crucial time to determine the success of the anti-coronavirus combat.

Underlining the important role of localities in the fight, the PM said their proposals and reports have helped the Government and the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control put forth practical measures against the pandemic.

He spoke highly of the health sector and localities for treating COVID-19 cases, especially critically ill ones. So far, Vietnam has recorded no death, he said.

Seriously following the Prime Minister’s directions, localities have carried out effectively quarantine, social distancing, and closure of unecessary services, while maintaining the supply of essential goods for people.

Cities have also been paying more attention to the spiritual life of health workers and those who directly engage in the battle such as public security and military forces, Phuc said.

The Government leader hailed the communication sector for handling false information, especially fake news on social media.

He asked ministries, departments and localities to heighten vigilance in the spirit of “fighting the pandemic is like fighting the enemy.”

The PM recalled the 12 day-and-night victory of Dien Bien Phu in the Air in 1972, stressing that the country now has 15 days or more than that to fight against the pandemic, striving to prevent its wide spread to protect health and lives of people.

This is a heavy responsibility but honour of the whole political system, he said.

He suggested building specific solutions for each city based on the developments of the disease, focusing on inspections of high-risk infection places such as buildings, offices, residential areas, markets, shopping centres, hospitals, and urban areas.

The PM ordered strong and comprehensive measures to stem the outbreaks at Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi and Buddha Bar in Ho Chi Minh City.

Praising the efforts of the health sector, the PM requested it to improve the on-the-spot testing capacity, deliver rapid diagnosis of suspected cases, and raise treatment capacity of medical facilities at all levels, provide training for doctors and nurses, even retired ones, as well as stand ready to cope with the worst situation.

He agreed to suspend flights to Vietnam and minimise the number of flights to and from Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City during the next two weeks, excluding special ones.

The PM asked the Ministry of Transport to tighten medical control and limit the number of passengers on trains and cars.

He also asked the health, military, public security and border guard sectors and localities to pay more attention to the safety of those who are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 fight.

It is necessary to ensure social welfare for workers at industrial parks and remove difficulties for businesses, he said.

Major cities should continue reducing business services, simplifying administrative procedures, and promoting the use of online public services during the next 15 days, he added.

As of 6:30pm on March 29, Vietnam reported 188 cases positive for SARS-CoV-2, of whom 25 have recovered and left hospital.

Minister calls on people to cooperate with government in COVID-19 fight

Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung has expressed hope that people and businesses will stay calm and work together with the Government in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

In an interview granted to the media about the implementation of Directive No.15/CT-TTg issued by the Prime Minister on March 27, Dung said the current epidemic spread requires more drastic actions.

He assured that while many countries report big surges in infection cases, the situation in Vietnam remains under control.

The minister pointed out that there are now few arrivals from abroad in Vietnam due to the suspension of almost all international flights. Those allowed to enter Vietnam have all been put under concentrated quarantine.

According to him, Vietnam took early and cautious steps in the fight. Dung stressed that if the country had failed to be vigilant, the situation could have been much worse.

Elaborating on Directive 15’s measures including banning events and meetings of more than 20 people and gatherings of over 10 people outside offices, schools and hospitals, Minister Dung explained that the ban applies to unnecessary activities such as cultural-sports and entertainment events.

It is not applied to such cases as working at offices or banks. However, it is recommended that agencies and organisations reduce the number of delegates at meetings to below 20, and actively switch to working online to reduce the number of employees in one certain place.

The official also refuted rumor about lock-down of major cities such as Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, adding that the PM only ordered shutting down non-essential businesses, except those supplying food, pharmaceuticals, petrol and health check-ups and treatment services.

The PM also requested that people refrain from travelling, especially from epidemic-hit cities and provinces to other localities, and public transport be suspended or rearranged to prevent crowds, except cargo transportation vehicles, he said.

On the occasion, the minister called on each individual and organisation to seriously follow the Prime Minister’s Directive as well as directions by the Party and State and guidelines by ministries and agencies in the effort./.VNA