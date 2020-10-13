Provinces convene Party congresses for 2020-2025 tenure

The Party Committees of many provinces across the country convened their congresses for the 2020-2025 tenure on October 15 in the presence of senior Party and State leaders.

Politburo member and Head of the PCC’s Commission for Communication and Education Vo Van Thuong speaks at the 11th Congress of the Dong Nai Provincial Party Committee on October 15.

Addressing the convention in Dong Nai, Politburo member and Head of the Party Central Committee (PCC)’s Commission for Communication and Education Vo Van Thuong recommended the province strengthen the removal of difficulties in and barriers to socio-economic development and accelerate industrialisation, modernisation, the restructuring of economic sectors and the shifting of its growth model.

Dong Nai needs to promote innovation to improve the quality of growth, labour productivity and competitiveness, he said, asking the locality to focus on building a pure and strong Party organisation in terms of politics, ideology, organisation and morality, as well as enhancing the combativeness and leadership capacity of the Party organisation.

In Bac Lieu, Politburo member and Head of the PCC’s Mass Mobilisation Commission Truong Thi Mai urged the Provincial Party Committee to focus on the work of Party building; improve combativeness, solidarity and consistency within the Party organisation; and resolutely prevent, fight and drive back the degradation of political ideology, ethics, lifestyle, and internal “self-evolution” and “self-transformation”.

She suggested the province actively promote regional linkages in the process of shifting its growth model in accordance with local conditions and strengths, as well as boosting agricultural restructuring associated with the application of high technology and climate change adaptation. In addition, Bac Lieu should improve its investment environment, attract strategic investors from both at home and overseas, efficiently utilise the resources of all economic sectors, and improve its competitiveness index.

Speaking at the congress in Ha Tinh, Politburo member and Head of the PCC’s Organisation Commission Pham Minh Chinh asked the province to effectively implement Party building and the building of a pure, strong, streamlined and efficient political system.

Ha Tinh should consider economic development its key task, focusing on shifting its growth model, restructuring the economy, developing the green economy and strengthening labour productivity, he suggested.

In Dak Nong, Politburo member and Head of the PCC’s Economic Commission Nguyen Van Binh urged the province to be more drastic in improving the local business climate, strengthening the selective attraction of investment to synchronously develop economic components, and also in its support to the startup movement.

The Provincial Party Committee needs to determine regular Party building and rectification and the building of a pure and strong political system as its key tasks, while focusing more on the work of Party building regarding politics, ideology, organisation and ethics, he said.

In his remarks at the congress of Ben Tre, Politburo member and Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh recommended the province continue to implement three strategic breakthroughs concerning infrastructure construction, institutional reforms and development of high-quality human resources.

Ben Tre should focus on its key pillars of socio-economic development such as the sea economy and aquaculture, transport infrastructure construction, and the development of tourism services, while paying attention to developing high-tech agriculture associated with new rural development and improvements in people’s lives, he stated.

On the same day, the Provincial Party Committees of Lam Dong, Binh Dinh, Tay Ninh and Quang Tri also convened their Party congresses for the 2020-2025 tenure. Nhan Dan