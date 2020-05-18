Public Administration Reform Index 2019 to be released on May 19

A video conference will be organised on May 19 to announce the Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index 2019 and the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) 2019, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA).

At a taxation office in Hanoi

The annual PAR Index report assesses administrative reforms in 63 provinces and cities, and 19 ministries and ministerial-level agencies (excluding the Ministries of Public Security and National Defence and the Government Office) based on two different sets of criteria.

The report was based on the result of a sociological survey involving over 20,000 leading and managing officials in ministries and localities, and over 33,000 civilians and representatives from organisations and associations.

Meanwhile, the SIPAS 2019 was built on the basis of replies of 35,268 individuals and organisations about the delivery of public administration services as well as the service of administrative offices in 16 fields.

The index aims to serve as a basis for state administrative agencies to take measures to streamline procedures and promote service quality, thereby helping to improve people’s living standards, the business environment and national competitiveness.

The northern province of Quang Ninh and the State Bank of Vietnam led the PAR Index 2018.

Meanwhile, the citizen satisfaction towards the delivery of public administration services averaged 82.99 percent in 2018./.VNA