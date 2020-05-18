Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
21/05/2020 02:19:19 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Public Administration Reform Index 2019 to be released on May 19

 
 
18/05/2020    13:45 GMT+7

A video conference will be organised on May 19 to announce the Public Administration Reform (PAR) Index 2019 and the Satisfaction Index of Public Administration Services (SIPAS) 2019, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA).

Public Administration Reform Index 2019 to be released on May 19 hinh anh 1

At a taxation office in Hanoi

The annual PAR Index report assesses administrative reforms in 63 provinces and cities, and 19 ministries and ministerial-level agencies (excluding the Ministries of Public Security and National Defence and the Government Office) based on two different sets of criteria.

The report was based on the result of a sociological survey involving over 20,000 leading and managing officials in ministries and localities, and over 33,000 civilians and representatives from organisations and associations.

Meanwhile, the SIPAS 2019 was built on the basis of replies of 35,268 individuals and organisations about the delivery of public administration services as well as the service of administrative offices in 16 fields.

 

The index aims to serve as a basis for state administrative agencies to take measures to streamline procedures and promote service quality, thereby helping to improve people’s living standards, the business environment and national competitiveness.

The northern province of Quang Ninh and the State Bank of Vietnam led the PAR Index 2018.

Meanwhile, the citizen satisfaction towards the delivery of public administration services averaged 82.99 percent in 2018./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
The world in the post-Covid-19 era
The world in the post-Covid-19 era
FEATUREicon  19/05/2020 

The coronavirus pandemic has not passed, but it has been and will leave severe consequences in all aspects of human life, as well as international relations.

Da Nang citizens able to access e-government more easily
Da Nang citizens able to access e-government more easily
VIDEOicon  18/05/2020 

E-government has become more accessible for people in Da Nang over recent years, with a range of effective and innovative models being introduced at various levels.

Vietnam nominates candidates to next term, increasing ratio of youth
Vietnam nominates candidates to next term, increasing ratio of youth
POLITICSicon  18/05/2020 

More candidates for the five-year leadership are young, women, and from ethnic minority groups.

Vietnam supports reform of UNSC working methods
Vietnam supports reform of UNSC working methods
POLITICSicon  17/05/2020 

Vietnam, as the coordinator of the E10 in May, has stressed the stance and also the commitment of the E10 on the need to enhance the transparency, efficiency, inclusiveness and flexibility of the UN Security Council.

Vietnam gov't mulls lowering 2020 GDP growth target to 4.5%
Vietnam gov't mulls lowering 2020 GDP growth target to 4.5%
POLITICSicon  18/05/2020 

A lower GDP growth target is inevitable as the Covid-19 pandemic is wreaking havoc on the world economy, said Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung.

Vietnam proposes stronger ties between ASEAN, partners to handle outbreaks
Vietnam proposes stronger ties between ASEAN, partners to handle outbreaks
POLITICSicon  17/05/2020 

Deputy Minister of Defence Sen. Lt. Gen. Nguyen Chi Vinh on May 15 suggested ASEAN countries enhance their connectivity with ASEAN+3 nations and other partners to cope with outbreaks of disease.

Vietnam steps up preparations for 36th ASEAN Summit
Vietnam steps up preparations for 36th ASEAN Summit
POLITICSicon  17/05/2020 

The ASEAN 2020 National Committee convened its fifth meeting in Hanoi on May 15, focusing on preparations for the upcoming 36th ASEAN Summit.

Vietnam supports reform of UNSC working methods
Vietnam supports reform of UNSC working methods
POLITICSicon  17/05/2020 

Vietnam, as the coordinator of the E10 in May, has stressed the stance and also the commitment of the E10 on the need to enhance the transparency, efficiency, inclusiveness and flexibility of the UN Security Council.

NA Standing Committee urges Gov’t to build short-, long-term development scenarios
NA Standing Committee urges Gov’t to build short-, long-term development scenarios
POLITICSicon  17/05/2020 

The Government should take the initiative in building short- and long-term scenarios for socioeconomic development and review major targets of the economy for 2020 and 2016-2020, which will be the basis for adjusting targets,

VN urges parties to not take action to further complicate East Sea situation
VN urges parties to not take action to further complicate East Sea situation
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam has urged parties to not take any action to further complicate the situation in the East Sea, said Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Former deputy defense minister expelled from Party
Former deputy defense minister expelled from Party
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

The Party Central Committee has decided to remove from the Party Nguyen Van Hien, former member of the Party unit and former Deputy Minister of Defense, 

ASEAN fosters defence co-operation in response to pandemic
ASEAN fosters defence co-operation in response to pandemic
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

ASEAN defence senior officials held a video conference on Friday to share experiences of ASEAN defence forces in preventing the COVID-19 pandemic and discuss future co-operation direction for disease response.

Vietnam urges parties to not take action to further complicate situation in East Sea
Vietnam urges parties to not take action to further complicate situation in East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  15/05/2020 

Amid the current regional and international context, Vietnam urges parties to not take any action to further complicate the situation in the East Sea, said Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

ASEAN ministers talk impacts of COVID-19 on labour, employment
ASEAN ministers talk impacts of COVID-19 on labour, employment
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Labour ministers from 10 member countries of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) had a video conference on May 14 to look into impacts of COVID-19 on labour and employment.

Vietnamese NA presents medical supplies to foreign parliaments
Vietnamese NA presents medical supplies to foreign parliaments
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

National Assembly (NA) General Secretary Nguyen Hanh Phuc, on behalf of the NA, presented gifts of medical supplies to international parliaments and inter-parliamentary organisations during ceremonies held from May 11-14.

Vietnam condemns cyberattacks in all forms: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
Vietnam condemns cyberattacks in all forms: Foreign Ministry spokeswoman
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang affirmed there is no basis to believe that a group of hackers related to Vietnam attacked some foreign websites to gain information.

Vietnam strives to well perform ASEAN Chairmanship: spokesperson
Vietnam strives to well perform ASEAN Chairmanship: spokesperson
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam is focusing on well performing the 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship, said spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

Party Central Committee’s 12th plenum concludes
Party Central Committee’s 12th plenum concludes
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

The 12th plenum of the 12th Party Central Committee (PCC) wrapped up in Hanoi on May 14 after four days of working. All agenda items were completed.

VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
VN Embassy takes necessary measures after murder of intern in Japan
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

The Embassy of Vietnam in Japan is closely following the investigation into the murder of a Vietnamese technical intern and will carry out the necessary citizen protection measures to ensure his legitimate rights and interests.

Vietnam ready to join hands to use Mekong River’s water resources sustainably
Vietnam ready to join hands to use Mekong River’s water resources sustainably
POLITICSicon  15/05/2020 

Vietnam hopes and stands ready to join hands with countries along the Mekong River to manage and use its water resources effectively and sustainably, said Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 