Public Security Forces must work for the people: late President Ho Chi Minh

 
 
19/05/2020    16:51 GMT+7

Throughout the life of late President Ho Chi Minh, he devoted a lot of special affection to the People's Public Security Forces. On the occasion of the late President’s 130th birthday, Minister of Public Security General To Lam presents an article

 titled “President Ho Chi Minh and the People's Public Security Forces”.

Public Security Forces must work for the people: late President Ho Chi Minh
President Ho Chi Minh visits a police unit in Hoan Kiem District, Hanoi on the first day of Lunar New Year in 1963. VNA/VNS File Photo

In a letter sent to Hoang Mai, director of Public Security Area XII, on March 11, 1948, President Ho Chi Minh emphasised: “Our police officers are officers of the people, for the people and rely on the people to work."

This was echoed in his teachings on the six qualities required of revolutionary police officers.

President Ho Chi Minh always reminded the People's Police Security Forces to stay close to the people, work for the people, and be respectful and polite to the people.

He considered public trust as a factor to assess work quality and efficiency.

The People's Police Forces were also instructed to be aware of their strength and role and make security and order a task for all.

The working class nature of the police was also a core element that the President and our Party focused on in the process of building the People's Police.

The President said every cadre, soldier and the entire People's Public Security Forces must put the interests of the people and the nation first. The People's Public Security Forces must be put under the direct leadership of the Party and must comply with the Party's orientations and policies.

President Ho Chi Minh was the first person to spend time constructing the People's Public Security apparatus. The maturity and development of the forces today stem from his special care and concern. During the August Revolution, the Vietnamese People’s Police Forces were founded from their predecessors such as the "Red Self-Defence Team", "Revolutionary Agricultural Defence Force", and the "Việt Minh Honour Team".

Along with the construction of the apparatus, he paid special attention to building morals and qualities in revolutionary police officers. Among them were to wholeheartedly serve the nation and the people, while setting examples of morality and lifestyle.

The six things Uncle Ho taught the police included the combination of virtue and talent, a strong political stance and pure revolutionary morality.

Referring to the characteristics of the People's Public Security Forces and their work, President Ho Chi Minh pointed out that the People's Public Security Forces must closely co-ordinate with the People's Army and public sectors and organisations in maintaining security and order.

 

At the ceremony of the establishment of the Armed People's Police Forces (now the Border Guard) in March 1959, the President affirmed: "The police and army are the arms of the people, the Party, the Government… Therefore, these forces need to unite with each other, help each other, strive to uphold their strengths and overcome shortcomings.”

Following Uncle Ho's instructions, the People's Police Forces worked closely with the People's Army and organisations in the political system, and focused on building a movement to protect the homeland’s security.

The People’s Police Forces made important contributions to the August Revolution in 1945 that established the Democratic Republic of Vietnam; the resistance war against the French with the historic Dien Bien Phu Victory; and the great victory of the resistance war against the US to save the country, completely liberate the South and reunify the nation.

They also contributed to comprehensive national reform, opening the doors to global integration and leveraging the country into the position and reputation it holds today.

Recently, following the call of Party General Secretary, President Nguyen Phu Trong, the People's Police Forces volunteered to take on prevention and control tasks, accepting the risks and challenges on the frontline against the pandemic.

Police officers and soldiers have donated nearly 40,000 units of blood, making important contributions to the goal of protecting the health and lives of the people.

On President Ho’s 130th birthday, the People's Public Security Forces express their respect and gratitude to President Ho Chi Minh’s contributions to the revolutionary cause of the Party and people.

The forces will continue to protect, develop and follow President Ho Chi Minh's thoughts, while promoting the heroic and glorious traditions of the forces and building a people's police force loyal to the Party, the State and the people.

The forces also look forward to a more streamlined effective apparatus and a contingent of qualified, reputable, capable cadres, especially leading officials at all levels.

In addition, the People's Public Security Forces are determined to prevent and strictly handle negative manifestations, and degradation of political ideology and lifestyle ethics, especially shielding crimes.  VNS

Preservation of President Ho’s embalmed body been mastered

Preservation of President Ho’s embalmed body been mastered

Colonel Dinh Quoc Hung, Political Commissar of the President Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum Protection High Command, talks about the preservation of the late President’s embalmed body.

Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fight

Prime Minister praises public security, miliary forces in COVID-19 fight

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has praised the military and public security forces for their great efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

 
 

