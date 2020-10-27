RoK National Assembly Speaker to pay official visit to Vietnam

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug and his spouse will pay an official visit to Vietnam from October 31 to November 4.

Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Korea Park Byeong-seug (Photo: VNA)

The visit will be made at the invitation of Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, according to a statement of the NA’s Committee for External Relations.

The Vietnam-RoK relations have developed comprehensively and pragmatically on the basis of political trust between the two countries’ high-ranking leaders, similarities in history and culture, mutual economic assistance, and people-to-people exchange.

After their relationship was upgraded to a strategic cooperative partnership in 2009, the two countries have become each other’s important partner, with strongly developing cooperation in economy-trade-investment and labour, and development cooperation.

Collaboration in culture and education, and people-to-people exchange has expanded in both quantity and quality, serving as an important foundation for the two countries’ people to enhance their mutual understanding.

Particularly, the Vietnam-RoK and RoK-Vietnam friendship parliamentarians’ groups have served as a bridge to connect the legislatures and peoples of the two nations./.VNA