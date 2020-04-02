Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
RoK seeks ASEAN+3 summit on COVID-19

 
 
03/04/2020    01:41 GMT+7

The Republic of Korea (RoK) said on April 2 it is pushing for a special video conference of the leaders of the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) member states over the COVID-19 pandemic.

RoK seeks ASEAN+3 summit on COVID-19 hinh anh 1

Permanent representatives of ASEAN members and ambassadors of China, Japan and the RoK pose for a group photo 

South Korea is in "close consultations" with relevant nations to arrange the event, deputy presidential spokesman Yoon Jae-kwan said at a press briefing.

The APT is comprised of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, South Korea, China and Japan.

The move is in line with RoK President Moon Jae-in's emphasis on "cooperation and solidarity" of the international community against the pandemic. The date of the virtual summit is expected to be set "before long".

 

Late last month, the leaders of the Group of 20 major industrialised countries had a teleconference on COVID-19.

The Presidential Office expects the APT session, if held, to help broad "common understanding" on the need for cross-border partnerships in the war against the virus.

RoK’s latest statistics show that the total infection cases in the country are nearing 10,000, with 169 deaths. The daily number of the new infection cases in the RoK has been reduced to less than 100./.VNA

 
 

.
Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month
Vietnam aims to contain COVID-19 within one month
POLITICSicon  17 giờ trước 

The Government will take more drastic actions to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the next one month, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said while concluding the government's regular meeting for March on April 1.

US sends warships to Caribbean to stop illegal drugs
US sends warships to Caribbean to stop illegal drugs
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The announcement came a week after the US accused Venezuela's leader of "narco-terrorism".

EU court rules against three states over refugees
EU court rules against three states over refugees
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Poland, Hungary and the Czech Republic broke EU law by rejecting refugees, the top EU court says.

ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fight
ASEAN, US enhance cooperation in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

A teleconference of senior officials of ASEAN and the US was held on April 1 to promote coordination between the two sides in coping with the COVID-19 pandemic and public health challenges.

PM elaborates on social distancing, calls for welfare guarantee
PM elaborates on social distancing, calls for welfare guarantee
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

The Vietnamese Government has made efforts to ensure that social welfare for the public is maintained, especially for the poor and the unemployed, amid the challenges posed by COVID-19, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said.

US supports Vietnam, ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight
US supports Vietnam, ASEAN countries in COVID-19 fight
POLITICSicon  16 giờ trước 

The US Government has provided about 18.3 million USD in emergency medical and humanitarian assistance for ASEAN member countries, including Vietnam, since the COVID-19 outbreak, said the US Embassy in Vietnam on April 1.

PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic
PM signs decision to officially declare nationwide COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on April 1 signed a decision to officially declare a nationwide pandemic.

New policies, penalties come into effect in April
New policies, penalties come into effect in April
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

A range of new policies will come into effect this month, including fines of up to VNĐ100 million (US$4,192) for business owners who fail to pay their employees.

US vows to stand together with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight: Ambassador
US vows to stand together with Vietnam in COVID-19 fight: Ambassador
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

The US will stand together with Vietnam in the fight against COVID-19, said US Ambassador to Vietnam Daniel Kritenbrink in a clip posted on the embassy’s Facebook page on March 31.

Coronavirus: 'Greatest test since World War Two', says UN chief
Coronavirus: 'Greatest test since World War Two', says UN chief
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

UN boss António Guterres calls for an "immediate co-ordinated" global response to tackle the crisis.

Vietnam affirms support of for peace process led by Afghanistan people
Vietnam affirms support of for peace process led by Afghanistan people
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Vietnam has reaffirmed support for peace process led by Afghan people at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC)'s teleconference on March 31 discussing Afghanistan situation and activities of the UN Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).

Employers may get loans with zero percent interest to pay workers during work suspension
Employers may get loans with zero percent interest to pay workers during work suspension
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Providing loans with zero percent interest for business owners to pay their workers during the time the businesses have to suspend operation is one of the solutions proposed at a meeting of the Government’s standing members on March 31.

Government yet to consider lockdown of major cities: PM
Government yet to consider lockdown of major cities: PM
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc affirmed that the government has yet to plan lockdown of major cities during a meeting in Hanoi on March 31 with permanent Government members.

PM: rice exports must be controlled to ensure food security
PM: rice exports must be controlled to ensure food security
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has said that in the current situation, rice exports should be controlled to ensure food security in line with the Government’s Decree No.107.

Vietnamese, Japanese FMs hold phone talks on COVID-19 combat
Vietnamese, Japanese FMs hold phone talks on COVID-19 combat
POLITICSicon  01/04/2020 

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister (FM) Pham Binh Minh held phone talks with Japanese Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on March 31 to discuss cooperation amid the complicated developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam calls for dialogue, long-term political solutions for Syria amid COVID-19
Vietnam calls for dialogue, long-term political solutions for Syria amid COVID-19
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Permanent Mission to the UN, has called all concerned parties to continue pursuing dialogue and seeking long-term political solutions for the situation in Syria.

Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic
Vietnam, Philippines discuss cooperation amid complicated COVID-19 pandemic
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh and Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro L. Locsin Jr. have discussed on cooperation between the two countries at bilateral and multilateral levels during their recent phone talks.

ASEAN discusses response to public health emergencies
ASEAN discusses response to public health emergencies
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

The first teleconference of the ASEAN Coordinating Council Working Group on Public Health Emergencies was held on March 31 under the chair of Deputy Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, head of the ASEAN Senior Officials’ Meeting Vietnam.

UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures
UK diplomats advise citizens in Vietnam to obey COVID-19 countermeasures
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

UK Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward and Consul General in HCM City Ian Gibbons have advised UK citizens who are living and working in Vietnam to comply with local laws and customs amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.

PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1
PM orders strict nationwide social distancing rules, starting April 1
POLITICSicon  31/03/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has issued a range of stringent social distancing measures, including restricting people from leaving their homes and banning gatherings of more than two people in public.

. Latest news

