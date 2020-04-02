RoK seeks ASEAN+3 summit on COVID-19

The Republic of Korea (RoK) said on April 2 it is pushing for a special video conference of the leaders of the ASEAN Plus Three (APT) member states over the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Korea is in "close consultations" with relevant nations to arrange the event, deputy presidential spokesman Yoon Jae-kwan said at a press briefing.

The APT is comprised of the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, South Korea, China and Japan.

The move is in line with RoK President Moon Jae-in's emphasis on "cooperation and solidarity" of the international community against the pandemic. The date of the virtual summit is expected to be set "before long".

Late last month, the leaders of the Group of 20 major industrialised countries had a teleconference on COVID-19.

The Presidential Office expects the APT session, if held, to help broad "common understanding" on the need for cross-border partnerships in the war against the virus.

RoK’s latest statistics show that the total infection cases in the country are nearing 10,000, with 169 deaths. The daily number of the new infection cases in the RoK has been reduced to less than 100./.VNA