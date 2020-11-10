Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
11/11/2020 11:06:56 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Security measures for upcoming ASEAN Summit deployed early: Public security official

11/11/2020    09:58 GMT+7

Major General To An Xo, deputy head of the standing board of the Sub-committee for Security and Health under Vietnam’s National ASEAN 2020 Committee, talks to Vietnam News Agency about preparations for the 37th ASEAN Summit.

Security measures for upcoming ASEAN Summit deployed early: Public security official
Major General To An Xo. - VNA Photo Doan Tan

Can you clarify the contributions of ensuring security and health safety in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic when holding these important international events?

Even before Vietnam officially became chair of ASEAN this year, in April of 2019, the Ministry of Public Security issued a general plan comprising 11 groups of priority action goals and detailing the duties of each level of public security forces.

In August 2019, the Sub-committee for Security and Health under the Vietnam’s National ASEAN 2020 Committee, outlined specific plans and measures to ensure security, order and health safety for each type of event.

The public security ministry has closely followed all situations of interest, actively co-ordinated with other ministries to propose initiatives and implement the priorities for Vietnam’s chairmanship year, cooperated with other countries’ authorities to effectively monitor and prevent many international terrorists or suspected terrorists and foil sabotage attempts of many reactionary hostile forces in exile during the time the events were to be held.

The public security ministry has also cracked down on inter-provincial criminal activities in localities where events take place, prevent illegal entries into Vietnam, increase State management on fire and traffic safety, and mobilise tens of thousands of officers to secure venues.

With the drastic and synchronous implementation of the measures set out in the work of ensuring security and order, the objectives of Vietnam’s ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 have been obtained so far.

We have ensured the absolute security and safety of about 200 senior officials meetings, about 40 ministerial level meetings, the 36th ASEAN Summit, the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA) – many of which were held virtually for the first time ever – earning recognition and appreciation from international partners and friends, contributing to the elevation of Vietnam’s profile in the international community. 

What about the upcoming 37th ASEAN Summit?

The summit, slated for November 12-15, held mostly online in Hanoi is the most important series of meetings in Vietnam’s Chairmanship Year 2020.

A total of 36 meetings and 11 summits between ASEAN members as well as between ASEAN and its partners are expected to be held.

This is the occasion for ASEAN leaders to reach an agreement on directing the accomplishments for the year 2020, and offer orientations in ASEAN’s cooperation with its partners in 2021.

 

Given the significance and importance of the 37th ASEAN Summit, Sub-committee for Security and Health’s efforts have been underway since the beginning of 2020 and the efforts were heightened even more since October this year and will be kept up throughout November.

As a standing member of the subcommittee, the Ministry of Public Security has directed cybersecurity and technical and professional units – especially the Hanoi Police – to thoroughly and strictly abide by the Prime Minister's instructions and the Vietnam’s National ASEAN 2020 Committee, proactively formulate and implement plans to arrange and assign specific forces to ensure security and health for about 36 events and summits within the framework of the Summit, with the highest focus on the opening and closing ceremonies, the plenary sessions, ministerial meetings at the International Conference Centre in Ba Dinh District, Hanoi.

In particular, the Ministry of Public Security has issued a detailed protocol to handle security and order-related situations that may arise, while at the same time, directly instructing the deployment of forces and technical equipment to be ready to deal with very specific situations – the primary focus is on responding to information incidents and cyberattacks during the virtual conferences of the 37th ASEAN Summit.

A rehearsal regarding cybersecurity response will be held with the attendance of Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.

In addition, the Ministry of Public Security instructs officers to increase early surveillance and detection, combating and thwarting from afar all conspiracies and hostile schemes from dissidents and criminals; take initiative in the plan to review and disperse complainants in the venues where the 37th ASEAN Summit are to be held; ensure traffic order and safety on routes where delegates would come to the summit’s venues; strengthen network security measures and the quality of internet connections during the summit.

By now, it can be said that all aspects of ensuring security, order and health for the 37th Summit have been deployed actively and urgently, contributing to the success of the Summit.

The swift and smooth adjustments to our security plans when most meetings have been moved online has showcased Vietnam’s dynamic, responsible and adaptive role in the chairmanship of the regional bloc – especially our capacity in dealing with cyber threats – which will serve as a solid foundation for the promotion of virtual format in ASEAN meetings in the future. 

What should the people of Hanoi be mindful of during the Summit?

To help ensure security and safety for the Summit, the Ministry of Public Security ask that the citizens follow the instructions by the law enforcement personnel – especially in terms of traffic direction at and surrounding the venue of the Summit.

At the same time, the Ministry of Public Security hopes all citizens would participate in national efforts to maintain order, and upkeep the green, clean, beautiful environment, and be supportive of the authorities in the tasks of ensuring security and order of the Summit. VNS

Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety

Vietnam commits to ensuring ASEAN cyber security, safety

As an ASEAN member state, Vietnam commits to actively and responsibly joining regional cooperation mechanisms to ensure security and safety of cyber space, said Deputy Minister of Public Security Lieut. Gen. Luong Tam Quang.

 
 

Other News

.
Signing of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership expected this week
Signing of Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership expected this week
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

As negotiations for the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) have been completed, member countries of the agreement are finalising procedures to prepare for the expected signing on November 15

Foreign ministers reiterate ASEAN’s resolve to resume East Sea negotiations
Foreign ministers reiterate ASEAN’s resolve to resume East Sea negotiations
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  1 giờ trước 

ASEAN foreign ministers reiterated the bloc's resolve to resume negotiations on a code of conduct in the East Sea with China during the 22nd ASEAN Political-Security Community (APSC) Council Meeting held online on Tuesday.

Ministry proposes code of Conduct for cyberspace
Ministry proposes code of Conduct for cyberspace
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said the Government is considering a proposal for a code of conduct for cyberspace in Vietnam and will issue the code by the end of this year.

ASEAN moves firmly, collectively ahead: FM Pham Binh Minh
ASEAN moves firmly, collectively ahead: FM Pham Binh Minh
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

ASEAN has continued to move firmly and collectively towards the goal of the ASEAN Community Vision 2025, while dealing with emerging challenges, particularly the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said today.

Vietnam achieves desired results of targets set in ASEAN Chairmanship year
Vietnam achieves desired results of targets set in ASEAN Chairmanship year
POLITICSicon  20 giờ trước 

Deputy Minister of Foreign Minister Nguyen Quoc Dung, who is also General Secretary of the National ASEAN 2020 Committee, talked to the media on November 9 on the implementation progress of initiatives

Five Provincial Chairs elected last week
Five Provincial Chairs elected last week
POLITICSicon  09/11/2020 

The provinces of Kien Giang, Tra Vinh, Vinh Phuc, Quang Ninh, and Ben Tre have just elected new Chairmen after their People's Council meetings were held.

How to attract talent
How to attract talent
FEATUREicon  10/11/2020 

VietNamNet introduces an article by National Assembly Deputy Le Thanh Van on the draft national strategy to attract and use talents, which can be seen as comments to the draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress.

Foreign affairs in the new US President era: Reviving traditional ideas
Foreign affairs in the new US President era: Reviving traditional ideas
FEATUREicon  09/11/2020 

Many experts are questioning whether President Joe Biden's policy will be different from former President Barack Obama’s.

Vietnamese expats in Australia contribute ideas to Party Congress’ draft documents
Vietnamese expats in Australia contribute ideas to Party Congress’ draft documents
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

Vietnamese expats living in Australia contributed their ideas to draft documents of the 13th National Party Congress at a virtual seminar held by the Embassy of Vietnam in Canberra on November 7.

Legislature to continue Q&amp;A sessions next week
Legislature to continue Q&A sessions next week
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

The 14th National Assembly will continue Q&A sessions on issues related to the implementation of its resolutions on thematic supervision and Q&A during the 14th tenure and several resolutions of the 13th legislature.

Former SBV Governor given warning as disciplinary measure
Former SBV Governor given warning as disciplinary measure
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

The decision was made at the Politburo's conference on November 6 under the chair of Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong.

PM requires newly-appointed Vietnamese ambassadors to deepen cooperation with foreign countries
PM requires newly-appointed Vietnamese ambassadors to deepen cooperation with foreign countries
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has required newly-appointed Ambassadors and heads of Vietnamese representative offices abroad to work to deepen cooperative ties with foreign countries and territories.

Vietnam saves US$640 million per year through administrative reform and e-government
Vietnam saves US$640 million per year through administrative reform and e-government
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

Over 1,000 administrative procedures, 3,893 out of 6,191 business conditions and 6,776 out of 9,926 categories of goods subject to specialized inspection have been simplified or removed in four years.

Vietnam, Australia advance relations with three-pillar strategic action plan
Vietnam, Australia advance relations with three-pillar strategic action plan
POLITICSicon  08/11/2020 

The action plan lays the foundation for the upgrade to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

RoK officially opens Consulate General in Da Nang
RoK officially opens Consulate General in Da Nang
POLITICSicon  07/11/2020 

The Consulate General of the Republic of Korea (RoK) was officially opened in central Da Nang city on November 6.

Breakthrough in economic reform and restructuring in the coming time
Breakthrough in economic reform and restructuring in the coming time
FEATUREicon  08/11/2020 

Commenting on the draft documents submitted to the upcoming 13th National Party Congress, VietNamNet introduces the opinions of Dr. Nguyen Dinh Cung, former Director of the Central Institute for Economic Management.

Detailed flood, landslide risk maps to be created: Deputy PM
Detailed flood, landslide risk maps to be created: Deputy PM
POLITICSicon  07/11/2020 

Creating more detailed flood and landslide risk maps is among the solutions the Government will carry out in the time ahead to cope with possible natural disasters, Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung said on November 6.

Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister
Large scale 5G rollout expected in 2021: information minister
SCI-TECH & ENVIRONMENTicon  07/11/2020 

Vietnam has not fallen behind in launching a 5G network, having completed a technical pilot last year, Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung said while being grilled in the Q&A session at the 14th National Assembly.

With COVID-19 vaccine prospects uncertain, VN committed to prevention measures and safe living
With COVID-19 vaccine prospects uncertain, VN committed to prevention measures and safe living
POLITICSicon  07/11/2020 

Vietnam will continue to focus on COVID-19 prevention measures and safe living during the pandemic.

PM holds phone talks with Thai counterpart
PM holds phone talks with Thai counterpart
POLITICSicon  06/11/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc spoke with his Thai counterpart Prayut Chan-o-cha by phone on November 6 on bilateral ties and regional cooperation ahead of the 37th ASEAN Summit.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 