Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
23/06/2020 13:50:26 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Senior officials for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community meet online

 
 
23/06/2020    12:46 GMT+7

The 28th meeting of the Senior Officials’ Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (SOCA) was held via video conference under the chair of the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) on June 22.

Senior officials for ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community meet online hinh anh 1

The Senior Officials’ Committee for the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community holds an online meeting on June 22

The meeting was attended by heads of member countries’ SOCA delegations, the ASEAN Deputy Secretary-General in charge of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community, and the ASEAN Secretariat.

Addressing the gathering, Director of MoLISA’s Department of International Cooperation and head of the Vietnamese SOCA delegation Nguyen Manh Cuong said 2020 is an important year for the bloc as all of its specialised bodies have been reviewing activities implemented in the current period and preparing to build work plans for the next phase so as to achieve the ASEAN Community Vision 2025.

This is also a special year for social and cultural activities as all member states have been hit by COVID-19, he said, noting that the pandemic has affected not only people’s health but also their livelihoods, especially vulnerable groups.

As ASEAN Chair in 2020, Vietnam has been coordinating closely with the ASEAN Secretariat and other member countries to actively and proactively carry out activities and initiatives in response to the pandemic’s complex developments, matching the adopted theme of “Cohesive and Responsive”, Cuong noted.

Participants discussed priority activities and fields for 2020. They agreed to push ahead with effectively carrying out specialised work plans and reviewing the implementation of those plans over the last five years, to assist the mid-term review of the implementation of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Blueprint 2025 at the national and regional levels.

The review report is to be submitted to the 37th ASEAN Summit, slated for November.

 

The officials also highlighted the need to speed up discussions with Timor-Leste on relevant specialised issues so as to learn more about the country’s readiness and capacity to meet ASEAN’s expectations.

The Vietnamese delegation also gave participants an insight into its priorities during the 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship, including in terms of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community, to help secure the support and consensus of member nations.

Accordingly, Vietnam is set to promote discussions on the priority areas of labour and human resources development, social welfare and development, healthcare, communications and information, ASEAN culture, youth, the environment and climate change, and the mid-term review of the implementation of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Blueprint.

During the session, the ASEAN Secretariat provided a summary of activities being carried out or planned for the Community that are in line with regional leaders’ decisions and statements on a collective response to the pandemic.

Participants also agreed to submit two documents to the 23rd meeting of the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community Council, so that the council will later propose them to ASEAN summits for approval: an ASEAN statement on human resources development in a changing world of work, and the reference provisions of the ASEAN Council for Technical and Vocational Education and Training.

The Socio-Cultural Community is one of the three pillars of the ASEAN Community, together with the Political-Security Community and the Economic Community./.VNA

 
 

Other News

.
Vietnam calls on parties to fully implement peace agreement in Central Africa
Vietnam calls on parties to fully implement peace agreement in Central Africa
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of Vietnam’s Mission to the United Nations, has called on the government of Central Africa and relevant parties to fully implement the Peace Agreement

Vietnam encourages ASEAN to promote social development after pandemic
Vietnam encourages ASEAN to promote social development after pandemic
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

The pandemic has not only caused negative impacts on people's health but their livelihoods, especially the poor and vulnerable.

Vietnam hopes for more ADB support: PM Phuc
Vietnam hopes for more ADB support: PM Phuc
POLITICSicon  3 giờ trước 

As Vietnam is in need of resources for its production recovery, the country hopes for more support from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to develop major fields such as infrastructure and smart agriculture, PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc said yesterday.

Politburo directive on leadership of election of deputies to NA, People’s Councils
Politburo directive on leadership of election of deputies to NA, People’s Councils
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Nguyen Phu Trong on June 20 issued Directive No.45-CT/TW of the Political Bureau on the leadership of the election of deputies to the 15th National Assembly

36th ASEAN Summit to be held online
36th ASEAN Summit to be held online
POLITICSicon  22/06/2020 

The 36th ASEAN Summit will be held online on June 26, the Vietnamese Foreign Ministry said on June 21.

Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea
Russian Academy of Sciences holds webinar on East Sea
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/06/2020 

The Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS) held a webinar on conflicts in the East Sea and current challenges and threats on June 20, attracting around 30 leading experts and scholars in Asian-Pacific-related issues in Russia.

Ten laws, 21 resolutions adopted at 14th NA’s ninth sitting
Ten laws, 21 resolutions adopted at 14th NA’s ninth sitting
POLITICSicon  20/06/2020 

Ten laws and 21 resolutions were adopted at the just-concluded ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) that lay the legal foundation for further fostering the country’s socio-economic development and international integration.

Who could be Joe Biden's vice-presidential candidate?
Who could be Joe Biden's vice-presidential candidate?
POLITICSicon  23 giờ trước 

There are a lot of talented female politicians in the running - and they each have a special power.

Donald Trump: Re-election campaign denies low turnout manipulation claim
Donald Trump: Re-election campaign denies low turnout manipulation claim
POLITICSicon  22/06/2020 

A teen social media campaign claimed to have caused a lower-than-expected turnout at a Trump rally.

Vietnam, Japan agree on gradual easing of travel restrictions
Vietnam, Japan agree on gradual easing of travel restrictions
POLITICSicon  20/06/2020 

The Vietnamese and Japanese Governments have agreed to gradually ease travel restrictions between the two countries, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has announced.

Vietnam calls for people-centred solutions to refugee issue
Vietnam calls for people-centred solutions to refugee issue
POLITICSicon  20/06/2020 

Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, head of the Vietnam Mission to the United Nations (UN), has called on the international community to focus on people-centred solutions, 

Vietnam attends GICHD’s executive council meeting
Vietnam attends GICHD’s executive council meeting
POLITICSicon  20/06/2020 

The executive council of the Geneva International Centre for Humanitarian Demining (GICHD) recently convened its 45th meeting in the form of teleconference in Geneva.

Legislature passes resolution on specific fincial-budgetary mechanisms for Hanoi
Legislature passes resolution on specific fincial-budgetary mechanisms for Hanoi
POLITICSicon  20/06/2020 

With 91.51% of votes in favor, the National Assembly on Friday ratified a resolution on specific financial-budgetary mechanisms for Ha Noi.

Law amending, supplementing Issuance of Legal Documents Law passed
Law amending, supplementing Issuance of Legal Documents Law passed
POLITICSicon  19/06/2020 

Notably, the NA ruled People’s Councils and People’s Committees at the district and communal level can issue legal documents.

Vietnam to resume travel when disease prevention measures satisfied: FM Spokesperson
Vietnam to resume travel when disease prevention measures satisfied: FM Spokesperson
POLITICSicon  19/06/2020 

Based on the circumstances and the needs of those involved, Vietnam is discussing the step-by-step resumption of travel with a number of countries, 

Vietnam notifies EU of its ratification of bilateral deals
Vietnam notifies EU of its ratification of bilateral deals
POLITICSicon  19/06/2020 

Diplomatic notes informing about Vietnam’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) were presented to the EU Delegation to Vietnam on June 18.

Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor: China charges Canadians with spying
Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor: China charges Canadians with spying
POLITICSicon  19/06/2020 

China has charged two Canadians with spying, more than 18 months after they were detained.

VN National Assembly passes resolution relating to EVIPA
VN National Assembly passes resolution relating to EVIPA
POLITICSicon  18/06/2020 

Legislators adopted a resolution recognising and permitting the enforcement of rulings issued by dispute settlement agencies under the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) with 95.3 percent of votes in favour, 

NA deputies pass new amendments to Vietnam's natural disaster, dike, construction laws
NA deputies pass new amendments to Vietnam's natural disaster, dike, construction laws
POLITICSicon  18/06/2020 

Legislators voted to pass a law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on Natural Disaster Prevention and Control and the Law on Dykes at the ongoing ninth session of the 14th National Assembly (NA) in Hanoi on Wednesday.

Mekong Delta Coordinating Council for 2020-2025 set up
Mekong Delta Coordinating Council for 2020-2025 set up
POLITICSicon  18/06/2020 

The Prime Minister has decided to establish and issue the operational regulation of the Mekong Delta Coordinating Council for the 2020-2025 period, headed by Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 