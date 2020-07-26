Tin tức, Đọc báo Online, Tin tức trong ngày 24h - VietNamNet
Tin tức | 2Sao | Tintuconline | Infonet | ICTNews | Multimedia | Tuyển dụng
26/07/2020 02:01:34 (GMT +7)
Go
 
POLITICS
 
 
Face Book
Twitter
Bình luận
Tin nóng
 

Singapore man admits being Chinese spy in US

26/07/2020    00:43 GMT+7

The guilty plea of the man who found spying targets on LinkedIn comes as US-China tensions rise.

A Singaporean man has pleaded guilty in the US to working as an agent of China, the latest incident in a growing stand-off between Washington and Beijing.

Jun Wei Yeo was charged with using his political consultancy in America as a front to collect information for Chinese intelligence, US officials say.

Separately, the US said a Chinese researcher accused of hiding her ties to China's military was detained.

China earlier ordered the closure of the US consulate in Chengdu.

The move to shut down the diplomatic mission in the south-western city was in response to the US closing China's consulate in Houston. 

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said the decision was taken because China was "stealing" intellectual property.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin responded by saying that the US move was based on "a hodgepodge of anti-Chinese lies".

After a 72-hour deadline for Chinese diplomats to leave the Houston consulate expired on Friday at 16:00 (21:00 GMT) reporters saw men who appeared to be US officials force open a door to enter the premises. Uniformed staff from the US State Department's Bureau of Diplomatic Security took up position to guard the entrance.

Tensions have been rising between the two nuclear powers over several key issues.

President Donald Trump's administration has clashed repeatedly with Beijing over trade and the coronavirus pandemic, as well as China's imposition of a controversial new security law in Hong Kong.

What is known about the Singaporean national?

Jun Wei Yeo, also known as Dickson Yeo, on Friday pleaded guilty in a federal court to working as an illegal agent of the Chinese government in 2015-19, the US Department of Justice said in a statement.

He was earlier charged with using his political consultancy in the country as a front to collect valuable, non-public information for Chinese intelligence.

In his guilty plea, he admitted to scouting for Americans with high-level security clearance and getting them to write reports for fake clients. According to court documents he was recruited by Chinese intelligence in 2015 after giving a presentation in Beijing.

At the time he was a PhD student at a prestigious Singaporean university.

According to the guilty plea, Mr Yeo used a professional networking website - assumed to be LinkedIn - to contact potential targets likely to have access to sensitive information.

Mr Yeo was arrested as he flew in to the US in 2019.

And what about the arrested Chinese researcher?

 

The researcher was named by US officials as Juan Tang, aged 37.

She was among four Chinese nationals charged earlier this week with visa fraud for allegedly lying about serving in China's People's Liberation Army.

Juan Tang was the last of the four to be detained in California, after the US had accused the Chinese consulate in San Francisco of harbouring her.

It was not immediately clear how she was arrested.

FBI agents have found pictures of Juan Tang dressed in military uniform and reviewed articles in China identifying her military affiliation, the Associated Press reports.

It is quoting the University of California Davis as saying that she left her job as a visiting researcher in the Department of Radiation Oncology in June.

Why is there tension between China and the US?

There are a number of factors in play. US officials have blamed China for the global spread of Covid-19. More specifically, President Donald Trump has alleged, without presenting evidence, that the virus originated from a Chinese laboratory in Wuhan.

And, in unsubstantiated remarks, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman said in March that the US military might have brought the virus to Wuhan.

The US and China have also been locked in a tariff war since 2018.

Mr Trump has long accused China of unfair trading practices and intellectual property theft, but in Beijing there is a perception that the US is trying to curb its rise as a global economic power.

The US has also imposed sanctions on Chinese politicians who it says are responsible for human rights violations against Muslim minorities in Xinjiang. China is accused of mass detentions, religious persecution and forced sterilisation of Uighurs and others.

Beijing denies the allegations and has accused the US of "gross interference" in its domestic affairs.

What about Hong Kong?

China's imposition of a sweeping security law there is also a source of tension in relations with the US and the UK, which administered the territory until 1997.

In response, the US last week revoked Hong Kong's special trading status, which allowed it to avoid tariffs imposed on Chinese goods by the US.

The US and UK see the security law as a threat to the freedoms Hong Kong has enjoyed under a 1984 agreement between China and the UK - before sovereignty reverted to Beijing.

The UK has angered China by outlining a route to UK citizenship for nearly three million Hong Kong residents.

China responded by threatening to stop recognising a type of British passport - BNO - held by many of those living in Hong Kong. BBC

 
 

Other News

.
US reaffirms commitment to supporting COC, denuclearisation
US reaffirms commitment to supporting COC, denuclearisation
POLITICSicon  1 giờ trước 

The US has reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the building of the Code of Conduct in the East Sea (COC) and the process of denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula.

APEC trade ministers convene virtual meeting on COVID-19
APEC trade ministers convene virtual meeting on COVID-19
POLITICSicon  2 giờ trước 

The 2020 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting (MRT) took place virtually on July 25, highlighting COVID-19-related issues.

Vietnam seriously implements climate change-related commitments: Deputy PM
Vietnam seriously implements climate change-related commitments: Deputy PM
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

Vietnam has been seriously implementing its commitments related to climate change at both global and regional levels, especially within the ASEAN framework, 

HCM City marks 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties
HCM City marks 25th anniversary of Vietnam-US diplomatic ties
POLITICSicon  14 giờ trước 

The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on July 24 organised a meeting to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the US (July 12, 1995-2020).

Vietnam’s e-government initiatives showing worth
Vietnam’s e-government initiatives showing worth
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnam’s efforts to develop a pro-business e-government have earned applause from the international community, especially amid a surge in the pandemic hurting economic growth.

Friendship insignia presented to Spanish Ambassador
Friendship insignia presented to Spanish Ambassador
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

Ambassador of Spain to Vietnam María Jesús Figa López-Palop was honoured on July 23 with the “For Peace and Friendship Among Nations” insignia from the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO).

Vietnam helps boost ASEAN's economy amid COVID-19: Malaysian press
Vietnam helps boost ASEAN's economy amid COVID-19: Malaysian press
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

Amid the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam, as ASEAN Chair, has managed to formulate a regional comprehensive economic recovery plan, the New Straits Times of Malaysia reported.

Analysts upbeat about Vietnam - NZ strategic partnership
Analysts upbeat about Vietnam - NZ strategic partnership
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

The Asia Media Centre in New Zealand has run an article highlighting the upgrading of ties between Vietnam and NZ into a strategic partnership on July 22, expressing its trust in the prospects for the bilateral relationship in the future

Vietnam backs tackling terrorist challenges in Syria on basis of int’l laws
Vietnam backs tackling terrorist challenges in Syria on basis of int’l laws
POLITICSicon  24/07/2020 

Vietnam has emphasised the need for cooperation among concerned parties to deal with challenges from terrorist groups in Syria based on respect for international laws and UN resolutions.

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

The comprehensive and extensive integration into ASEAN is a way for Vietnam to actively participate in global integration.

Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi
Fascinating murals on show in Hanoi
ENTERTAINMENT & SPORTSicon  23/07/2020 

A group of young volunteers and teachers are transforming plain walls on a dyke on the outskirts of Hanoi capital into beautiful murals which showcase the nature, history, and daily life of the local area.

Vietnam values comprehensive ties with Japan: Defence Minister
Vietnam values comprehensive ties with Japan: Defence Minister
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

Japan will ease entry restriction for Vietnam and Thailand this month, said Foreign Minister Motegi Toshimitsu on July 22.

Vietnam, New Zealand lift bilateral ties to strategic partnership
Vietnam, New Zealand lift bilateral ties to strategic partnership
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and his New Zealand counterpart Jacinda Ardern announced the elevation of their countries’ relations to a strategic partnership during their online talks on July 22.

Canada court rules US 'not safe' for asylum seekers
Canada court rules US 'not safe' for asylum seekers
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

The US violates the human rights of asylum seekers by imprisoning them, a Canadian judge rules.

RoK to grant 90 scholarships for training of ASEAN talents
RoK to grant 90 scholarships for training of ASEAN talents
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

The Government of the Republic of Korea (RoK) will provide a total of 90 doctoral scholarships for candidates from ASEAN countries to study at six prestigious Korean universities over the next five years.

China-US row: Fugitive researcher 'hiding in San Francisco consulate'
China-US row: Fugitive researcher 'hiding in San Francisco consulate'
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

The researcher lied about her military background, the FBI says, amid a row over Chinese consulates.

Trump to send 'surge' of hundreds of federal agents to cities
Trump to send 'surge' of hundreds of federal agents to cities
POLITICSicon  23/07/2020 

Talking tough on crime with an election looming, Mr Trump vows to end the "bloodshed".

Malaysian scholars speak highly of Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN
Malaysian scholars speak highly of Vietnam as Chair of ASEAN
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

Embracing ASEAN has internationalised Vietnam, while Vietnam has also contributed to ASEAN’s miracle, said a Malaysian scholar on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Vietnam’s admission to the ASEAN (July 28, 1995).

25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
25 years of joining ASEAN: Vietnam is on the path of integration
POLITICSicon  22/07/2020 

The comprehensive and extensive integration into ASEAN is a way for Vietnam to actively participate in global integration.

Vietnam asks for better sea dispute management, enhanced trade cooperation with China
Vietnam asks for better sea dispute management, enhanced trade cooperation with China
MARITIME SOVEREIGNTYicon  22/07/2020 

Vietnamese Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh has expressed concerns over the recent complicated developments over the East Sea with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Tuesday.

More News
. Latest news

© Copyright of VietNamNet Global

Tel: 024 3772 7988 Fax: (024) 37722734, Email: evnn@vietnamnet.vn

 
 
 
Leave your comment on an article

OR QUICK LOGIN

Have you account ? Register  now.
 
 
 